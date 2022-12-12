Lirik Lagu Chasing Cars – Sleeping at Last dan Fakta di Baliknya

Chasing Cars – Sleeping at Last



We'll do it all

Everything

On our own



We don't need

Anything

Or anyone



If I lay here

If I just lay here

Would you lie with me and just forget the world?



I don't quite know

How to say

How I feel

Those three words

Are said too much

They're not enough



And if I lay here

If I just lay here

Would you lie with me and just forget the world?

Forget what we're told

Before we get too old

Show me a garden that's bursting into life



Let's waste time

Chasing cars

Around our heads



And if I lay here

If I just lay here

Would you lie with me and just forget the world?

Forget what we're told

Before we get too old

Show me a garden that's bursting into life



All that I am

All that I ever was

Is here in your perfect eyes, they're all I can see

I don't know where

Confused about how as well

Just know that these things will never change for us at all



And if I lay here

If I just lay here

Would you lie with me and just forget the world?

Credit



Album: Covers – Vol. 2

Dirilis: 2016

Artis: Sleeping At Last

Genre: Alternatif/Indie, Pop, Folk

Penulis lagu: Gary Lightbody / Jonathan Quinn / Natah Connolly / Paul Wilson / Tom Simpson

Fakta di Baliknya

1. Perjalanan Sleeping at Last

Perjalanan Ryan O'Neal telah berubah selama dua belas tahun terakhir di bawah moniker Sleeping At Last .

Band ini dimulai pada tahun 1999 dengan Ryan pada gitar, Chad O'Neal pada drum, dan teman Dan Perdue pada bass sebagai band garasi remaja di Wheaton, Illinois (wilayah Chicago).

Ini telah secara organik beralih ke penulis lagu asli O'Neal sebagai artis solo yang melanjutkan rangkaian karya indah yang telah memukau dan memikat pendengar selama bertahun-tahun.

2. Album debut pertama

Menjelang awal, album debut amatir Sleeping At Last, Capture, mendapat perhatian dari frontman Smashing Pumpkins Billy Corgan, yang membantu mengekspos musik ke dunia label besar.