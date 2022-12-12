Lirik Lagu Him and Her – FUR dan Fakta di Baliknya

Would you believe me if all I could tell you was lies?
Somehow I doubt it but maybe I'd be surprised
By you-uh
Uh-uh
I heard that you were the talk of the town at a point in time
Now you don't have fame on that level of any kind
Poor you-uh
Uh-uh
I wouldn't mind not knowing you at all
But I know that that's just a lie I told
Only now can I see how you hurt and manipulated me
What's the point, that's a lie
I know really that we'll be fine again
Me-e and you-uh
Things can just be the same as they were
And there's no other "Him" or a "Her"
Please, please listen to what I have to say
It doesn't go the other way round uh-uh
It's not mine, although I thought it was
Maybe I've been hiding something
All I care about is you-uh
And I thought about pretending things are still the same as they were
But I know that one day you'll be okay and I'll have you
Credit
Artis : FUR
Album : FUR
Songwriter : William Harold Murray
Dirilis : 2019
Genre : Alternatif/Indie
Fakta di balik lagu Him and Her
Lagu yang berjudul “Him and Her” yang dibawakan oleh band FUR, dirilis pada 2019 lalu. Lagu ini berdurasi 2 menit 58 detik ini merupakan lagu yang masuk kedalam album bertajuk FUR.
Band indie yang bernama FUR ini berasal dari United Kingdom, Inggris. Yang terdiri dari empat personel yaitu William Murray, Harry Saunders, William Tav Taverner dan Flynn Whelan ini ternyata cukup sering tampil di negara Indonesia.
Fakta menarik dari personel band FUR yaitu Harry drummer FUR yang menyukai makanan indomie, sementara dari vokalis Murray merindukan makanan sate ayam dan lidah sapi.
Namun personel lainnya ternyata memiliki perbedaan diantara Harry dan Murray yang keduanya menyukai makanan Indonesia, ternyata gitaris FUR yaitu Tav merindukan suasana kota Jakarta serta masyarakatnya. Perbedaan antara culture negara Inggris dan Indonesia yang sangat ramah itu menjadikan alasan Tav merindukan negara Indonesia. (Nisrina Sukmawati)***
