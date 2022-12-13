Lirik Lagu Wolves Without Teeth - Of Monsters and Men dan Fakta di Baliknya

Wolves Without Teeth - Of Monsters and Men
Open my chest and colour my spine
I'm giving you all, I'm giving you all
Swallow my breath and take what is mine
I'm giving you all, I'm giving you all
I'll be the blood if you'll be the bones
I'm giving you all, I'm giving you all
So lift up my body and lose all control
I'm giving you all, I'm giving you all
You hover like a hummingbird, haunt me in my sleep
You're sailing from another world, sinking in my sea
Oh, you're feeding on my energy, letting go of it
She wants it
And I run from wolves, ooh
Breathing heavily at my feet
And I run from wolves, ooh
Tearing into me without teeth
I can see through you; we are the same
It's perfectly strange; you run in my veins
How can I keep you inside my lungs
I breathe what is yours; you breathe what is mine
You hover like a hummingbird, haunt me in my sleep
You're sailing from another world, sinking in my sea
Oh, you're feeding on my energy, letting go of it
He wants it
And I run from wolves, ooh
Breathing heavily at my feet
And I run from wolves, ooh
Tearing into me without teeth
And you can follow
You can follow me
You can follow
You can follow me
