Oklahoma Smokeshow - Zach Bryan
Go on and put on that dress that all the bad boys like
I know your daddy ain't home so ride with me tonight
You always wind up here in a puddle of tears
Them boys are out and they're angry and they're lookin' for blood
In the back of a blue old pick up truck
You've got nowhere to go although you're all gussied up
There's so much whiskey in his Coke it'll make her nose bend
But she swears that his love is a damn God send
She's known God since she was a child
She used to play in the yard and she would dream of one day
'Til the world came around and took her dreaming away
Told her how to dress and act and smile
She's an Oklahoma Smokeshow
He's an asshole from back home
She'll never make it out alive
That small town bar scene
Where small vices kill your big dreams
He'd take you home but he's too drunk to drive
I've been here, I've been up all night
Thinkin' 'bout a life with you and I
One you'll never know
'Cause you're a small town smokeshow
Well, I've been here, I've been up all night
Thinkin' 'bout a life with you and I
One you'll never know
'Cause you're a small town smokeshow
Credit
Artis: Zach Bryan
Album: Summertime Blues
Rilis: 2022
Genre: Country
Penulis: Zachary Lane Bryan
Fakta di Baliknya
Oklahoma Smokeshow merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan Zach Bryan, penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu asal Oologah, Oklahoma, Amerika Serikat.
Penyanyi kelahiran Okinawa, Jepang ini memulai karier di dunia tarik suara ketika mulai mengunggah musik ke YouTube pada 2017. Dalam unggahannya, Bryan memperkenalkan lagu berjudul Heading South.
Terdapat salah satu hal menarik dalam album yang bertajuk DeAnn, album ini didekasikan untuk mendiang ibunya. Album itu ditulis dan direkam bersama temannya saat sedang menginap di Airbnb di Florida.
Perjalanan kariernya terus berlanjut hingga pada 8 Mei 2020, saat Bryan merilis album keduanya yang berjudul Elisabeth. Perekaman lagu-lagu untuk album ini dilakukan di gudang bekas belakang rumahnya yang terletak di Washington, USA.
American Heartbreak yang dirilisnya sukses menduduki posisi lima di tangga lagu Billboard 200. (Muhammad Akhsanul Akhlaq)***
