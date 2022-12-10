Lirik Lagu King and Lionheart - Of Monsters and Men dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 10 Desember 2022, 00:21 WIB
Video klip Of Monsters and Men.
Video klip Of Monsters and Men. /YouTube/OfMonstersAndMenVEVO

King and Lionheart - Of Monsters and Men

Taking over this town, they should worry
But these problems aside, I think I taught you well
That we won't run, and we won't run, and we won't run

And in the winter night sky, ships are sailing
Looking down on these bright blue city lights
And they won't wait, and they won't wait, and they won't wait
We're here to stay, we're here to stay, we're here to stay

Howling ghosts, they reappear
In mountains that are stacked with fear
But you're a king and I'm a lionheart
A lionheart

His crown lit up the way as we moved slowly
Past the wondering eyes of the ones that were left behind
Though far away, though far away, though far away
We're still the same, we're still the same, we're still the same

Howling ghosts, they reappear
In mountains that are stacked with fear
But you're a king and I'm a lionheart

And in the sea that's painted black
Creatures lurk below the deck
But you're a king and I'm a lionheart
And as the world comes to an end
I'll be here to hold your hand
'Cause you're my king and I'm your lionheart

A lionheart
A lionheart
A lionheart
A lionheart
A lionheart
A lionheart
A lionheart
A lionheart

Howling ghosts, they reappear
In mountains that are stacked with fear
But you're a king and I'm a lionheart

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

