Sun to Me - Zach Bryan

5:34 a.m., I was about to start my day

But she layin' there across me, so I stayed anyway

Arms tied, legs numb, wrapped around my knee

Sweetest of the sunflowers, yeah, you're the sun to me

I don't recall what you were wearin' on the first night we met

Besides the subtle cloud around you from my last cigarette

And you come from a good place with a happy family

The only bad you've ever done was to see the good in me

But I've been livin', waitin' on the day

That the good Lord willin', send you out my way

I've seen hard timеs, bad luck, all that in-between

Sweetest of the sunflowеrs, yeah, you're the sun to me

And I remember being younger and my mother told me the truth

Find someone who grows flowers in the darkest parts of you

Take heed when things get hard and don't you ever turn around

You'll find someone, someday, somewhere that grows you to the clouds

And you walked me home that evenin' when I could barely walk

And you spoke to me so sweetly on the days I couldn't talk

And now I'm seein' clearly and I'm growin' up so free

Sweetest of the sunflowers, yeah, you're the sun to me

I've been livin', waitin' on the day

That the good Lord willin', send you out my way

I've seen hard times, bad luck, all that in-between

Sweetest of the sunflowers, yeah, you're the sun to me

Sweetest of the sunflowers, yeah, you're the sun to me

Credit

Artis: Zach Bryan

Album: American Heartbreak

Rilis: 2022

Genre: Country

Penulis: Zachary Lane Bryan

Fakta di Baliknya

Sun to Me merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan Zach Bryan, penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu asal Oologah, Oklahoma, Amerika Serikat.

Penyanyi kelahiran Okinawa, Jepang ini memulai karier di dunia tarik suara ketika mulai mengunggah musik ke YouTube pada 2017. Dalam unggahannya, Bryan memperkenalkan lagu berjudul Heading South.

Terdapat salah satu hal menarik dalam album yang bertajuk DeAnn, album ini didekasikan untuk mendiang ibunya. Album itu ditulis dan direkam bersama temannya saat sedang menginap di Airbnb di Florida.

Perjalanan kariernya terus berlanjut hingga pada 8 Mei 2020, saat Bryan merilis album keduanya yang berjudul Elisabeth. Perekaman lagu-lagu untuk album ini dilakukan di gudang bekas belakang rumahnya yang terletak di Washington, USA.