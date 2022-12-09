Lirik Lagu Babooshka - Kate Bush dan Fakta di Baliknya
She wanted to test her husband
She knew exactly what to do
A pseudonym
To fool him
She couldn't have made a worst move
She sent him scented letters
And he received them with a strange delight
Just like
His wife
But how she was before the tears
And how she was before the years flew by
And how she was when she was beautiful
She signed the letter
All yours
Babooshka, babooshka, babooshka ja, ja
All yours
Babooshka, babooshka, babooshka ja, ja
She wanted to take it further
So she arranged a place to go
To see
If he
Would fall for her incognito
And when he laid eyes on her
He got the feeling they had met before
Uncanny
How she
Reminds him of his little lady
Capacity to give him all he needs
Just like his wife before she freezed on him
Just like his wife when she was beautiful
He shouted out
I'm all yours
Babooshka, babooshka, babooshka ja, ja
All yours
Babooshka, babooshka, babooshka ja, ja
All yours
Babooshka, babooshka, babooshka ja, ja
