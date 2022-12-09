Lirik Lagu Babooshka - Kate Bush dan Fakta di Baliknya

She wanted to test her husband

She knew exactly what to do

A pseudonym

To fool him

She couldn't have made a worst move

She sent him scented letters

And he received them with a strange delight

Just like

His wife

But how she was before the tears

And how she was before the years flew by

And how she was when she was beautiful

She signed the letter

All yours

Babooshka, babooshka, babooshka ja, ja

All yours

Babooshka, babooshka, babooshka ja, ja

She wanted to take it further

So she arranged a place to go

To see

If he

Would fall for her incognito

And when he laid eyes on her

He got the feeling they had met before

Uncanny

How she

Reminds him of his little lady

Capacity to give him all he needs

Just like his wife before she freezed on him

Just like his wife when she was beautiful

He shouted out

I'm all yours

Babooshka, babooshka, babooshka ja, ja

All yours

Babooshka, babooshka, babooshka ja, ja

All yours

Babooshka, babooshka, babooshka ja, ja