Lirik Lagu Bang Bang - K'naan Feat Adam Levine dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bang Bang - K'naan Feat Adam Levine
She shot me, she shot me, bang, bang, she shot me (ah)
She shot me, she shot me, bang, bang, she shot me (yeah)
She shot me, she shot me, bang, bang, she shot me (ah)
She shot me, she shot me, bang, bang (get out the way, yo)
Ah, there she goes again, the dopest Ethiopian
In other words, she came through explodin' in the podium
Dynamite Napoleon like sodium mixed with petroleum
Slowly but surely, she was walking toward me
Cut the convo short 'cause she had to wake up early
But continuing the story, don't worry
She gave me digits for her Blackberry
"You're very handsome", is what she said
And the way she looked in my eyes said, "Put me to bed"
Oh, my, oh, my, I should have known when she said to me on the phone
"You do not know me very well, but I would never hurt a fly"
Then she aimed at my chest with love in her eye
I said she aimed for my chest with love in her eye
She was walkin' around with a loaded shotgun
Ready to fire me a hot one, it went bang, bang, bang
Straight through my heart (straight through my heart)
Although I could have walked away
I stood my ground and let her spray, ooh
She shot me, she shot me, bang, bang, she shot me
She shot me, she shot me, bang, bang, she shot me
She shot me, she shot me, bang, bang, she shot me
She shot me, she shot me, bang, bang
Scorpion, she's so hot, she's a scorchin'
Killing me softly, Lauryn or Kevorkian
Couldn't tell if she's coo coo or quirky
When I asked her her name, and she said, "Call me Ten"
Testing, testing, things just got more interesting
She's dressed in a vest pin, double-breasted holster
A very western toaster, she ain't nothing Kosher
Ah, she lets me closer, hotter than a pepper-crusted Samoosa
While I try to keep my composure
Artikel Pilihan