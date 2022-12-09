Lirik Lagu Where Did All The People Go? – FUR dan Fakta di Baliknya

Where Did All The People Go? – FUR

Where did all the people go?

And shouldn’t you be moving on

And try to understand?

Wasted all my seven days

I got no job or got no pay

I try to understand

What’s the point in living strange if

You can barely handle change yeah

You don’t understand

I’m the type to always cry when

Someone has to say goodbye and

I don’t understand

If you notice, what am i to do?

Could she try to be the same as you?

It’s wasting all my time

I know it’s not applying to you

Wish for this and not for that

If you could see what i’m looking at

Then you would understand

Close my eyes and feel the sun

And wish that i was having fun

I’ll never understand

If you notice, what am i to do?

Could she try to be the same as you?

It’s wasting all my time

I know it’s not applying to you