Lirik Lagu Twitter - Yellow Claw dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 16 Desember 2022, 02:15 WIB
Musisi Yellow Claw.
Musisi Yellow Claw. /Instagram

Twitter - Yellow Claw

If you still with her
I'm taking it to Twitter
I might be 18
But I don't need no baby sitter

If you still with her
I'm taking it to Twitter
I might be 18
But I don't need no baby sitter

If you still with her
I'm taking it to Twitter
I might be 18
But I don't need no baby sitter

If you still with her
I'm taking it to Twitter
I might be 18
But I don't need no baby sitter

If you...
You still with her

Yellow motherfuck*ng claw

I do not give a f*ck

I'll be out here
Taking sh*t from you
But if I leave dude
What are you gonna do

I turn my radio up
I do not give f*ck
I do not give f*ck
I do not give f*ck

If you still with her
I'm taking it to Twitter
I might be 18
But I don't need no baby sitter

If you still with her
I'm taking it to Twitter
I might be 18
But I don't need no baby sitter

If you still with her
I'm taking it to Twitter
I might be 18
But I don't need no baby sitter

If you...
You still with her

Yellow motherf*cking claw

I do not give a f*ck
I do not give a f*ck
I do not give a f*ck
I do not give a f*ck

I turn my radio up
I turn my radio up
I turn my radio up
I do not give a f*ck

Yellow motherf*cking claw

I do not give a f*ck
I do not give a f*ck
I do not give a f*ck
I do not give a f*ck

I'll be out here

Credit

Title: Twitter (feat. Syaqish)
Artist: Yellow Claw
Album: The Black Delorean Project
Dirilis: 2021

Fakta dibalik lagu ini

Yellow Claw adalah duo DJ dan produser rekaman dari Amsterdam, Belanda.

Duo musisi ini menggabungkan berbagai genre pada lagu-lagunya dan sering memasukkan unsur-unsur mulai dari trap, hip hop, dubstep, big room house, hardstyle, dan moombahton.

Yellow Claw memiliki dua anggota yang terdiri dari Jim Taihuttu dan Nils Rondhuis yang sama-sama sebagai DJ dan produser rekaman untuk Yellow Claw.

Sebelumnya, Leonardo Roelandschap adalah rapper di Yellow Claw dan memutuskan keluar pada 2016.

Hingga saat ini, Yellow Claw sudah memiliki tiga album, yaitu Blood for Mercy (2015), Los Amsterdam (2017), dan New Blood (2018).

Per 19 Oktober 2022, "Twitter" sudah diputar sebanyak 835 ribu kali dari perilisan perdananya pada kanal youtube Yellow Claw pada 27 November 2021.(Ryan Syahputra)***

Editor: Tita Salsabila

