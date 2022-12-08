Sun to Me - Zach Bryan
5:34 a.m., I was about to start my day
But she layin' there across me, so I stayed anyway
Arms tied, legs numb, wrapped around my knee
Sweetest of the sunflowers, yeah, you're the sun to me
I don't recall what you were wearin' on the first night we met
Besides the subtle cloud around you from my last cigarette
And you come from a good place with a happy family
The only bad you've ever done was to see the good in me
But I've been livin', waitin' on the day
That the good Lord willin', send you out my way
I've seen hard timеs, bad luck, all that in-between
Sweetest of the sunflowеrs, yeah, you're the sun to me
And I remember being younger and my mother told me the truth
Find someone who grows flowers in the darkest parts of you
Take heed when things get hard and don't you ever turn around
You'll find someone, someday, somewhere that grows you to the clouds
And you walked me home that evenin' when I could barely walk
And you spoke to me so sweetly on the days I couldn't talk
And now I'm seein' clearly and I'm growin' up so free
Sweetest of the sunflowers, yeah, you're the sun to me
I've been livin', waitin' on the day
That the good Lord willin', send you out my way
I've seen hard times, bad luck, all that in-between
Sweetest of the sunflowers, yeah, you're the sun to me
Sweetest of the sunflowers, yeah, you're the sun to me
Credit
Artis: Zach Bryan
Album: American Heartbreak
Rilis: 2022
Genre: Country
Penulis: Zachary Lane Bryan
Fakta di Baliknya
Sun to Me merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan Zach Bryan, penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu asal Oologah, Oklahoma, Amerika Serikat.
Penyanyi kelahiran Okinawa, Jepang ini memulai karier di dunia tarik suara ketika mulai mengunggah musik ke YouTube pada 2017. Dalam unggahannya, Bryan memperkenalkan lagu berjudul Heading South.
Terdapat salah satu hal menarik dalam album yang bertajuk DeAnn, album ini didekasikan untuk mendiang ibunya. Album itu ditulis dan direkam bersama temannya saat sedang menginap di Airbnb di Florida.
Perjalanan kariernya terus berlanjut hingga pada 8 Mei 2020, saat Bryan merilis album keduanya yang berjudul Elisabeth. Perekaman lagu-lagu untuk album ini dilakukan di gudang bekas belakang rumahnya yang terletak di Washington, USA.
