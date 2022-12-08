God Speed - Zach Bryan
Well, I wanna send a post card
From the edge of a place I've never been
And I wanna make love hard
Under the stars in the back of a beat up ol' K-10
And I wanna love a girl who
Doesn't worry about the pictures when we kiss
And wake up one day and not be so hit and miss
Lay in bed all day and call that shit pure bliss
I'm movin' at God speed
Only God and my mama know what I need
And I feel the hardwood floors on my knees
As I beg you just to take it easy on me
I'm movin' at God speed
Well, I wanna see the road melt
Into the mountains away as I drive
And make it out of this damn town alive
And not let the dreams I shoulder die
'Cause I'm movin' at God speed
Only God and my mama know what I need
And I feel the hardwood floors on my knees
As I beg you just to take it easy on me
Well, I wanna die an old man
Messed up stories of me and all my old friends
And laugh about how we all thought it won't end
How we all wind up where we begin
Movin' at God speed
Where only God and our mamas know what we need
And we feel the hardwood floors on our knees
As we beg the world to bring us to our feet
'Cause I'm movin' at God speed
Only God and my mama know what I need
And I feel the hardwood floors on my knees
As I beg you just to take it easy on me
I'm movin' at God speed
Credit
Artis: Zach Bryan
Album: DeAnn
Rilis: 2019
Genre: Country
Penulis: Zachary Lane Bryan
Fakta di Baliknya
God Speed merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan Zach Bryan, penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu asal Oologah, Oklahoma, Amerika Serikat.
Penyanyi kelahiran Okinawa, Jepang ini memulai karier di dunia tarik suara ketika mulai mengunggah musik ke YouTube pada 2017. Dalam unggahannya, Bryan memperkenalkan lagu berjudul Heading South.
Terdapat salah satu hal menarik dalam album yang bertajuk DeAnn, album ini didekasikan untuk mendiang ibunya. Album itu ditulis dan direkam bersama temannya saat sedang menginap di Airbnb di Florida.
Perjalanan kariernya terus berlanjut hingga pada 8 Mei 2020, saat Bryan merilis album keduanya yang berjudul Elisabeth. Perekaman lagu-lagu untuk album ini dilakukan di gudang bekas belakang rumahnya yang terletak di Washington, USA.
