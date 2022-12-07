Lirik Lagu Letting Someone Go - Zach Bryan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 7 Desember 2022, 04:09 WIB
Penyanyi Zach Bryan.
Penyanyi Zach Bryan. /YouTube/Zach Bryan

Letting Someone Go - Zach Bryan

You can't lie to yourself
After loving something true
And I've never loved a soul
Quite the way that I loved you
You told me you despise
Everything that I've become
How we always turn into
Everything we're running from
I miss the way you followed
When you jaywalked in the street
How you always talked more trash
Than any boy bad mouthing me
And the way that the oak creaked
When you snuck up from my bed
The way that missing someone
Will have you seeing steady red
Take it slow as you leave me
Don't you go home this evening
With someone
That you're acting like is me
And I will try my hardest darling
Wait on a star that's falling
And I will wait so patiently
One thing I have quickly come to know
Nothing kills you slower than
Letting someone go
Take it slow as you leave me
Don't you go home this evening
With someone
You're acting like is me
And I will try my hardest darling
Wait on a star that's falling
And I will wait so desperately
One thing I have quickly come to know
Nothing kills you slower than
Letting someone go
You can't lie to yourself
After loving something true
And I've never loved a soul
Quite the way that I loved you
You told me you despise
Everything that I've become
How we always turn into
All the things we're running from
Take it slow as you leave me
Don't you go home this evening
With someone
That you're acting like is me
And I will try my hardest darling
Wait on a star that's falling
And I will wait so desperately
One thing I have quickly come to know
Nothing kills you slower than
Letting someone go

Credit

Artis: Zach Bryan
Album: DeAnn
Rilis: 2019
Genre: Country
Penulis: Zachary Lane Bryan

Fakta di Baliknya

Letting Someone Go merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan Zach Bryan, penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu asal Oologah, Oklahoma, Amerika Serikat.

Penyanyi kelahiran Okinawa, Jepang ini memulai karier di dunia tarik suara ketika mulai mengunggah musik ke YouTube pada 2017. Dalam unggahannya, Bryan memperkenalkan lagu berjudul Heading South.

Terdapat salah satu hal menarik dalam album yang bertajuk DeAnn, album ini didekasikan untuk mendiang ibunya. Album itu ditulis dan direkam bersama temannya saat sedang menginap di Airbnb di Florida.

Perjalanan kariernya terus berlanjut hingga pada 8 Mei 2020, saat Bryan merilis album keduanya yang berjudul Elisabeth. Perekaman lagu-lagu untuk album ini dilakukan di gudang bekas belakang rumahnya yang terletak di Washington, USA.

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Ada di Mana-mana – Selfi Yamma LIDA dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ada di Mana-mana – Selfi Yamma LIDA dan Fakta di Baliknya

7 Desember 2022, 02:10 WIB
Lirik Lagu Cintaku di Ibu Kota – Defy Cassaino dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Cintaku di Ibu Kota – Defy Cassaino dan Fakta di Baliknya

7 Desember 2022, 02:05 WIB
Lirik Lagu Kini Ecko Pergi Meninggalkanku - Ecko Show feat Intan Lembata dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kini Ecko Pergi Meninggalkanku - Ecko Show feat Intan Lembata dan Fakta di Baliknya

7 Desember 2022, 01:05 WIB
Tiket Tur Konser Westlife di Jakarta Ditambah, Catat Tanggal Pembeliannya

Tiket Tur Konser Westlife di Jakarta Ditambah, Catat Tanggal Pembeliannya

6 Desember 2022, 18:40 WIB
Aruma Terkejut Lagu 'Muak' dalam Waktu Singkat Masuk Chart 200 Spotify, Bersaing dengan Musisi Senior

Aruma Terkejut Lagu 'Muak' dalam Waktu Singkat Masuk Chart 200 Spotify, Bersaing dengan Musisi Senior

