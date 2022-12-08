Lirik Lagu Get Up I Feel Like Being A Sex Machine - James Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

Get Up I Feel Like Being A Sex Machine - James Brown

Fellas, I'm ready to get up and do my thing (yeah go ahead!)

I wanta get into it, man, you know (go ahead!)

Like a, like a sex machine, man, (yeah go ahead!)

Movin' and doin' it, you know

Can I count it off? (Go ahead)

One, two, three, four!

Get up, (get on up)

Get up, (get on up)

Stay on the scene, (get on up), like a sex machine, (get on up)

Get up, (get on up)

Get up, (get on up)

Stay on the scene, (get on up), like a sex machine, (get on up)

Get up, (get on up)

Stay on the scene, (get on up), like a sex machine, (get on up)

Wait a minute!

Shake your arm, then use your form

Stay on the scene like a sex machine

You got to have the feeling sure as you're born

Get it together, right on, right on.

Get up, (get on up)

Get up, (get on up)

Get up, (get on up)

Hah!