Lirik Lagu Already Gone - Sleeping at Last dan Fakta di Baliknya

Remember all the things we wanted

Now all our memories, they're haunted

We were always meant to say goodbye

Even without fists held high

It never would've worked out right

We were never meant for do or die



I didn't want us to burn out

I, I didn't come here to hurt you now

I can't stop



I want you to know

That it doesn't matter

Where we take this road

But someone's gotta go

And I want you to know

You couldn't have loved me better

But I want you to move on

So I'm already gone



Looking at you makes it harder

But I know that you'll find another

That doesn't always make you wanna cry

It started with a perfect kiss

Then we could feel the poison set in

Perfect couldn't keep this love alive



You know that I love you so

I love you enough to let you go



I want you to know

That it doesn't matter

Where we take this road

But someone's gotta go

And I want you to know

You couldn't have loved me better

But I want you to move on

So I'm already gone



So I'm already gone



Remember all the things we wanted

Now all our memories, they're haunted

We were always meant to say goodbye



I want you to know

That it doesn't matter

Where we take this road

But someone's gotta go

And I want you to know

You couldn't have loved me better

But I want you to move on

So I'm already gone



I'm already gone



Remember all the things we wanted

Now all our memories, they're haunted

We were always meant to say goodbye

Credit



Artis: Sleeping At Last

Dirilis: 2016

Album: Covers – Vol. 2

Genre: Alternatif/Indie

Penulis lagu: Kelly Brianne Clarkson / Ryan B Tedder

Fakta di Baliknya

1. Perjalanan Sleeping at Last

Perjalanan Ryan O'Neal telah berubah selama dua belas tahun terakhir di bawah moniker Sleeping At Last .

Band ini dimulai pada tahun 1999 dengan Ryan pada gitar, Chad O'Neal pada drum, dan teman Dan Perdue pada bass sebagai band garasi remaja di Wheaton, Illinois (wilayah Chicago).

Ini telah secara organik beralih ke penulis lagu asli O'Neal sebagai artis solo yang melanjutkan rangkaian karya indah yang telah memukau dan memikat pendengar selama bertahun-tahun.

2. Album debut pertama

Menjelang awal, album debut amatir Sleeping At Last, Capture, mendapat perhatian dari frontman Smashing Pumpkins Billy Corgan, yang membantu mengekspos musik ke dunia label besar.