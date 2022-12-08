Lirik Lagu Heading South - Zach Bryan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 8 Desember 2022, 00:49 WIB
Penyanyi Zach Bryan.
Penyanyi Zach Bryan. /YouTube/Zach Bryan

Heading South - Zach Bryan

He was a boy who was a dreamer
And he flew so high and proud
In a world full of people out to cut his young ass down
No one ever understood a single word he said
And they cast him to the wolves when he wasn't well and fed
Boys we've got a riser, a riser in our midst
And he will get the last laugh if it's the last thing he did
And he used to roll around in that red dirt mud
But now he's skipping town, and that riser's out for blood
Don't stop goin', goin' South
'Cause they'll let you play your music real damn loud
Don't stop headin', headin' South
'Cause they will understand the words
That are pouring from your mouth
And that boy, he called his daddy to tell him what he did
As the masses screamed the lyrics of a messed up kid
And then he told that old man he was never coming back
To be cut down again in a town like that
Then he surely came to learn people come to watch you fall
But he's out to make a name and a fool out of 'em all
They'll never understand that boy and his kind
All they comprehend is a fucking dollar sign
Don't stop goin', goin' South
'Cause they'll let you play your music real damn loud
Don't stop headin', headin' South
'Cause they will understand the words
That are pouring from your mouth
Don't stop goin', goin' South
They will understand the words
That are pouring from your mouth
Don't stop goin', goin' South
'Cause they'll let you scream your music real damn loud

Credit

Artis: Zach Bryan
Album: Elisabeth
Rilis: 2020
Genre: Country
Penulis: Zachary Lane Bryan

Fakta di Baliknya

Heading South merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan Zach Bryan, penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu asal Oologah, Oklahoma, Amerika Serikat.

Penyanyi kelahiran Okinawa, Jepang ini memulai karier di dunia tarik suara ketika mulai mengunggah musik ke YouTube pada 2017. Dalam unggahannya, Bryan memperkenalkan lagu berjudul Heading South.

Terdapat salah satu hal menarik dalam album yang bertajuk DeAnn, album ini didekasikan untuk mendiang ibunya. Album itu ditulis dan direkam bersama temannya saat sedang menginap di Airbnb di Florida.

Perjalanan kariernya terus berlanjut hingga pada 8 Mei 2020, saat Bryan merilis album keduanya yang berjudul Elisabeth. Perekaman lagu-lagu untuk album ini dilakukan di gudang bekas belakang rumahnya yang terletak di Washington, USA.

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Kita dan Ketidakmungkinan - The Rain dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kita dan Ketidakmungkinan - The Rain dan Fakta di Baliknya

8 Desember 2022, 05:00 WIB
Promotor BLACKPINK Indonesia: Siap untuk Born Pink di Stadion Utama Gelora Bung Karno?

Promotor BLACKPINK Indonesia: Siap untuk Born Pink di Stadion Utama Gelora Bung Karno?

7 Desember 2022, 18:37 WIB
Kabar Terbaru Konser BLACKPINK di Jakarta, Promotor iMe Bawa Angin Segar

Kabar Terbaru Konser BLACKPINK di Jakarta, Promotor iMe Bawa Angin Segar

7 Desember 2022, 18:10 WIB
Kenakan Kemeja Putih, DPR Ian Sukses Bikin Fans Histeris di Konser The Regime Jakarta

Kenakan Kemeja Putih, DPR Ian Sukses Bikin Fans Histeris di Konser The Regime Jakarta

7 Desember 2022, 17:35 WIB
Lirik Lagu Ada di Mana-mana – Selfi Yamma LIDA dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ada di Mana-mana – Selfi Yamma LIDA dan Fakta di Baliknya

7 Desember 2022, 02:10 WIB
Lirik Lagu Cintaku di Ibu Kota – Defy Cassaino dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Cintaku di Ibu Kota – Defy Cassaino dan Fakta di Baliknya

7 Desember 2022, 02:05 WIB
Lirik Lagu Kini Ecko Pergi Meninggalkanku - Ecko Show feat Intan Lembata dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kini Ecko Pergi Meninggalkanku - Ecko Show feat Intan Lembata dan Fakta di Baliknya

7 Desember 2022, 01:05 WIB
Tiket Tur Konser Westlife di Jakarta Ditambah, Catat Tanggal Pembeliannya

Tiket Tur Konser Westlife di Jakarta Ditambah, Catat Tanggal Pembeliannya

6 Desember 2022, 18:40 WIB
Aruma Terkejut Lagu 'Muak' dalam Waktu Singkat Masuk Chart 200 Spotify, Bersaing dengan Musisi Senior

Aruma Terkejut Lagu 'Muak' dalam Waktu Singkat Masuk Chart 200 Spotify, Bersaing dengan Musisi Senior

