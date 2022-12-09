Lirik Lagu Make You Feel My Love – Sleeping at Last dan Fakta di Baliknya

Make You Feel My Love – Sleeping at Last



When the rain is blowing in your face

And the whole world is on your case

I could offer you a warm embrace

To make you feel my love



When the evening shadows and the stars appear

And there is no one there to dry your tears

I could hold you for a million years

To make you feel my love

Go to the ends of the Earth with you

To make you feel my love



I know you haven't made your mind up yet

But I would never do you wrong

I've known it from the moment that we met

No doubt in my mind where you belong



I'd go hungry, I'd go black and blue

I'd go crawling down the avenue

No, there's nothing that I wouldn't do

To make you feel my love

To make you feel my love



The storms are raging on the rolling sea

And on the highway of regret

Though winds of change are blowing wild and free

You ain't seen nothing like me yet



I could make you happy, make your dreams come true

There's nothing that I wouldn't do

Go to the ends of the Earth for you

To make you feel my love

To make you feel my love

Credit



Dirilis: 2016

Album: Covers – Vol. 2

Artis: Sleeping At Last

Genre: Alternatif/Indie

Penulis lagu: Bob Dylan

Fakta di Baliknya

1. Perjalanan Sleeping at Last

Perjalanan Ryan O'Neal telah berubah selama dua belas tahun terakhir di bawah moniker Sleeping At Last .

Band ini dimulai pada tahun 1999 dengan Ryan pada gitar, Chad O'Neal pada drum, dan teman Dan Perdue pada bass sebagai band garasi remaja di Wheaton, Illinois (wilayah Chicago).

Ini telah secara organik beralih ke penulis lagu asli O'Neal sebagai artis solo yang melanjutkan rangkaian karya indah yang telah memukau dan memikat pendengar selama bertahun-tahun.

2. Album debut pertama

Menjelang awal, album debut amatir Sleeping At Last, Capture, mendapat perhatian dari frontman Smashing Pumpkins Billy Corgan, yang membantu mengekspos musik ke dunia label besar.