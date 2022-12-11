Lirik Lagu The Voice of My Blood - Orange Blue dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Voice of My Blood - Orange Blue

Don't know if it's worth waiting for you again

Don't know if it's worth telling you

'Bout the rain inside me

Feel like I'm losing control

Of my pride

Never thought that one touch could change a life

But I guess this magic was only in me

You're the voice of my blood

The scent of my life

The gentle valley among my mountains inside

Why are you building these walls

Or aren't they as high as they seem

I can't ask you 'bout your golden wings

'Cause you don't know me

And I fear you wouldn't believe me the truth

But there are still some honest people in this game

What were we talking about

I guess I wasn't there

You're the voice of my blood

The scent of my life

The gentle valley among my mountains inside

You're the voice of my blood

The scent of my life

The gentle valley among my mountains inside

Probably I've done it

The wrong way

Probably this magic

Was only in me



You're the voice of my blood

The scent of my life

The gentle valley among my mountains inside

You're the voice of my blood

The scent of my life

The gentle valley among my mountains inside

You're the voice of my blood

The sense of my life

The gentle valley among my mountains inside

Credits

Artist : Orange Blue

Year : 2000

Album : In Love With a Dream

Genre : Pop

Songwriters : Volkan Baydar, Vince Bahrdt, Oliver Fahrenheit

Fakta