6 Desember 2022, 09:22 WIB
Bakal Bentuk Unit Baru, SM Entertainment Siap Debutkan NCT Saudi dan NCT Tokyo

Bakal Bentuk Unit Baru, SM Entertainment Siap Debutkan NCT Saudi dan NCT Tokyo

5 Desember 2022, 16:03 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Jelang Penetapan UMK 2023, Gubernur Jabar Temui Serikat Pekerja di Gedung Sate
2

Prediksi Skor Maroko vs Spanyol di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
3

Prediksi Skor Maroko vs Spanyol di Piala Dunia 2022: Kondisi Tim, Head to Head dan Susunan Pemain
4

Beredar Identitas Terduga Pelaku Bom Bunuh Diri Polsek Astana Anyar Bandung
5

Link Live Streaming Persik Kediri vs Persib di BRI Liga 1 Indonesia, Siaran Langsung di Indosiar
6

Prediksi Skor Portugal vs Swiss di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head dan Susunan Pemain
7

Link Live Streaming Persik vs Persib, Siaran Langsung Pertandingan BRI Liga 1
8

Lord Rangga Meninggal Dunia, Kerabat Beri Kesaksian Penyebab Sakitnya
9

Link Live Streaming Maroko vs Spanyol di Babak 16 Besar Piala Dunia 2022
10

Prediksi Skor Portugal vs Swiss di Piala Dunia 2022: Kondisi Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Galamedia News

Istimewa, SATU Adonan untuk 3 Resep Kue Kering, Praktis Cara Membuatnya, Cocok Jadi Favorit Keluarga

Istimewa, SATU Adonan untuk 3 Resep Kue Kering, Praktis Cara Membuatnya, Cocok Jadi Favorit Keluarga

8 Desember 2022, 13:23 WIB

Media Blora

Desa Wisata Kelor Sleman Yogyakarta, Rekomendasi Outbond yang Bikin Betah Banget

Desa Wisata Kelor Sleman Yogyakarta, Rekomendasi Outbond yang Bikin Betah Banget

8 Desember 2022, 13:22 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

BACA SURAH Yasin 83 Ayat di Malam Jumat, Berikut Tulisan Arab, Latin dan Terjemahannya

BACA SURAH Yasin 83 Ayat di Malam Jumat, Berikut Tulisan Arab, Latin dan Terjemahannya

8 Desember 2022, 13:22 WIB

Malang Terkini

Profil Ji Chang Wook Belanja di Minimarket Indonesia, Ini Komentar Lucu Para Penggemarnya

Profil Ji Chang Wook Belanja di Minimarket Indonesia, Ini Komentar Lucu Para Penggemarnya

8 Desember 2022, 13:22 WIB

Malang Terkini

Profil Biodata dan Fakta Lengkap Agus Sujatno alias Agus Muslim, Pelaku Bom Bunuh Diri Polsek Astana Anyar

Profil Biodata dan Fakta Lengkap Agus Sujatno alias Agus Muslim, Pelaku Bom Bunuh Diri Polsek Astana Anyar

8 Desember 2022, 13:21 WIB

Berita KBB

Ricky Rizal: Saya Dirayu Putri Candrawathi Untuk Jadi Ajudan Ferdy Sambo

Ricky Rizal: Saya Dirayu Putri Candrawathi Untuk Jadi Ajudan Ferdy Sambo

8 Desember 2022, 13:20 WIB

Isu Bogor

Yalla Shoot TV Live Streaming Perempat Final Piala Dunia 2022 Ramai Dicari, Cek Link SCTV dan Vidio Lebih Baik

Yalla Shoot TV Live Streaming Perempat Final Piala Dunia 2022 Ramai Dicari, Cek Link SCTV dan Vidio Lebih Baik

8 Desember 2022, 13:20 WIB

Potensi Bisnis

Ikatan Cinta Malam Ini: Abimana Donor Hati demi Kesembuhan Mama Sarah Bikin Aldebaran Iri Hati

Ikatan Cinta Malam Ini: Abimana Donor Hati demi Kesembuhan Mama Sarah Bikin Aldebaran Iri Hati

8 Desember 2022, 13:20 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

Contoh Soal TKD dan Core Values BUMN Batch 2 2022, Cek Jadwal Seleksinya Disini

Contoh Soal TKD dan Core Values BUMN Batch 2 2022, Cek Jadwal Seleksinya Disini

8 Desember 2022, 13:20 WIB

Berita DIY

Download Sigma Battle Royale Game Mirip FF Viral Link Terbaru APK Mod v1.0.3 Dicari, Unduh di Sini Versi Asli

Download Sigma Battle Royale Game Mirip FF Viral Link Terbaru APK Mod v1.0.3 Dicari, Unduh di Sini Versi Asli

8 Desember 2022, 13:20 WIB

Kepri Post

Daftar 11 Pekerjaan Pemilih yang Tidak Bisa Dukung Bakal Calon DPD di Pemilu 2024

Daftar 11 Pekerjaan Pemilih yang Tidak Bisa Dukung Bakal Calon DPD di Pemilu 2024

