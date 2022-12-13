Lirik Lagu Wolves Without Teeth - Of Monsters and Men dan Fakta di Baliknya

Wolves Without Teeth - Of Monsters and Men

Open my chest and colour my spine

I'm giving you all, I'm giving you all

Swallow my breath and take what is mine

I'm giving you all, I'm giving you all

I'll be the blood if you'll be the bones

I'm giving you all, I'm giving you all

So lift up my body and lose all control

I'm giving you all, I'm giving you all

You hover like a hummingbird, haunt me in my sleep

You're sailing from another world, sinking in my sea

Oh, you're feeding on my energy, letting go of it

She wants it

And I run from wolves, ooh

Breathing heavily at my feet

And I run from wolves, ooh

Tearing into me without teeth

I can see through you; we are the same

It's perfectly strange; you run in my veins

How can I keep you inside my lungs

I breathe what is yours; you breathe what is mine

You hover like a hummingbird, haunt me in my sleep

You're sailing from another world, sinking in my sea

Oh, you're feeding on my energy, letting go of it

He wants it

And I run from wolves, ooh

Breathing heavily at my feet

And I run from wolves, ooh

Tearing into me without teeth

And you can follow

You can follow me

You can follow

You can follow me