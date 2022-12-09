Lirik Lagu Where Did All The People Go? – FUR dan Fakta di Baliknya

Where Did All The People Go? – FUR
Where did all the people go?
And shouldn’t you be moving on
And try to understand?
Wasted all my seven days
I got no job or got no pay
I try to understand
What’s the point in living strange if
You can barely handle change yeah
You don’t understand
I’m the type to always cry when
Someone has to say goodbye and
I don’t understand
If you notice, what am i to do?
Could she try to be the same as you?
It’s wasting all my time
I know it’s not applying to you
Wish for this and not for that
If you could see what i’m looking at
Then you would understand
Close my eyes and feel the sun
And wish that i was having fun
I’ll never understand
If you notice, what am i to do?
Could she try to be the same as you?
It’s wasting all my time
I know it’s not applying to you
