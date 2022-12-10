Lirik Lagu King and Lionheart - Of Monsters and Men dan Fakta di Baliknya

King and Lionheart - Of Monsters and Men

Taking over this town, they should worry

But these problems aside, I think I taught you well

That we won't run, and we won't run, and we won't run

And in the winter night sky, ships are sailing

Looking down on these bright blue city lights

And they won't wait, and they won't wait, and they won't wait

We're here to stay, we're here to stay, we're here to stay

Howling ghosts, they reappear

In mountains that are stacked with fear

But you're a king and I'm a lionheart

A lionheart

His crown lit up the way as we moved slowly

Past the wondering eyes of the ones that were left behind

Though far away, though far away, though far away

We're still the same, we're still the same, we're still the same

Howling ghosts, they reappear

In mountains that are stacked with fear

But you're a king and I'm a lionheart

And in the sea that's painted black

Creatures lurk below the deck

But you're a king and I'm a lionheart

And as the world comes to an end

I'll be here to hold your hand

'Cause you're my king and I'm your lionheart

A lionheart

A lionheart

A lionheart

A lionheart

A lionheart

A lionheart

A lionheart

A lionheart

Howling ghosts, they reappear

In mountains that are stacked with fear

But you're a king and I'm a lionheart