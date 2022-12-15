Lirik Lagu Better Season - Rocket Rockers dan Fakta di Baliknya

Better Season - Rocket Rockers
And I wish this year could be a better season
Here I am sipping coffee and starring at the ceiling
And I'm all weird inside, I take my guitar out of the space
And then the past emerges, miss understanding, bad conversation from me...
Even you don't care about my feeling
I'm still your friend when you get pain
I remember when you were dreaming
I was the ghost when you are lost
Yes I do... Yes I do...
I want to spend rest of my life with you...
Yes I do... Yes I do...
I'll be your friend and your number one fan
I can't wait until I hear your amazing voice, but...
When I dial your number, your heart was not at home
And start blaming my self
And I... wanna better season...
When I get Up... feel so much pain
Should I give up?...should I give up?
Credit
Album: Better Season
Dirilis: 2015
Artis: Rocket Rockers
Fakta di Baliknya
Better Season merupakan lagu yang dibawakan Rocket Rockers, band asal Indonesia yang dibentuk pada 1998.
Adapun dibentuknya Rocket Rockers bermula saat sejumlah remaja masjid di kompleks perumahan berkumpul.
Sepanjang karier mereka, Rocket Rockers sudah merilis lima album. (Ratna Woro Susanti)***
