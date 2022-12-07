Letting Someone Go - Zach Bryan

You can't lie to yourself

After loving something true

And I've never loved a soul

Quite the way that I loved you

You told me you despise

Everything that I've become

How we always turn into

Everything we're running from

I miss the way you followed

When you jaywalked in the street

How you always talked more trash

Than any boy bad mouthing me

And the way that the oak creaked

When you snuck up from my bed

The way that missing someone

Will have you seeing steady red

Take it slow as you leave me

Don't you go home this evening

With someone

That you're acting like is me

And I will try my hardest darling

Wait on a star that's falling

And I will wait so patiently

One thing I have quickly come to know

Nothing kills you slower than

Letting someone go

Take it slow as you leave me

Don't you go home this evening

With someone

You're acting like is me

And I will try my hardest darling

Wait on a star that's falling

And I will wait so desperately

One thing I have quickly come to know

Nothing kills you slower than

Letting someone go

You can't lie to yourself

After loving something true

And I've never loved a soul

Quite the way that I loved you

You told me you despise

Everything that I've become

How we always turn into

All the things we're running from

Take it slow as you leave me

Don't you go home this evening

With someone

That you're acting like is me

And I will try my hardest darling

Wait on a star that's falling

And I will wait so desperately

One thing I have quickly come to know

Nothing kills you slower than

Letting someone go

Credit

Artis: Zach Bryan

Album: DeAnn

Rilis: 2019

Genre: Country

Penulis: Zachary Lane Bryan

Fakta di Baliknya

Letting Someone Go merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan Zach Bryan, penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu asal Oologah, Oklahoma, Amerika Serikat.

Penyanyi kelahiran Okinawa, Jepang ini memulai karier di dunia tarik suara ketika mulai mengunggah musik ke YouTube pada 2017. Dalam unggahannya, Bryan memperkenalkan lagu berjudul Heading South.

Terdapat salah satu hal menarik dalam album yang bertajuk DeAnn, album ini didekasikan untuk mendiang ibunya. Album itu ditulis dan direkam bersama temannya saat sedang menginap di Airbnb di Florida.

Perjalanan kariernya terus berlanjut hingga pada 8 Mei 2020, saat Bryan merilis album keduanya yang berjudul Elisabeth. Perekaman lagu-lagu untuk album ini dilakukan di gudang bekas belakang rumahnya yang terletak di Washington, USA.