8 Desember 2022, 13:20 WIB

Utara Times

Hari Ini Jumat Apa 9 Desember 2022 di Kalender Jawa? Cek Info Lengkapnya Berikut Ini

Hari Ini Jumat Apa 9 Desember 2022 di Kalender Jawa? Cek Info Lengkapnya Berikut Ini

8 Desember 2022, 13:20 WIB

Zona Banten

One Piece 1069: Yang Diharapkan Penggemar Dari Bab Ini, Pertarungan Luffy dan Rob Luccy Salah Satunya

One Piece 1069: Yang Diharapkan Penggemar Dari Bab Ini, Pertarungan Luffy dan Rob Luccy Salah Satunya

8 Desember 2022, 13:19 WIB

Berita KBB

Ricky Rizal: Saya Melihat Ferdy Sambo Menangis Saat Menceritakan Peristiwa Magelang

Ricky Rizal: Saya Melihat Ferdy Sambo Menangis Saat Menceritakan Peristiwa Magelang

8 Desember 2022, 13:19 WIB

Selebritalk

Kode Redeem ML (Mobile Legends) Hari Ini 8 Desember 2022: Klaim Diamond dan Fragment Hero dari Moonton

Kode Redeem ML (Mobile Legends) Hari Ini 8 Desember 2022: Klaim Diamond dan Fragment Hero dari Moonton

8 Desember 2022, 13:19 WIB

Aksara Jabar

Resmi! UMK Jawa Barat 2023 Naik 7,09 Persen, Kabupaten Subang Peringkat 5 Teratas

Resmi! UMK Jawa Barat 2023 Naik 7,09 Persen, Kabupaten Subang Peringkat 5 Teratas

8 Desember 2022, 13:18 WIB

Desk Jabar

Mengenal Batik Parang, Motif Dilarang Pada Resepsi Pernikahan Kaesang dan Erina di Pura Mangkunegaran Solo

Mengenal Batik Parang, Motif Dilarang Pada Resepsi Pernikahan Kaesang dan Erina di Pura Mangkunegaran Solo

8 Desember 2022, 13:18 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Kakorlantas Polri Cek Kesiapan Libur Nataru di Pelabuhan Merak, Polri Imbau Masyarakat Tertib di Jalan

Kakorlantas Polri Cek Kesiapan Libur Nataru di Pelabuhan Merak, Polri Imbau Masyarakat Tertib di Jalan

8 Desember 2022, 13:18 WIB

Tasikmalaya

Tes Fokus: Dijamin Sulit, Hanya 70 Persen Orang Bisa Tahu Kepala Kuda yang Beda dalam 10 detik

Tes Fokus: Dijamin Sulit, Hanya 70 Persen Orang Bisa Tahu Kepala Kuda yang Beda dalam 10 detik

8 Desember 2022, 13:18 WIB

Media Blora

Prediksi Contoh Soal UAS PAI Kelas 2 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 dan Kunci Jawaban

Prediksi Contoh Soal UAS PAI Kelas 2 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 dan Kunci Jawaban

8 Desember 2022, 13:17 WIB

Portal Purwokerto

YESS! Juara Dangdut Academy 5 Indosiar Malam Ini SRIDEVI Prabumulih Raih Poling Tertinggi? Ini Daftar Juaranya

YESS! Juara Dangdut Academy 5 Indosiar Malam Ini SRIDEVI Prabumulih Raih Poling Tertinggi? Ini Daftar Juaranya

8 Desember 2022, 13:17 WIB

Priangan Timur News

Hasil IESF 2022 Cabang MLBB: Indonesia Amankan Tiket Grand Final Usai Kalahkan Kamboja

Hasil IESF 2022 Cabang MLBB: Indonesia Amankan Tiket Grand Final Usai Kalahkan Kamboja

8 Desember 2022, 13:17 WIB

Lingkar Kediri

Biodata Lengkap Rizky Nazar Pemeran dr Adrian di Series Kupu-kupu Malam, Beserta Akun Instagramnya

Biodata Lengkap Rizky Nazar Pemeran dr Adrian di Series Kupu-kupu Malam, Beserta Akun Instagramnya

8 Desember 2022, 13:16 WIB

Berita KBB

Daftar Pemain FTV Kamu Nanyea Kenapa Kita Saling Cinta, Ada Shanice Margaretha dan Kiki Farrel

Daftar Pemain FTV Kamu Nanyea Kenapa Kita Saling Cinta, Ada Shanice Margaretha dan Kiki Farrel

8 Desember 2022, 13:16 WIB

Realita Riau

Gubri Teken SK Penetepan UMK Kabupaten/Kota untuk Tahun 2023, Berlaku Mulai 1 Januari Mendatang

Gubri Teken SK Penetepan UMK Kabupaten/Kota untuk Tahun 2023, Berlaku Mulai 1 Januari Mendatang

8 Desember 2022, 13:16 WIB
x