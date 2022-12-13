Lirik Lagu Wolves Without Teeth - Of Monsters and Men dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 13 Desember 2022, 23:40 WIB
Video klip Of Monsters and Men.
Video klip Of Monsters and Men. /YouTube/OfMonstersAndMenVEVO

Wolves Without Teeth - Of Monsters and Men

Open my chest and colour my spine
I'm giving you all, I'm giving you all
Swallow my breath and take what is mine
I'm giving you all, I'm giving you all

I'll be the blood if you'll be the bones
I'm giving you all, I'm giving you all
So lift up my body and lose all control
I'm giving you all, I'm giving you all

You hover like a hummingbird, haunt me in my sleep
You're sailing from another world, sinking in my sea
Oh, you're feeding on my energy, letting go of it
She wants it

And I run from wolves, ooh
Breathing heavily at my feet
And I run from wolves, ooh
Tearing into me without teeth

I can see through you; we are the same
It's perfectly strange; you run in my veins
How can I keep you inside my lungs
I breathe what is yours; you breathe what is mine

You hover like a hummingbird, haunt me in my sleep
You're sailing from another world, sinking in my sea
Oh, you're feeding on my energy, letting go of it
He wants it

And I run from wolves, ooh
Breathing heavily at my feet
And I run from wolves, ooh
Tearing into me without teeth

And you can follow
You can follow me
You can follow
You can follow me

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Renung - Payung Teduh dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Renung - Payung Teduh dan Fakta di Baliknya

13 Desember 2022, 23:45 WIB
Sapa para Penggemar, Kaleb J Siap Berkolaborasi dengan Penyanyi asal Negeri Jiran Sezairi

Sapa para Penggemar, Kaleb J Siap Berkolaborasi dengan Penyanyi asal Negeri Jiran Sezairi

13 Desember 2022, 19:14 WIB
Profil Sridevi Prabumulih, Juara 1 D'Academy 5 yang Ternyata Masih Berusia 14 Tahun

Profil Sridevi Prabumulih, Juara 1 D'Academy 5 yang Ternyata Masih Berusia 14 Tahun

13 Desember 2022, 08:57 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hidup Tanpamu – Keisya Levronka dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hidup Tanpamu – Keisya Levronka dan Fakta di Baliknya

13 Desember 2022, 05:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Nobody Gets Me – SZA dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Nobody Gets Me – SZA dan Fakta di Baliknya

13 Desember 2022, 04:55 WIB
Makna di Balik Lagu Hidup Tanpamu - Keisya Levronka yang Sukses Bikin Galau Brutal

Makna di Balik Lagu Hidup Tanpamu - Keisya Levronka yang Sukses Bikin Galau Brutal

12 Desember 2022, 07:33 WIB
Arctic Monkeys Akan Konser di Indonesia 2023, Berikut Harga Tiketnya dan Link Pembelian

Arctic Monkeys Akan Konser di Indonesia 2023, Berikut Harga Tiketnya dan Link Pembelian

9 Desember 2022, 18:32 WIB
Lirik Lagu Jatuh Cinta Lagi – Tata Janeeta feat Brotoseno dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Jatuh Cinta Lagi – Tata Janeeta feat Brotoseno dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 Desember 2022, 14:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Kita dan Ketidakmungkinan - The Rain dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kita dan Ketidakmungkinan - The Rain dan Fakta di Baliknya

8 Desember 2022, 05:00 WIB
Promotor BLACKPINK Indonesia: Siap untuk Born Pink di Stadion Utama Gelora Bung Karno?

Promotor BLACKPINK Indonesia: Siap untuk Born Pink di Stadion Utama Gelora Bung Karno?

7 Desember 2022, 18:37 WIB

Terpopuler

1

10 Daftar Promo Makanan & Minuman 12.12 hingga Diskon 50 Persen, Grabfood, Gofood, dan Shopee Food
2

Prediksi Skor Arsenal vs AC Milan di Dubai Super Cup 2022: Kondisi Tim, Head to Head, hingga Susunan Pemain
3

Prediksi Skor Argentina vs Kroasia di Piala Dunia 2022: Berita Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
4

Jadwal Pertandingan Semifinal Piala Dunia Qatar 2022, Lengkap dengan Siaran Televisi Beserta Jam Tayangnya
5

Baju Nagita Slavina di Pernikahan Kaesang Pangarep dan Erina Gudono Curi Perhatian Netizen
6

Diralat, Korban Meninggal Gempa Cianjur Jadi 600 Orang, Bupati Herman Beberkan Alasan
7

