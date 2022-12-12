Lirik Lagu Think of You – Usher dan Fakta di Baliknya

Think of You – Usher

I'ma take y'all back

To my first single that I came on

About a couple of years ago with my man Puff Daddy

And it goes a little something like this, yeah ha!

Yuh, yuh, say yeah (yeah) check me out



All the time I think of you (think of you)

Holding on to someone new (someone new)

Don't make me lose my mind (baby)

Seems like I've been here before (here before)

Baby, I can't take no more (I can't take no more)

Of you trying to play me out, baby (hmm)



I feel so strange thinking about you

After all the wrong you've done to me

And I can't go on feeling like I do

'Cause my heart loves you (ya'll sing)



All the time I think of you (think of you)

Holding on to someone new (someone new)

Don't make me lose my mind (no, no, baby)

Seems like I've been here before (here before)

Baby, I can't take no more (can't take no more)

Of you trying to play me out, baby (yo, let me hear you say)



All the time I think of you (we came to party)

Holding on to someone new (yeah, say we)

Don't make me lose my mind (came to party, let me hear you say)

Seems like I've been here before (woo, woo!)

Baby, I can't take no more (say woo, woo! Say yeah!)

Of you trying to play me out, baby (say yeah! Smooth it out)

Credit

Artis: Usher

Album: Usher