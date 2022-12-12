Lirik Lagu Chasing Cars – Sleeping at Last dan Fakta di Baliknya

Chasing Cars – Sleeping at Last
We'll do it all
Everything
On our own
We don't need
Anything
Or anyone
If I lay here
If I just lay here
Would you lie with me and just forget the world?
I don't quite know
How to say
How I feel
Those three words
Are said too much
They're not enough
And if I lay here
If I just lay here
Would you lie with me and just forget the world?
Forget what we're told
Before we get too old
Show me a garden that's bursting into life
Let's waste time
Chasing cars
Around our heads
And if I lay here
If I just lay here
Would you lie with me and just forget the world?
Forget what we're told
Before we get too old
Show me a garden that's bursting into life
All that I am
All that I ever was
Is here in your perfect eyes, they're all I can see
I don't know where
Confused about how as well
Just know that these things will never change for us at all
And if I lay here
If I just lay here
Would you lie with me and just forget the world?
Credit
Album: Covers – Vol. 2
Dirilis: 2016
Artis: Sleeping At Last
Genre: Alternatif/Indie, Pop, Folk
Penulis lagu: Gary Lightbody / Jonathan Quinn / Natah Connolly / Paul Wilson / Tom Simpson
Fakta di Baliknya
1. Perjalanan Sleeping at Last
Perjalanan Ryan O'Neal telah berubah selama dua belas tahun terakhir di bawah moniker Sleeping At Last .
Band ini dimulai pada tahun 1999 dengan Ryan pada gitar, Chad O'Neal pada drum, dan teman Dan Perdue pada bass sebagai band garasi remaja di Wheaton, Illinois (wilayah Chicago).
Ini telah secara organik beralih ke penulis lagu asli O'Neal sebagai artis solo yang melanjutkan rangkaian karya indah yang telah memukau dan memikat pendengar selama bertahun-tahun.
2. Album debut pertama
Menjelang awal, album debut amatir Sleeping At Last, Capture, mendapat perhatian dari frontman Smashing Pumpkins Billy Corgan, yang membantu mengekspos musik ke dunia label besar.
