Lirik Lagu The Voice of My Blood - Orange Blue dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 11 Desember 2022, 01:30 WIB
Band Orange Blue.
Band Orange Blue. /Tangkapan layar Spotify Orange Blue

Lirik Lagu The Voice of My Blood - Orange Blue

Don't know if it's worth waiting for you again
Don't know if it's worth telling you
'Bout the rain inside me
Feel like I'm losing control
Of my pride
Never thought that one touch could change a life
But I guess this magic was only in me

You're the voice of my blood
The scent of my life
The gentle valley among my mountains inside

Why are you building these walls
Or aren't they as high as they seem
I can't ask you 'bout your golden wings
'Cause you don't know me
And I fear you wouldn't believe me the truth
But there are still some honest people in this game
What were we talking about
I guess I wasn't there

You're the voice of my blood
The scent of my life
The gentle valley among my mountains inside
You're the voice of my blood
The scent of my life
The gentle valley among my mountains inside

Probably I've done it
The wrong way
Probably this magic
Was only in me

You're the voice of my blood
The scent of my life
The gentle valley among my mountains inside
You're the voice of my blood
The scent of my life
The gentle valley among my mountains inside
You're the voice of my blood
The sense of my life
The gentle valley among my mountains inside

Credits

Artist : Orange Blue
Year : 2000
Album : In Love With a Dream
Genre : Pop
Songwriters : Volkan Baydar, Vince Bahrdt, Oliver Fahrenheit

Fakta

Editor: Bayu Nurullah

