Lirik Lagu The Payback James Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

Hey, gotta, you gotta payback! (The big payback)
Revenge!
I'm mad (the big payback)
Got to get back!
I need some get back!
Pay Back, pay back (the big payback)
There it is!
Payback!
Revenge!
I'm mad!
You get down with my girlfriend, that ain't right!
Woo (talkin')
Hollerin', cussin', you want to fight
Payback is a thing you gotta see, hell
Never do any damn thing to me
You sold me out for chicken change (yes, you did!)
Told me that they, they had it all arranged
You had me down and that's a fact
Now you, punk, you gotta get ready
For the big payback! (The big payback!)
That's where I land, huh, on the big payback (the big payback!)
I can do wheelin', I can do dealin' (yes, we can!)
But I don't do no damn squealin'
I can dig rappin', I'm ready, I can dig scrappin'
But I can't dig that backstabbin' (oh no!)
Now brother getting ready, that's a fact!
Get ready you, mother, for the big payback, hey (the big payback!)
Let me hit 'em, hit 'em, Fred, hit 'em!
Hey, hey, woo!
Lord, Lord
You took my money, you got my honey
Don't want me to see what you doing to me
I could get back
I gotta deal with you
Gotta deal with you
Gotta deal with you, uh
Gotta deal with you
Hey, let me tell ya
Get down with my woman, that ain't right
You hollerin' and cussin', you want to fight
Looky, here
Don't do me no darn favor
I don't know karate, but I know ca-razy (yes, we we do)
Huh, hey
Get ready, that's a fact, yeah
Get ready you, mother, for the big payback (the big payback!)
Hey! I'm a man! I'm a man!
I'm a son of a man, but don't they tell ya that Pappa can
Get ready for the big payback, hey (the big payback!)
Hit 'em again!
Ohh
Lord, Lord
Yeah, hey, get ready
I need it, I need a hit again!
Same one
Same one
Same one
Hit me back!
Ohh
Lord
The big payback!
