Lirik Lagu I Of The Strom - Of Monsters and Men dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Of The Strom - Of Monsters and Men

If I could face them

If I could make amends

With all my shadows

I'd bow my head and welcome them

But I feel it burning

Like when the winter wind stops my breathing

Are you really gonna love me when I'm gone?

I fear you won't

I fear you don't

And it echoes when I breathe

Until all you see is my ghost

Empty vessel, crooked teeth

Wish you could see

And they call me under

And I'm shaking like a leaf

And they call me under

And I wither underneath

In this storm

I am a stranger

I am an alien

Inside a structure

Are you really gonna love me when I'm gone?

With all my thoughts

And all my faults

I feel it biting

I feel it break my skin

So uninviting

Are you really gonna need me when I'm gone?

I fear you won't

I fear you don't

And it echoes when I breathe

Until all you see is my ghost

Empty vessel, crooked teeth

Wish you could see

And they call me under

And I'm shaking like a leaf

And they call me under

And I wither underneath

In this storm, I feel it