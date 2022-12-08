Lirik Still Breathing – Green Day dan Fakta di Baliknya

Still Breathing – Green Day
I'm like a child looking off in the horizon
I'm like an ambulance that's turning on the sirens
Oh-oh-oh, I'm still alive
I'm like a soldier coming home for the first time
I dodged a bullet, and I walked across a landmine
Oh-oh-oh, I'm still alive
Am I bleeding?
Am I bleeding from the storm?
Just shine a light into the wreckage
So far away, away
'Cause I'm still breathing
'Cause I'm still breathing on my own
My head's above the rain and roses
Making my way away
'Cause I'm still breathing
'Cause I'm still breathing on my own
My head's above the rain and roses
Making my way away
My way to you
I'm like a junkie tying off for the last time
I'm like a loser that's betting on his last dime
Oh-oh-oh, I'm still alive
I'm like a son that was raised without a father
I'm like a mother barely keeping it together
Oh-oh-oh, I'm still alive
Am I bleeding?
Am I bleeding from the storm?
Just shine a light into the wreckage
So far away, away
'Cause I'm still breathing
'Cause I'm still breathing on my own
My head's above the rain and roses
Making my way away
'Cause I'm still breathing
'Cause I'm still breathing on my own
My head's above the rain and roses
Making my way away, away
As I walked out on the ledge
Are you scared to death to live?
And I've been running all my life
Just to find a home that's for the restless
And the truth that's in the message
Making my way away, away
'Cause I'm still breathing
'Cause I'm still breathing on my own
My head's above the rain and roses
Making my way away
'Cause I'm still breathing
'Cause I'm still breathing on my own
My head's above the rain and roses
Making my way away (my way to you)
'Cause I'm still breathing (my way to you)
'Cause I'm still breathing on my own
My head's above the rain and roses
Making my way away
My way to you
Credit
Artis: Green Day
Album: Revolution Radio
Rilis: 2016
Genre: Alternatif/Indie, Punk Rock, Punk Pop
Penulis Lagu: Billie Joe Armstrong / Frank E. Iii Wright / Joshua Michael Wilkinson / George Henry Tizzard / Rick Parkhouse / Luke Thomas Spiller / Adam Richard Leslie Slack / Michael Ryan Pritchard
Fakta di Balik Lagu Ini
Green Day merupakan grup band beraliran Alternatif/Indie yang berasal dari California.
Beberapa telah dirilis diantaranya masuk nominasi hingga ada yang meraih penghargaan.
Pada 12 November 2016, band yang digawangi Billie Joe Armstrong ini merilis album ke-12 mereka.
Album tersebut bertajuk “Revolution Radio”. Dalam album tersebut, terdapat 12 single dan satu single edisi Jepang.
Salah satu single dari album “Revolution Radio” terdapat single berjudul “Still Breathing”.
Lagu tersebut dianggap sebagai lagu yang gelap secara emosional yang mengeksplorasi tema individu yang menemukan kekuatan dalam menghadapi kesulitan dan masa-masa sulit.
“Still Breathing" menerima sambutan kritis yang positif dan dipuji kritikus musik, hingga lagu tersebut memuncak beberapa tangga lagu seperti Mainstream Rock, Canada Rock, Rock Airplay dan berbagai tangga lagu internasional lainnya. (Rifki Ahmad Ferdiansyah) ***
