Lirik Lagu Two – Sleeping at Last dan Fakta di Baliknya

Two – Sleeping at Last



Sweetheart, you look a little tired

When did you last eat?

Come in and make yourself right at home

Stay as long as you need

Tell me, is something wrong?

If something's wrong, you can count on me



You know I'll take my heart clean apart if it helps yours beat



It's okay if you can't find the words

Let me take your coat

And this weight off of your shoulders

Like a force to be reckoned with

A mighty ocean or a gentle kiss

I will love you with every single thing I have

Like a tidal wave, I'll make a mess

Calm waters, if that serves you best

I will love you without any strings attached



It's okay if you can't catch your breath

You can take the oxygen straight out of my own chest



I know exactly how the rule goes

Put my mask on first

No, I don't want to talk about myself

Tell me where it hurts

I just want to build you up, build you up

'Til you're good as new

And maybe one day I will get around to fixing myself too



I don't even know where to start

Already tired of trying to recall when it all fell apart

I just want to love you, to love you, to love you well

I just want to learn how, somehow, to be loved myself



Like a force to be reckoned with

A mighty ocean or a gentle kiss

I will love you without any strings attached

And what a privilege it is to love

A great honor to hold you up



Like a force to be reckoned with

A mighty ocean or a gentle kiss

I will love you with every single thing I have

Like a tidal wave, I'll make a mess

Calm waters if that serves you best

I will love you without any strings attached

I will love you without a single string attached

Credit



Dirilis: 2019

Artis: Sleeping At Last

Album: Atlas: Enneagram

Genre: Alternatif/Indie, Pop, Folk

Penulis lagu: Ryan O'neal

Fakta di Baliknya

1. Perjalanan Sleeping at Last

Perjalanan Ryan O'Neal telah berubah selama dua belas tahun terakhir di bawah moniker Sleeping At Last .

Band ini dimulai pada tahun 1999 dengan Ryan pada gitar, Chad O'Neal pada drum, dan teman Dan Perdue pada bass sebagai band garasi remaja di Wheaton, Illinois (wilayah Chicago).

Ini telah secara organik beralih ke penulis lagu asli O'Neal sebagai artis solo yang melanjutkan rangkaian karya indah yang telah memukau dan memikat pendengar selama bertahun-tahun.

2. Album debut pertama

Menjelang awal, album debut amatir Sleeping At Last, Capture, mendapat perhatian dari frontman Smashing Pumpkins Billy Corgan, yang membantu mengekspos musik ke dunia label besar.