Lirik Lagu The Embers – Sleeping at Last dan Fakta Di Baliknya

The Embers – Sleeping at Last
We live and we die
Like fireworks
Our legacies hide
In the embers
May our stories catch fire
And burn bright enough
To catch God's eye
We live and we die
Like fireworks
We pull apart the dark
Compete against the stars
With all of our hearts
Till our temporary brilliance turns to ash
We pull apart the darkness while we can
May we live and die
A valorous life
May we write it all down
In cursive light
So we pray we were made
In the image of a figure eight
May we live and die
Like fireworks
We pull apart the dark
Compete against the stars
With all of our hearts
Till our temporary brilliance turns to ash
We pull apart the darkness while we can
Like fireworks
We pull apart the dark
Compete against the stars
With all of our hearts
Till our temporary brilliance turns to ash
We pull apart the darkness while we can
Credit
Album: Atlas: Year One
Artis: Sleeping At Last
Dirilis: 2014
Penulis lagu: Ryan O'neal
Fakta di Baliknya
1. Perjalanan Sleeping at Last
Perjalanan Ryan O'Neal telah berubah selama dua belas tahun terakhir di bawah moniker Sleeping At Last .
Band ini dimulai pada tahun 1999 dengan Ryan pada gitar, Chad O'Neal pada drum, dan teman Dan Perdue pada bass sebagai band garasi remaja di Wheaton, Illinois (wilayah Chicago).
Ini telah secara organik beralih ke penulis lagu asli O'Neal sebagai artis solo yang melanjutkan rangkaian karya indah yang telah memukau dan memikat pendengar selama bertahun-tahun.
2. Album debut pertama
Menjelang awal, album debut amatir Sleeping At Last, Capture, mendapat perhatian dari frontman Smashing Pumpkins Billy Corgan, yang membantu mengekspos musik ke dunia label besar.
