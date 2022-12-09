Lirik Lagu The Payback James Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Payback - James Brown

Hey, gotta, you gotta payback! (The big payback)

Revenge!

I'm mad (the big payback)

Got to get back!

I need some get back!

Pay Back, pay back (the big payback)

There it is!

Payback!

Revenge!

I'm mad!

You get down with my girlfriend, that ain't right!

Woo (talkin')

Hollerin', cussin', you want to fight

Payback is a thing you gotta see, hell

Never do any damn thing to me

You sold me out for chicken change (yes, you did!)

Told me that they, they had it all arranged

You had me down and that's a fact

Now you, punk, you gotta get ready

For the big payback! (The big payback!)

That's where I land, huh, on the big payback (the big payback!)

I can do wheelin', I can do dealin' (yes, we can!)

But I don't do no damn squealin'

I can dig rappin', I'm ready, I can dig scrappin'

But I can't dig that backstabbin' (oh no!)

Now brother getting ready, that's a fact!

Get ready you, mother, for the big payback, hey (the big payback!)

Let me hit 'em, hit 'em, Fred, hit 'em!

Hey, hey, woo!

Lord, Lord

You took my money, you got my honey

Don't want me to see what you doing to me

I could get back

I gotta deal with you

Gotta deal with you

Gotta deal with you, uh

Gotta deal with you

Hey, let me tell ya

Get down with my woman, that ain't right

You hollerin' and cussin', you want to fight

Looky, here

Don't do me no darn favor

I don't know karate, but I know ca-razy (yes, we we do)

Huh, hey

Get ready, that's a fact, yeah

Get ready you, mother, for the big payback (the big payback!)

Hey! I'm a man! I'm a man!

I'm a son of a man, but don't they tell ya that Pappa can

Get ready for the big payback, hey (the big payback!)

Hit 'em again!

Ohh

Lord, Lord

Yeah, hey, get ready

I need it, I need a hit again!

Same one

Same one

Same one

Hit me back!

Ohh

Lord

The big payback!