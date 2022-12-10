Lirik Lagu I Of The Strom - Of Monsters and Men dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Of The Strom - Of Monsters and Men
If I could face them
If I could make amends
With all my shadows
I'd bow my head and welcome them
But I feel it burning
Like when the winter wind stops my breathing
Are you really gonna love me when I'm gone?
I fear you won't
I fear you don't
And it echoes when I breathe
Until all you see is my ghost
Empty vessel, crooked teeth
Wish you could see
And they call me under
And I'm shaking like a leaf
And they call me under
And I wither underneath
In this storm
I am a stranger
I am an alien
Inside a structure
Are you really gonna love me when I'm gone?
With all my thoughts
And all my faults
I feel it biting
I feel it break my skin
So uninviting
Are you really gonna need me when I'm gone?
I fear you won't
I fear you don't
And it echoes when I breathe
Until all you see is my ghost
Empty vessel, crooked teeth
Wish you could see
And they call me under
And I'm shaking like a leaf
And they call me under
And I wither underneath
In this storm, I feel it
