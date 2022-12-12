Lirik Lagu Nervous – Lullaboy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Nervous – Lullaboy

How do I be a man?

Take a stand for myself

How could it be this hard to say "hello"?

Could it be that I'm nervous?

I haven't been this way in a while

I wonder if you know

They say keep waiting for the day

Your heart knows it feels right

I don't know a thing about you

But I know I wanna give this a try

If I could say I need you closer today

I would like to get to know you if you're feeling okay

Tell me your name

And I'll never let your love go to waste

'Til then this crush will never go away

Every other day and almost every night

In a way I guess I'm hypnotized

Should I write you a song all about your eyes

Or introduce myself and just say "hi"?

They say keep waiting for the day

Your heart knows it feels right

Well, I don't know a thing about you

But I know I wanna give this a try

If I could say I need you closer today

I would like to get to know you if you're feeling okay

Tell me your name

And I'll never let your love go to waste

'Til then this crush will never go away

I'm so nervous

I'm so nervous

(Yeah, yeah babe)

I'm so nervous

I'm so nervous

'Til then this crush will never go away