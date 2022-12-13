Lirik Lagu Nobody Gets Me – SZA dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Nobody Gets Me – SZA

Took a long vacation

No make-up, just JAY-Z

You were balls deep, now we beefin'

Had me butt-naked at the MGM

So wasted, screamin', "Fuck that"

Blurry now, but I meant it then

Hurry now, baby, stick it in

'fore the memories get to kickin' in

It's too late, I don't wanna lose

What's left of you

How am I supposed to deal with it?

I don't wanna see you with anyone but me

Nobody gets me like you

How am I supposed to let you go?

Only like myself when I'm with you

Nobody gets me, you do (Do)

You do, nobody gets me, you do (Do)

You do, nobody gets me, you do

You do, nobody gets me, you do

Took me out to the ballet

You proposеd, I went on the road

You was feelin' empty so you lеft me

Now I'm stuck, dealin' with a deadbeat

If I'm real, I deserve less

If I was you, I wouldn't take me back

I pretend when I'm with a man, it's you

And I know that it's too late, I don't wanna lose

What's left of you

How am I supposed to deal with it?

I don't wanna see you with anyone but me

Nobody gets me like you

How am I supposed to let you go?

Only like myself when I'm with you

Nobody gets me, you do (Do)

You do, nobody gets me, you do (Do)

You do, nobody gets me, you do (Do)

You do, nobody gets me, you do (Do)

Nobody gets me, you do

Credit

Artis: SZA

Album: S.O.S

Dirilis: 2022

Pencipta lagu: Benjamin Levin, Carter Lang, Rob Bisel, Solana Rowe

Genre: R&B/Soul