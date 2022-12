Lirik Lagu Stay - The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber

I do the same thing, I told you that I never would

I told you I changed, even when I knew I never could

I know that I can't find nobody else as good as you

I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey

I get drunk, wake up, I'm wasted still

I realize the time that I wasted here

I feel like you can't feel the way I feel