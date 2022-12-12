Lirik Lagu Nervous – Lullaboy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 12 Desember 2022, 03:10 WIB
Lullaboy.
Lullaboy. /instagram.com/lullaboyxo

NervousLullaboy

How do I be a man?
Take a stand for myself
How could it be this hard to say "hello"?
Could it be that I'm nervous?
I haven't been this way in a while
I wonder if you know

They say keep waiting for the day
Your heart knows it feels right
I don't know a thing about you
But I know I wanna give this a try

If I could say I need you closer today
I would like to get to know you if you're feeling okay
Tell me your name
And I'll never let your love go to waste
'Til then this crush will never go away

Every other day and almost every night
In a way I guess I'm hypnotized
Should I write you a song all about your eyes
Or introduce myself and just say "hi"?

They say keep waiting for the day
Your heart knows it feels right
Well, I don't know a thing about you
But I know I wanna give this a try

If I could say I need you closer today
I would like to get to know you if you're feeling okay
Tell me your name
And I'll never let your love go to waste
'Til then this crush will never go away

I'm so nervous
I'm so nervous
(Yeah, yeah babe)
I'm so nervous
I'm so nervous

'Til then this crush will never go away

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Tita Salsabila

