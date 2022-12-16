Lirik Lagu All of My Heart - Rinni Wulandari dan Fakta di Baliknya

All of My Heart - Rinni Wulandari

I can only love you with all my heart

If it ain't good enough

Then baby we ain't good enough for love

'Cause I can only love you with all my soul

If you choose to waste it all away

Because love is just a game you play

So go ahead and make up your mind

If you wanna come and stay

Or else just go and pack up your things

And leave me here just let me be

So go ahead and make up your mind

If you wanna come and stay

Or else just go and pack up your things

And leave me here just let me be

I can only, I can only, love you with all my heart

I can only, I can only, love you with all my heart

I can only, I can only, love you with all my heart

I can only, I can only, love you with all my heart

In the end of it all

There will always be

Tears that I hold on

And I know I must let go

I know I can move on

And see the brighter day

Baby I just can't help feeling this way

I can only, I can only, love you with all my heart

Credit

Album: Independent Part 1

Artis: Rinni Wulandari

Dirilis: 2015

Penulis lagu: David Palmer, Mark White, Martin Fry, dan Stephen Singleton

Fakta di Baliknya

All of My Heart merupakan lagu yang dibawakan Rinni Wulandari, penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu jebolan ajang pencarian bakat Indonesian Idol musim ke-4 pada 2007.

Lagu ini masuk dalam album keduanya yang bertajuk Independent Part I, dan dirilis pada 2015.

Album ini diproduseri oleh seorang Disc Jockey Indonesia Nutyas Surya Gumilang atau yang lebih dikenal dengan nama NSG.

Terdapat 2 versi rilisan, yaitu edisi standar (standard edition) dan edisi mewah (deluxe edition). Dalam rilisan standar, album ini berisi 9 lagu. (Ratna Woro Susanti)***