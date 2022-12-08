Oklahoma Smokeshow - Zach Bryan

Go on and put on that dress that all the bad boys like

I know your daddy ain't home so ride with me tonight

You always wind up here in a puddle of tears

Them boys are out and they're angry and they're lookin' for blood

In the back of a blue old pick up truck

You've got nowhere to go although you're all gussied up

There's so much whiskey in his Coke it'll make her nose bend

But she swears that his love is a damn God send

She's known God since she was a child

She used to play in the yard and she would dream of one day

'Til the world came around and took her dreaming away

Told her how to dress and act and smile

She's an Oklahoma Smokeshow

He's an asshole from back home

She'll never make it out alive

That small town bar scene

Where small vices kill your big dreams

He'd take you home but he's too drunk to drive

I've been here, I've been up all night

Thinkin' 'bout a life with you and I

One you'll never know

'Cause you're a small town smokeshow

Well, I've been here, I've been up all night

Thinkin' 'bout a life with you and I

One you'll never know

'Cause you're a small town smokeshow

Artis: Zach Bryan

Album: Summertime Blues

Rilis: 2022

Genre: Country

Penulis: Zachary Lane Bryan

Fakta di Baliknya

Oklahoma Smokeshow merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan Zach Bryan, penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu asal Oologah, Oklahoma, Amerika Serikat.

Penyanyi kelahiran Okinawa, Jepang ini memulai karier di dunia tarik suara ketika mulai mengunggah musik ke YouTube pada 2017. Dalam unggahannya, Bryan memperkenalkan lagu berjudul Heading South.

Terdapat salah satu hal menarik dalam album yang bertajuk DeAnn, album ini didekasikan untuk mendiang ibunya. Album itu ditulis dan direkam bersama temannya saat sedang menginap di Airbnb di Florida.

Perjalanan kariernya terus berlanjut hingga pada 8 Mei 2020, saat Bryan merilis album keduanya yang berjudul Elisabeth. Perekaman lagu-lagu untuk album ini dilakukan di gudang bekas belakang rumahnya yang terletak di Washington, USA.

American Heartbreak yang dirilisnya sukses menduduki posisi lima di tangga lagu Billboard 200. (Muhammad Akhsanul Akhlaq)***