Banjir Bandung Hari Ini: Korea dan Sekitarnya Tergenang
8

Mengenal Puisi Mbeling yang Dipopulerkan Remy Sylado Lewat Kolom Majalah tahun 70-an
9

Jalur Terbatas, Truk dan Bus Dilarang Keluar dari Gerbang Tol Darangdan
10

Prediksi Skor Prancis vs Maroko di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Berita Tim, Head to Head, hingga Susunan Pemain

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Banjarnegaraku

Penambahan Objek Retribusi Bisa jadi Sumber PAD Baru bagi Purbalingga

Penambahan Objek Retribusi Bisa jadi Sumber PAD Baru bagi Purbalingga

14 Desember 2022, 00:33 WIB

Sumenep News

Yalla Shoot Live Streaming Argentina vs Kroasia Semifinal Piala Dunia 2022 Malam Ini, Link Legal Vidio.com Kli

Yalla Shoot Live Streaming Argentina vs Kroasia Semifinal Piala Dunia 2022 Malam Ini, Link Legal Vidio.com Kli

14 Desember 2022, 00:30 WIB

Kendalku

LIVE STREAMING Bgibola, NobarTV Argentina vs Kroasia Piala Dunia 2022 Malam Ini 13 Des, Buka Vidio.com Legal

LIVE STREAMING Bgibola, NobarTV Argentina vs Kroasia Piala Dunia 2022 Malam Ini 13 Des, Buka Vidio.com Legal

14 Desember 2022, 00:30 WIB

Media Blora

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Rabu, 14 Desember 2022: Hari Ini Sedikit Keberuntungan akan Menghampiri Anda

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Rabu, 14 Desember 2022: Hari Ini Sedikit Keberuntungan akan Menghampiri Anda

14 Desember 2022, 00:28 WIB

Media Magelang

LIVE STREAMING SCORE 808, NOBARTV Argentina vs Kroasia Piala Dunia 2022 Malam Ini Diburu, Link Vidio.com Resmi

LIVE STREAMING SCORE 808, NOBARTV Argentina vs Kroasia Piala Dunia 2022 Malam Ini Diburu, Link Vidio.com Resmi

14 Desember 2022, 00:28 WIB

Media Magelang

LIVE STREAMING YANDEX PIALA DUNIA 2022 Argentina vs Kroasia Malam Ini Rabu 14 Desember, Lengkap Cara Nonton

LIVE STREAMING YANDEX PIALA DUNIA 2022 Argentina vs Kroasia Malam Ini Rabu 14 Desember, Lengkap Cara Nonton

14 Desember 2022, 00:27 WIB

Isu Bogor

Link Yalla Shoot dan SBO TV Live Streaming dan Prediksi Inggris vs Prancis Piala Dunia 2022, Lewat SCTV Saja

Link Yalla Shoot dan SBO TV Live Streaming dan Prediksi Inggris vs Prancis Piala Dunia 2022, Lewat SCTV Saja

14 Desember 2022, 00:24 WIB

Media Blora

Profil dan Biodata Erina Gudono, Istri Sah Kaesang: Lengkap dengan Pendidikan, Prestasi dan Latar Belakangnya

Profil dan Biodata Erina Gudono, Istri Sah Kaesang: Lengkap dengan Pendidikan, Prestasi dan Latar Belakangnya

14 Desember 2022, 00:23 WIB

Media Magelang

NOBARTV LIVE STREAMING PIALA DUNIA 2022 Argentina vs Kroasia Malam Ini Rabu 14 Desember, Menonton Vidio Legal

NOBARTV LIVE STREAMING PIALA DUNIA 2022 Argentina vs Kroasia Malam Ini Rabu 14 Desember, Menonton Vidio Legal

14 Desember 2022, 00:23 WIB

Media Magelang

LINK YALLA SHOOT TV Live Streaming Argentina vs Kroasia Piala Dunia 2022 Rabu 14 Desember, Klik Vidio Resmi

LINK YALLA SHOOT TV Live Streaming Argentina vs Kroasia Piala Dunia 2022 Rabu 14 Desember, Klik Vidio Resmi

14 Desember 2022, 00:18 WIB

Sumenep News

Bikin Lumer di Lidah, Resep Membuat Cake Cokelat Meses yang Bikin Ketagihan Sekeluarga

Bikin Lumer di Lidah, Resep Membuat Cake Cokelat Meses yang Bikin Ketagihan Sekeluarga

14 Desember 2022, 00:15 WIB

Media Magelang

ASIKTV LIVE STREAMING Argentina vs Kroasia di Piala Dunia 2022 Malam Ini 14 Des, Akses Legal di Vidio.com Saja

