Lirik Lagu Nobody Gets Me – SZA dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tirza Nathalia Melisa
13 Desember 2022, 04:55 WIB
Lirik lagu Nobody Gets Me - SZA.
Lirik lagu Nobody Gets Me - SZA. /Spotify SZA

Lirik Lagu Nobody Gets MeSZA

Took a long vacation
No make-up, just JAY-Z
You were balls deep, now we beefin'
Had me butt-naked at the MGM
So wasted, screamin', "Fuck that"
Blurry now, but I meant it then
Hurry now, baby, stick it in
'fore the memories get to kickin' in

It's too late, I don't wanna lose

What's left of you
How am I supposed to deal with it?
I don't wanna see you with anyone but me
Nobody gets me like you
How am I supposed to let you go?
Only like myself when I'm with you
Nobody gets me, you do (Do)
You do, nobody gets me, you do (Do)
You do, nobody gets me, you do
You do, nobody gets me, you do

Took me out to the ballet
You proposеd, I went on the road
You was feelin' empty so you lеft me
Now I'm stuck, dealin' with a deadbeat
If I'm real, I deserve less
If I was you, I wouldn't take me back
I pretend when I'm with a man, it's you

And I know that it's too late, I don't wanna lose

What's left of you
How am I supposed to deal with it?
I don't wanna see you with anyone but me
Nobody gets me like you
How am I supposed to let you go?
Only like myself when I'm with you
Nobody gets me, you do (Do)
You do, nobody gets me, you do (Do)
You do, nobody gets me, you do (Do)

You do, nobody gets me, you do (Do)
Nobody gets me, you do

Credit
Artis: SZA
Album: S.O.S
Dirilis: 2022
Pencipta lagu: Benjamin Levin, Carter Lang, Rob Bisel, Solana Rowe
Genre: R&B/Soul

