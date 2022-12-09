Lirik Lagu Babooshka - Kate Bush dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 9 Desember 2022, 02:30 WIB
Penyanyi Kate Bush.
Penyanyi Kate Bush. /YouTube

Lirik Lagu Babooshka - Kate Bush dan Fakta di Baliknya

She wanted to test her husband
She knew exactly what to do
A pseudonym
To fool him
She couldn't have made a worst move

She sent him scented letters
And he received them with a strange delight
Just like
His wife
But how she was before the tears

And how she was before the years flew by
And how she was when she was beautiful
She signed the letter

All yours
Babooshka, babooshka, babooshka ja, ja
All yours
Babooshka, babooshka, babooshka ja, ja

She wanted to take it further
So she arranged a place to go
To see
If he
Would fall for her incognito

And when he laid eyes on her
He got the feeling they had met before
Uncanny
How she
Reminds him of his little lady
Capacity to give him all he needs

Just like his wife before she freezed on him
Just like his wife when she was beautiful
He shouted out

I'm all yours
Babooshka, babooshka, babooshka ja, ja
All yours
Babooshka, babooshka, babooshka ja, ja
All yours
Babooshka, babooshka, babooshka ja, ja

Editor: Bayu Nurullah

