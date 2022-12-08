Lirik Oh Love – Green Day dan Fakta di Baliknya

Oh Love – Green Day



Oh, love, oh, love

Won't you rain on me tonight?

Oh, life, oh, life

Please don't pass me by

Don't stop, don't stop

Don't stop when the red lights flash

Oh, ride, free ride

Won't you take me close to you?



Far away, far away

Waste away tonight

I'm wearing my heart on a noose

Far away, far away

Waste away tonight

Tonight, my heart's on the loose



Oh, lights and action

I just can't be satisfied

Oh, losers and choosers

Won't you please hold on to my life?

Oh, hours and hours

Like the dog years of the day

Old story, same old story

Won't you see the light of day?



Far away, far away

Waste away tonight

I'm wearing my heart on a noose

Far away, far away

Waste away tonight

Tonight, my heart's on the loose



Talk myself out of feeling

Talk my way out of control

Talk myself out of falling in love

Falling in love with you, say!



Oh, love, oh, love

Won't you rain on me tonight?

Oh, ride, free ride

Won't you take me close to you?



Far away, far away

Waste away tonight

I'm wearing my heart on a noose

Far away, far away

Waste away tonight

Tonight, my heart's on the loose



Far away, far away

Waste away tonight

I'm wearing my heart on a noose

Far away, far away

Waste away tonight

Tonight, my heart's on the loose

Tonight, my heart's on the loose

Tonight, my heart's on the loose



Credit

Artis: Green Day

Album: ¡Uno!

Rilis: 2012

Genre: Alternatif/Indie

Penulis Lagu: Billie Joe Armstrong / Mike Dirnt / Tre Cool



Fakta di Balik Lagu Ini

Green Day merupakan grup band yang beraliran Punk Rock dan Alternatif/Indie, telah merilis beberapa album hingga diantaranya masuk nominasi dan mendapat mendapat pernghargaan.



Band yang beranggotakan Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, dan Tré Cool, telah menjual lebih dari 75 juta rekaman di seluruh dunia, hingga menjadikannya salah satu band terlaris di dunia.



Green Day salah satu band yang mempopulerkan minat arus aliran musik punk rock di Amerika Serikat.



Pada 24 September 2012, melalui Reprise Records Green Day merilis album kesembilannya. Album tersebut dinamakan “¡Uno!”.



Dalam album ¡Uno! terdapat 12 single salah satunya berjudul “Oh Love”. Sejak perilisan video klipnya pada YouTube Green Day telah ditonton 45 juta tontonan dan mendapat 292 ribu likes.***