Lirik Lagu All of My Heart - Rinni Wulandari dan Fakta di Baliknya

All of My Heart - Rinni Wulandari
I can only love you with all my heart
If it ain't good enough
Then baby we ain't good enough for love
'Cause I can only love you with all my soul
If you choose to waste it all away
Because love is just a game you play
So go ahead and make up your mind
If you wanna come and stay
Or else just go and pack up your things
And leave me here just let me be
So go ahead and make up your mind
If you wanna come and stay
Or else just go and pack up your things
And leave me here just let me be
I can only, I can only, love you with all my heart
I can only, I can only, love you with all my heart
I can only, I can only, love you with all my heart
I can only, I can only, love you with all my heart
I can only love you with all my heart
If it ain't good enough
Then baby we ain't good enough for love
'Cause I can only love you with all my soul
If you choose to waste it all away
Because love is just a game you play
So go ahead and make up your mind
If you wanna come and stay
Or else just go and pack up your things
And leave me here just let me be
So go ahead and make up your mind
If you wanna come and stay
Or else just go and pack up your things
And leave me here just let me be
I can only, I can only, love you with all my heart
I can only, I can only, love you with all my heart
I can only, I can only, love you with all my heart
I can only, I can only, love you with all my heart
In the end of it all
There will always be
Tears that I hold on
And I know I must let go
I know I can move on
And see the brighter day
Baby I just can't help feeling this way
I can only, I can only, love you with all my heart
I can only, I can only, love you with all my heart
I can only, I can only, love you with all my heart
I can only, I can only, love you with all my heart
I can only, I can only, love you with all my heart
I can only, I can only, love you with all my heart
I can only, I can only, love you with all my heart
I can only, I can only, love you with all my heart
Credit
Album: Independent Part 1
Artis: Rinni Wulandari
Dirilis: 2015
Penulis lagu: David Palmer, Mark White, Martin Fry, dan Stephen Singleton
Fakta di Baliknya
All of My Heart merupakan lagu yang dibawakan Rinni Wulandari, penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu jebolan ajang pencarian bakat Indonesian Idol musim ke-4 pada 2007.
Lagu ini masuk dalam album keduanya yang bertajuk Independent Part I, dan dirilis pada 2015.
Album ini diproduseri oleh seorang Disc Jockey Indonesia Nutyas Surya Gumilang atau yang lebih dikenal dengan nama NSG.
Terdapat 2 versi rilisan, yaitu edisi standar (standard edition) dan edisi mewah (deluxe edition). Dalam rilisan standar, album ini berisi 9 lagu. (Ratna Woro Susanti)***
