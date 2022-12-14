Lirik Lagu Bang Bang - K'naan Feat Adam Levine dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bang Bang - K'naan Feat Adam Levine

She shot me, she shot me, bang, bang, she shot me (ah)

She shot me, she shot me, bang, bang, she shot me (yeah)

She shot me, she shot me, bang, bang, she shot me (ah)

She shot me, she shot me, bang, bang (get out the way, yo)

Ah, there she goes again, the dopest Ethiopian

In other words, she came through explodin' in the podium

Dynamite Napoleon like sodium mixed with petroleum

Slowly but surely, she was walking toward me

Cut the convo short 'cause she had to wake up early

But continuing the story, don't worry

She gave me digits for her Blackberry

"You're very handsome", is what she said

And the way she looked in my eyes said, "Put me to bed"

Oh, my, oh, my, I should have known when she said to me on the phone

"You do not know me very well, but I would never hurt a fly"

Then she aimed at my chest with love in her eye

I said she aimed for my chest with love in her eye

She was walkin' around with a loaded shotgun

Ready to fire me a hot one, it went bang, bang, bang

Straight through my heart (straight through my heart)

Although I could have walked away

I stood my ground and let her spray, ooh

She shot me, she shot me, bang, bang, she shot me

She shot me, she shot me, bang, bang, she shot me

She shot me, she shot me, bang, bang, she shot me

She shot me, she shot me, bang, bang

Scorpion, she's so hot, she's a scorchin'

Killing me softly, Lauryn or Kevorkian

Couldn't tell if she's coo coo or quirky

When I asked her her name, and she said, "Call me Ten"

Testing, testing, things just got more interesting

She's dressed in a vest pin, double-breasted holster

A very western toaster, she ain't nothing Kosher

Ah, she lets me closer, hotter than a pepper-crusted Samoosa

While I try to keep my composure