ASIKTV LIVE STREAMING Argentina vs Kroasia di Piala Dunia 2022 Malam Ini 14 Des, Akses Legal di Vidio.com Saja

14 Desember 2022, 00:12 WIB

Portal Sulut

Hartanya Sulit Abis! Cuma 5 Weton ini yang Tidak Bisa Melarat

Hartanya Sulit Abis! Cuma 5 Weton ini yang Tidak Bisa Melarat

14 Desember 2022, 00:12 WIB

Media Blora

Profil dan Biodata Erina Gudono, Istri Sah Kaesang dengan Segudang Prestasi dan Berparas Cantik

Profil dan Biodata Erina Gudono, Istri Sah Kaesang dengan Segudang Prestasi dan Berparas Cantik

14 Desember 2022, 00:10 WIB

Portal Sulut

Bakal Jadi Pengusaha Sukses, Inilah Deretan Weton Cocok Jadi Pengusaha Daripada Menjadi Karyawan Kantoran

Bakal Jadi Pengusaha Sukses, Inilah Deretan Weton Cocok Jadi Pengusaha Daripada Menjadi Karyawan Kantoran

14 Desember 2022, 00:10 WIB

Portal Sulut

Begini Cara Mengusir Setan yang Menghuni Kamar Kosong Di Rumah, Menurut Ustadz Adi Hidayat

Begini Cara Mengusir Setan yang Menghuni Kamar Kosong Di Rumah, Menurut Ustadz Adi Hidayat

14 Desember 2022, 00:08 WIB

Portal Sulut

Jangan Salah! Inilah Cara Bijak Masuk dan Keluar Kamar Mandi, Menurut Ustdaz Adi Hidayat

Jangan Salah! Inilah Cara Bijak Masuk dan Keluar Kamar Mandi, Menurut Ustdaz Adi Hidayat

14 Desember 2022, 00:07 WIB

Bandung Raya

Rekor Head to Head Ini Bikin Prediksi Skor Semifinal Argentina vs Kroatia 1-2 Versi Trending Twitter Valid?

Rekor Head to Head Ini Bikin Prediksi Skor Semifinal Argentina vs Kroatia 1-2 Versi Trending Twitter Valid?

14 Desember 2022, 00:07 WIB

Media Magelang

LIVE STREAMING YACINE TV Argentina vs Kroasia di Piala Dunia 2022 Malam Ini 14 Desember, Buka SCTV yang Resmi

LIVE STREAMING YACINE TV Argentina vs Kroasia di Piala Dunia 2022 Malam Ini 14 Desember, Buka SCTV yang Resmi

14 Desember 2022, 00:07 WIB

Portal Sulut

Pilih Mana, Pintu Rezeki Terbuka, Atau Tertutup, IniIah Penyebabnya! Kata Ustadz Abdul Somad

Pilih Mana, Pintu Rezeki Terbuka, Atau Tertutup, IniIah Penyebabnya! Kata Ustadz Abdul Somad

14 Desember 2022, 00:06 WIB

Portal Sulut

Kenapa Umat Islam Sering Terkena Fitnah, Mbah Moen: Mereka Sudah Banyak Melupakan Amalan Ini

Kenapa Umat Islam Sering Terkena Fitnah, Mbah Moen: Mereka Sudah Banyak Melupakan Amalan Ini

14 Desember 2022, 00:05 WIB

Isu Bogor

Link SCORE 808 dan NOBARTV Live Streaming dan Prediksi Inggris vs Prancis Piala Dunia 2022, Lewat SCTV Saja

Link SCORE 808 dan NOBARTV Live Streaming dan Prediksi Inggris vs Prancis Piala Dunia 2022, Lewat SCTV Saja

14 Desember 2022, 00:03 WIB

Portal Sulut

Ajalmu Sudah Dekat, Jika Muncul Tanda Seperti Ini Kata Gus Baha

Ajalmu Sudah Dekat, Jika Muncul Tanda Seperti Ini Kata Gus Baha

14 Desember 2022, 00:03 WIB

Media Magelang

KORA TV LIVE STREAMING Piala Dunia 2022 Argentina vs Kroasia Malam Ini 14 Des, Link Resmi SCTV dan Vidio.com

KORA TV LIVE STREAMING Piala Dunia 2022 Argentina vs Kroasia Malam Ini 14 Des, Link Resmi SCTV dan Vidio.com

14 Desember 2022, 00:03 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 16 Juni 2007 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 16 Juni 2007 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

14 Desember 2022, 00:00 WIB
x