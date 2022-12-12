Lirik Lagu Him and Her – FUR dan Fakta di Baliknya

Him and Her – FUR

Would you believe me if all I could tell you was lies?

Somehow I doubt it but maybe I'd be surprised

By you-uh

Uh-uh



I heard that you were the talk of the town at a point in time

Now you don't have fame on that level of any kind

Poor you-uh

Uh-uh



I wouldn't mind not knowing you at all

But I know that that's just a lie I told

Only now can I see how you hurt and manipulated me

What's the point, that's a lie

I know really that we'll be fine again

Me-e and you-uh



Things can just be the same as they were

And there's no other "Him" or a "Her"

Please, please listen to what I have to say

It doesn't go the other way round uh-uh



It's not mine, although I thought it was

Maybe I've been hiding something

All I care about is you-uh



And I thought about pretending things are still the same as they were

But I know that one day you'll be okay and I'll have you



Credit

Artis : FUR

Album : FUR

Songwriter : William Harold Murray

Dirilis : 2019

Genre : Alternatif/Indie



Fakta di balik lagu Him and Her

Lagu yang berjudul “Him and Her” yang dibawakan oleh band FUR, dirilis pada 2019 lalu. Lagu ini berdurasi 2 menit 58 detik ini merupakan lagu yang masuk kedalam album bertajuk FUR.



Band indie yang bernama FUR ini berasal dari United Kingdom, Inggris. Yang terdiri dari empat personel yaitu William Murray, Harry Saunders, William Tav Taverner dan Flynn Whelan ini ternyata cukup sering tampil di negara Indonesia.



Fakta menarik dari personel band FUR yaitu Harry drummer FUR yang menyukai makanan indomie, sementara dari vokalis Murray merindukan makanan sate ayam dan lidah sapi.



Namun personel lainnya ternyata memiliki perbedaan diantara Harry dan Murray yang keduanya menyukai makanan Indonesia, ternyata gitaris FUR yaitu Tav merindukan suasana kota Jakarta serta masyarakatnya. Perbedaan antara culture negara Inggris dan Indonesia yang sangat ramah itu menjadikan alasan Tav merindukan negara Indonesia. (Nisrina Sukmawati)***

