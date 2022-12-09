Lirik Lagu The Embers – Sleeping at Last dan Fakta Di Baliknya

The Embers – Sleeping at Last



We live and we die

Like fireworks

Our legacies hide

In the embers



May our stories catch fire

And burn bright enough

To catch God's eye

We live and we die



Like fireworks

We pull apart the dark

Compete against the stars

With all of our hearts

Till our temporary brilliance turns to ash

We pull apart the darkness while we can



May we live and die

A valorous life

May we write it all down

In cursive light

So we pray we were made

In the image of a figure eight

May we live and die



Like fireworks

We pull apart the dark

Compete against the stars

With all of our hearts

Till our temporary brilliance turns to ash

We pull apart the darkness while we can



Like fireworks

We pull apart the dark

Compete against the stars

With all of our hearts

Till our temporary brilliance turns to ash

We pull apart the darkness while we can

Credit



Album: Atlas: Year One

Artis: Sleeping At Last

Dirilis: 2014

Penulis lagu: Ryan O'neal

Fakta di Baliknya

1. Perjalanan Sleeping at Last

Perjalanan Ryan O'Neal telah berubah selama dua belas tahun terakhir di bawah moniker Sleeping At Last .

Band ini dimulai pada tahun 1999 dengan Ryan pada gitar, Chad O'Neal pada drum, dan teman Dan Perdue pada bass sebagai band garasi remaja di Wheaton, Illinois (wilayah Chicago).

Ini telah secara organik beralih ke penulis lagu asli O'Neal sebagai artis solo yang melanjutkan rangkaian karya indah yang telah memukau dan memikat pendengar selama bertahun-tahun.

2. Album debut pertama

Menjelang awal, album debut amatir Sleeping At Last, Capture, mendapat perhatian dari frontman Smashing Pumpkins Billy Corgan, yang membantu mengekspos musik ke dunia label besar.