Lirik Lagu Twitter - Yellow Claw dan Fakta di Baliknya

Twitter - Yellow Claw



If you still with her

I'm taking it to Twitter

I might be 18

But I don't need no baby sitter



If you...

You still with her



Yellow motherfuck*ng claw



I do not give a f*ck



I'll be out here

Taking sh*t from you

But if I leave dude

What are you gonna do



I turn my radio up

I do not give f*ck

I do not give f*ck

I do not give f*ck



If you...

You still with her



Yellow motherf*cking claw



Yellow motherf*cking claw



I'll be out here

Credit

Title: Twitter (feat. Syaqish)

Artist: Yellow Claw

Album: The Black Delorean Project

Dirilis: 2021



Fakta dibalik lagu ini



Yellow Claw adalah duo DJ dan produser rekaman dari Amsterdam, Belanda.



Duo musisi ini menggabungkan berbagai genre pada lagu-lagunya dan sering memasukkan unsur-unsur mulai dari trap, hip hop, dubstep, big room house, hardstyle, dan moombahton.



Yellow Claw memiliki dua anggota yang terdiri dari Jim Taihuttu dan Nils Rondhuis yang sama-sama sebagai DJ dan produser rekaman untuk Yellow Claw.



Sebelumnya, Leonardo Roelandschap adalah rapper di Yellow Claw dan memutuskan keluar pada 2016.



Hingga saat ini, Yellow Claw sudah memiliki tiga album, yaitu Blood for Mercy (2015), Los Amsterdam (2017), dan New Blood (2018).



Per 19 Oktober 2022, "Twitter" sudah diputar sebanyak 835 ribu kali dari perilisan perdananya pada kanal youtube Yellow Claw pada 27 November 2021.(Ryan Syahputra)***