Burn, Burn, Burn - Zach Bryan

Everyone seems a damn genius lately

Tik-Tok talking, late-night TV

Still so much I have yet to know

We get dressed up just to go downtown

In some ego-filled late night crowd

It seems to be where I feel most alone

I'd like to get lost on some old back road

Find a shade tree and a honey hole

And talk to my grandpa again

And I see God in everything

The trees and pain and nights in the spring

So why do I still long for a home?

I'd like to lay in a field on a cozy blanket

And feel the fear of never wakin'

To know the true warmth of thе sun

I'd like to love my lady long and hard

And lay down lines of laymеn guitar

Never leave her loving arms again

My exes hate me and my friends all miss me

I wanna drown in rot gut whiskey

Leave this small town for awhile

Heading to Paris on a late-night flight

Find a bar and get in a fight

Write a few poems on a sunny balcony

I wanna be a child climbing trees somewhere

Breathing in the fresh outside air

And before I knew this life was unkind

I want a well-trained dog on a couple of acres

A kind, kind lady and a place to take her

Few good friends I can count on one of my hands

I know I'm bound to die one day

So when I reach those golden gates

I pray to say I did the best I can

Sit with my mother and the dearly departed

Send a prayer down to the broken-hearted

Let 'em know it all turns out just fine

To know me is to love me and to hate me is to wrong me

I prefer my nights so lonely

Love blues guitar, muscle cars, and gin

I'm a simple man, I don't need much

Just my simple songs and some human touch

I'm tired now, so I'm bringin' my ass home

So let me go down the line

Let me feel it all

Joy, pain, and sky

So let me go down the line

We all burn, burn, burn and die

So let me go down the line

I wanna feel it all

Joy, pain, and sky

So let me go down the line

We all burn, burn, burn and then die

So let me go down the line

I wanna feel it all

Joy, pain, and sky

So let me go down the line

We all burn, burn, burn and then die

Credit

Artis: Zach Bryan

Album: Burn, Burn, Burn

Rilis: 2022

Genre: Country

Penulis: Zachary Lane Bryan

Fakta di Baliknya

Burn, Burn, Burn merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan Zach Bryan, penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu asal Oologah, Oklahoma, Amerika Serikat.

Penyanyi kelahiran Okinawa, Jepang ini memulai karier di dunia tarik suara ketika mulai mengunggah musik ke YouTube pada 2017. Dalam unggahannya, Bryan memperkenalkan lagu berjudul Heading South.

Terdapat salah satu hal menarik dalam album yang bertajuk DeAnn, album ini didekasikan untuk mendiang ibunya. Album itu ditulis dan direkam bersama temannya saat sedang menginap di Airbnb di Florida.

Perjalanan kariernya terus berlanjut hingga pada 8 Mei 2020, saat Bryan merilis album keduanya yang berjudul Elisabeth. Perekaman lagu-lagu untuk album ini dilakukan di gudang bekas belakang rumahnya yang terletak di Washington, USA.