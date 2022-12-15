Lirik Lagu Better Season - Rocket Rockers dan Fakta di Baliknya

Better Season - Rocket Rockers

And I wish this year could be a better season

Here I am sipping coffee and starring at the ceiling

And I'm all weird inside, I take my guitar out of the space

And then the past emerges, miss understanding, bad conversation from me...

Even you don't care about my feeling

I'm still your friend when you get pain

I remember when you were dreaming

I was the ghost when you are lost

Yes I do... Yes I do...

I want to spend rest of my life with you...

Yes I do... Yes I do...

I'll be your friend and your number one fan

I can't wait until I hear your amazing voice, but...

When I dial your number, your heart was not at home

And start blaming my self

And I... wanna better season...

When I get Up... feel so much pain

Should I give up?...should I give up?

Credit

Album: Better Season

Dirilis: 2015

Artis: Rocket Rockers

Fakta di Baliknya

Better Season merupakan lagu yang dibawakan Rocket Rockers, band asal Indonesia yang dibentuk pada 1998.

Adapun dibentuknya Rocket Rockers bermula saat sejumlah remaja masjid di kompleks perumahan berkumpul.

Sepanjang karier mereka, Rocket Rockers sudah merilis lima album. (Ratna Woro Susanti)***