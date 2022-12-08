Lirik Lagu We Cry – The Script dan Fakta Di Baliknya

We Cry – The Script



Together we cry

Jenny was a poor girl living in a rich world

Named her baby Hope when she was just 14

She was hoping for a better world for this little girl

But the apple doesn't fall too far from the tree

When she gets that call, Hope's too far gone

Her baby's on the way, with nothing left inside



Together we cry



What about the John play? Could have gone the whole way

Lighting up the stage tryna get a deal

Now he's lighting up the wrong way, something for the pain

Man, you wanna see this kid, he was so fucking unreal

When he gets that call, he's too far gone

Can't get it together to sing one song

They won't hear tonight the words of a lullaby



Together we cry (yeah, yeah)

Together we cry (whoa)

Together we cry

Oh, we cry, we cry

Oh, we cry, we cry (together we cry)



Oh, Mary's ambition, she wanna be a politician

She's been dreaming about it since she was a girl

She thought she'd be the one who could change the world

Always tryna pave the way for women in a man's world

But life happened, house, kids, two cars

Husband hits the jar, checks that don't go very far now

Now she ain't making changes, she keeps her mind on her wages

The only rattling cages are her own



Together we cry

Together we cry

There's so much sad, gonna flood the ocean

We're all in tears for a world that's broken

Together we cry

Oh, we cry, we cry

Oh, we cry



There comes a time that every bird has to fly

At some point every rose has to die

It's hard to let your children go, leave home

Where they go, who knows?

Getting drunk, getting stoned all alone

Teach a man to fish, feed a man for life (for life)

You show your kids the truth and hope they never lie

Instead of reading in a letter that they've gone to something better

"Bet you're sorry now, I won't be coming home tonight"



I'm sick of looking for those heroes in the sky

To teach us how to fly

Together we cry, we cry, we cry

Together we cry (cry)

Together we cry (whoa, yeah)

There's so much sad, gonna flood the ocean

We're all in tears for a world that's broken



Together we cry (cry, oh, yeah)

Together we cry

Together we cry (yeah, yeah)

Together we cry

Together we cry

Credit

Artis: The Script

Dirilis: 2008

Album: We Cry (remixes)

Penulis lagu: Andrew Frampton / Stephen Kipner / Glen Power / Danny O'donoghue / Mark Sheenan

Fakta Di Balik Band The Script

Mengalami banyak rintangan di tahun-tahun awal berdiri

The Script mengalami banyak rintangan dan sakit hati di tahun-tahun awal band terbentuk. Sang gitaris, Mark Sheehan kehilangan ibunya yang meninggal karena penyakit mematikan.

Empat bulan kemudian, ayah sang vokalis Danny O'Donoghue turut meninggal karena serangan jantung. Tahun tersebut menjadi saat yang suram bagi mereka berdua dan seluruh anggota band.

Bergabungnya sang drummer

Drummer The Script yang bernama Glen Power mulai bermain sebagai session musisi saat usia 15 tahun.

Dia kemudian bertemu dengan Danny dan Mark, yang membuat dinamika The Script langsung berubah. Glen merasa cocok dengan Danny dan Mark, dia menunda proyek solonya setelah ketiganya menyelesaikan tiga lagu baru dalam seminggu.

Berawal dari boy band

Sebelum membentuk The Script, Danny dan Mark adalah bagian dari boy band bernama Mytown. Boy band tersebut beranggotakan empat orang, Danny, Mark, Paul Walker dan Terry Daly.

Grup ini bernyanyi untuk Universal Records of New York pada tahun 2001. Mytown cukup sukses di Inggris dan Irlandia, namun hilang ditengah badai boyband yang lebih terkenal seperti Take That. (Rosa Ardika)***