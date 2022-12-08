Lirik Lagu We Cry – The Script dan Fakta Di Baliknya

We Cry – The Script
Together we cry
Together we cry
Jenny was a poor girl living in a rich world
Named her baby Hope when she was just 14
She was hoping for a better world for this little girl
But the apple doesn't fall too far from the tree
When she gets that call, Hope's too far gone
Her baby's on the way, with nothing left inside
Together we cry
What about the John play? Could have gone the whole way
Lighting up the stage tryna get a deal
Now he's lighting up the wrong way, something for the pain
Man, you wanna see this kid, he was so fucking unreal
When he gets that call, he's too far gone
Can't get it together to sing one song
They won't hear tonight the words of a lullaby
Together we cry (yeah, yeah)
Together we cry (whoa)
Together we cry
Oh, we cry, we cry
Oh, we cry, we cry (together we cry)
Oh, Mary's ambition, she wanna be a politician
She's been dreaming about it since she was a girl
She thought she'd be the one who could change the world
Always tryna pave the way for women in a man's world
But life happened, house, kids, two cars
Husband hits the jar, checks that don't go very far now
Now she ain't making changes, she keeps her mind on her wages
The only rattling cages are her own
Together we cry
Together we cry
There's so much sad, gonna flood the ocean
We're all in tears for a world that's broken
Together we cry
Oh, we cry, we cry
Oh, we cry
There comes a time that every bird has to fly
At some point every rose has to die
It's hard to let your children go, leave home
Where they go, who knows?
Getting drunk, getting stoned all alone
Teach a man to fish, feed a man for life (for life)
You show your kids the truth and hope they never lie
Instead of reading in a letter that they've gone to something better
"Bet you're sorry now, I won't be coming home tonight"
I'm sick of looking for those heroes in the sky
To teach us how to fly
Together we cry, we cry, we cry
Together we cry (cry)
Together we cry (whoa, yeah)
There's so much sad, gonna flood the ocean
We're all in tears for a world that's broken
Together we cry (cry, oh, yeah)
Together we cry
Together we cry (yeah, yeah)
Together we cry
Together we cry
Credit
Artis: The Script
Dirilis: 2008
Album: We Cry (remixes)
Penulis lagu: Andrew Frampton / Stephen Kipner / Glen Power / Danny O'donoghue / Mark Sheenan
Fakta Di Balik Band The Script
- Mengalami banyak rintangan di tahun-tahun awal berdiri
The Script mengalami banyak rintangan dan sakit hati di tahun-tahun awal band terbentuk. Sang gitaris, Mark Sheehan kehilangan ibunya yang meninggal karena penyakit mematikan.
Empat bulan kemudian, ayah sang vokalis Danny O'Donoghue turut meninggal karena serangan jantung. Tahun tersebut menjadi saat yang suram bagi mereka berdua dan seluruh anggota band.
- Bergabungnya sang drummer
Drummer The Script yang bernama Glen Power mulai bermain sebagai session musisi saat usia 15 tahun.
Dia kemudian bertemu dengan Danny dan Mark, yang membuat dinamika The Script langsung berubah. Glen merasa cocok dengan Danny dan Mark, dia menunda proyek solonya setelah ketiganya menyelesaikan tiga lagu baru dalam seminggu.
- Berawal dari boy band
Sebelum membentuk The Script, Danny dan Mark adalah bagian dari boy band bernama Mytown. Boy band tersebut beranggotakan empat orang, Danny, Mark, Paul Walker dan Terry Daly.
Grup ini bernyanyi untuk Universal Records of New York pada tahun 2001. Mytown cukup sukses di Inggris dan Irlandia, namun hilang ditengah badai boyband yang lebih terkenal seperti Take That. (Rosa Ardika)***
