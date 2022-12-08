God Speed - Zach Bryan

Well, I wanna send a post card

From the edge of a place I've never been

And I wanna make love hard

Under the stars in the back of a beat up ol' K-10

And I wanna love a girl who

Doesn't worry about the pictures when we kiss

And wake up one day and not be so hit and miss

Lay in bed all day and call that shit pure bliss

I'm movin' at God speed

Only God and my mama know what I need

And I feel the hardwood floors on my knees

As I beg you just to take it easy on me

I'm movin' at God speed

Well, I wanna see the road melt

Into the mountains away as I drive

And make it out of this damn town alive

And not let the dreams I shoulder die

'Cause I'm movin' at God speed

Only God and my mama know what I need

And I feel the hardwood floors on my knees

As I beg you just to take it easy on me

Well, I wanna die an old man

Messed up stories of me and all my old friends

And laugh about how we all thought it won't end

How we all wind up where we begin

Movin' at God speed

Where only God and our mamas know what we need

And we feel the hardwood floors on our knees

As we beg the world to bring us to our feet

'Cause I'm movin' at God speed

Only God and my mama know what I need

And I feel the hardwood floors on my knees

As I beg you just to take it easy on me

I'm movin' at God speed

Credit

Artis: Zach Bryan

Album: DeAnn

Rilis: 2019

Genre: Country

Penulis: Zachary Lane Bryan

Fakta di Baliknya

God Speed merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan Zach Bryan, penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu asal Oologah, Oklahoma, Amerika Serikat.

Penyanyi kelahiran Okinawa, Jepang ini memulai karier di dunia tarik suara ketika mulai mengunggah musik ke YouTube pada 2017. Dalam unggahannya, Bryan memperkenalkan lagu berjudul Heading South.

Terdapat salah satu hal menarik dalam album yang bertajuk DeAnn, album ini didekasikan untuk mendiang ibunya. Album itu ditulis dan direkam bersama temannya saat sedang menginap di Airbnb di Florida.

Perjalanan kariernya terus berlanjut hingga pada 8 Mei 2020, saat Bryan merilis album keduanya yang berjudul Elisabeth. Perekaman lagu-lagu untuk album ini dilakukan di gudang bekas belakang rumahnya yang terletak di Washington, USA.