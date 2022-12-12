Lirik Lagu Think of You – Usher dan Fakta di Baliknya

I'ma take y'all back
To my first single that I came on
About a couple of years ago with my man Puff Daddy
And it goes a little something like this, yeah ha!
Yuh, yuh, say yeah (yeah) check me out
All the time I think of you (think of you)
Holding on to someone new (someone new)
Don't make me lose my mind (baby)
Seems like I've been here before (here before)
Baby, I can't take no more (I can't take no more)
Of you trying to play me out, baby (hmm)
I feel so strange thinking about you
After all the wrong you've done to me
And I can't go on feeling like I do
'Cause my heart loves you (ya'll sing)
All the time I think of you (think of you)
Holding on to someone new (someone new)
Don't make me lose my mind (no, no, baby)
Seems like I've been here before (here before)
Baby, I can't take no more (can't take no more)
Of you trying to play me out, baby (yo, let me hear you say)
All the time I think of you (we came to party)
Holding on to someone new (yeah, say we)
Don't make me lose my mind (came to party, let me hear you say)
Seems like I've been here before (woo, woo!)
Baby, I can't take no more (say woo, woo! Say yeah!)
Of you trying to play me out, baby (say yeah! Smooth it out)
Credit
Artis: Usher
Album: Usher
Artikel Pilihan