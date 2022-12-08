Lirik Lagu Burn, Burn, Burn - Zach Bryan dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 8 Desember 2022, 00:58 WIB
Penyanyi Zach Bryan.
Penyanyi Zach Bryan.

Burn, Burn, Burn - Zach Bryan

Everyone seems a damn genius lately
Tik-Tok talking, late-night TV
Still so much I have yet to know
We get dressed up just to go downtown
In some ego-filled late night crowd
It seems to be where I feel most alone
I'd like to get lost on some old back road
Find a shade tree and a honey hole
And talk to my grandpa again
And I see God in everything
The trees and pain and nights in the spring
So why do I still long for a home?
I'd like to lay in a field on a cozy blanket
And feel the fear of never wakin'
To know the true warmth of thе sun
I'd like to love my lady long and hard
And lay down lines of laymеn guitar
Never leave her loving arms again
My exes hate me and my friends all miss me
I wanna drown in rot gut whiskey
Leave this small town for awhile
Heading to Paris on a late-night flight
Find a bar and get in a fight
Write a few poems on a sunny balcony
I wanna be a child climbing trees somewhere
Breathing in the fresh outside air
And before I knew this life was unkind
I want a well-trained dog on a couple of acres
A kind, kind lady and a place to take her
Few good friends I can count on one of my hands
I know I'm bound to die one day
So when I reach those golden gates
I pray to say I did the best I can
Sit with my mother and the dearly departed
Send a prayer down to the broken-hearted
Let 'em know it all turns out just fine
To know me is to love me and to hate me is to wrong me
I prefer my nights so lonely
Love blues guitar, muscle cars, and gin
I'm a simple man, I don't need much
Just my simple songs and some human touch
I'm tired now, so I'm bringin' my ass home
So let me go down the line
Let me feel it all
Joy, pain, and sky
So let me go down the line
We all burn, burn, burn and die
So let me go down the line
I wanna feel it all
Joy, pain, and sky
So let me go down the line
We all burn, burn, burn and then die
So let me go down the line
I wanna feel it all
Joy, pain, and sky
So let me go down the line
We all burn, burn, burn and then die

Credit

Artis: Zach Bryan
Album: Burn, Burn, Burn
Rilis: 2022
Genre: Country
Penulis: Zachary Lane Bryan

Fakta di Baliknya

Burn, Burn, Burn merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan Zach Bryan, penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu asal Oologah, Oklahoma, Amerika Serikat.

Penyanyi kelahiran Okinawa, Jepang ini memulai karier di dunia tarik suara ketika mulai mengunggah musik ke YouTube pada 2017. Dalam unggahannya, Bryan memperkenalkan lagu berjudul Heading South.

Terdapat salah satu hal menarik dalam album yang bertajuk DeAnn, album ini didekasikan untuk mendiang ibunya. Album itu ditulis dan direkam bersama temannya saat sedang menginap di Airbnb di Florida.

Perjalanan kariernya terus berlanjut hingga pada 8 Mei 2020, saat Bryan merilis album keduanya yang berjudul Elisabeth. Perekaman lagu-lagu untuk album ini dilakukan di gudang bekas belakang rumahnya yang terletak di Washington, USA.