6 Desember 2022, 09:22 WIB
Bakal Bentuk Unit Baru, SM Entertainment Siap Debutkan NCT Saudi dan NCT Tokyo

Bakal Bentuk Unit Baru, SM Entertainment Siap Debutkan NCT Saudi dan NCT Tokyo

5 Desember 2022, 16:03 WIB
Shena Malsiana Ungkap Proses Merilis Album Fragmen, Beberkan Jalan yang Dihadapi

Shena Malsiana Ungkap Proses Merilis Album Fragmen, Beberkan Jalan yang Dihadapi

5 Desember 2022, 09:10 WIB
Lirik Lagu Bila – Five Minutes feat Sanny Saofit & Oni The Titans dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bila – Five Minutes feat Sanny Saofit & Oni The Titans dan Fakta di Baliknya

4 Desember 2022, 13:30 WIB
Hadir dengan Formasi dan Karya Baru, Don Lego Menjadi Terdakwa DCDC Pengadilan Musik

Hadir dengan Formasi dan Karya Baru, Don Lego Menjadi Terdakwa DCDC Pengadilan Musik

3 Desember 2022, 09:17 WIB
Formula Baru dalam Lagu Bertahan/Pergi dari Raisa

Formula Baru dalam Lagu Bertahan/Pergi dari Raisa

2 Desember 2022, 22:00 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Prediksi Skor Jepang vs Kroasia di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
2

Prediksi Skor Brasil vs Korea Selatan di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Pemain
3

FIFA Membuka Lowongan Volunteer Piala Dunia U20 Indonesia 2023, Berikut Syarat Lengkap dan Link Pendaftaran
4

Prediksi Skor Portugal vs Swiss di Piala Dunia 2022: Berita Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
5

Prediksi Skor Jepang vs Kroasia di Piala Dunia 2022: Kondisi Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
6

Prediksi Skor Maroko vs Spanyol di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
7

Link Live Streaming Jepang vs Kroasia di Piala Dunia 2022, Siaran Langsung di SCTV
8

Prediksi Skor Maroko vs Spanyol di Piala Dunia 2022: Kondisi Tim, Head to Head dan Susunan Pemain
9

Link Live Streaming Jepang vs Kroasia, Siaran Langsung Piala Dunia Qatar 2022
10

Prediksi Skor Portugal vs Swiss di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head dan Susunan Pemain

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Sragen Update

Nambah Deretan Peminat Jude Bellingham, Presiden Paris Saint-Germain Konfirmasi Ketertarikannya

Nambah Deretan Peminat Jude Bellingham, Presiden Paris Saint-Germain Konfirmasi Ketertarikannya

7 Desember 2022, 10:22 WIB

Kilas Cimahi

Sinopsis Cinta Setelah Cinta 7 Desember 2022: Arya Mendekati Ayumi, Starla Cemburu?

Sinopsis Cinta Setelah Cinta 7 Desember 2022: Arya Mendekati Ayumi, Starla Cemburu?

7 Desember 2022, 10:22 WIB

Portal Brebes

Resep Masakan Gampang Banget! Cuma Pakai Telur Dan Tauge

Resep Masakan Gampang Banget! Cuma Pakai Telur Dan Tauge

7 Desember 2022, 10:21 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

Suara Ledakan Bom di Bandung Telah Dikonfirmasi oleh Polri Sebagai Ledakan Bom, Pelaku Tewas di Tempat

Suara Ledakan Bom di Bandung Telah Dikonfirmasi oleh Polri Sebagai Ledakan Bom, Pelaku Tewas di Tempat

7 Desember 2022, 10:21 WIB

Desk Jabar

Ledakan Diduga Bom Bunuh Diri di Polsek Astana Anyar Bandung Terdengar Hingga Ciateul, Dibenarkan Polri

Ledakan Diduga Bom Bunuh Diri di Polsek Astana Anyar Bandung Terdengar Hingga Ciateul, Dibenarkan Polri

7 Desember 2022, 10:21 WIB

Depok

6 Pernyataan Unik Lord Rangga yang Bikin Geger Warganet, Bisa Hentikan Perang hingga Aman dari Titan

6 Pernyataan Unik Lord Rangga yang Bikin Geger Warganet, Bisa Hentikan Perang hingga Aman dari Titan

7 Desember 2022, 10:21 WIB

Berita Solo Raya

Target Utama Kemenag untuk Seluruh Guru yang Ikut PPG Prajabatan Madrasah: Kami Selalu Berupaya untuk...

Target Utama Kemenag untuk Seluruh Guru yang Ikut PPG Prajabatan Madrasah: Kami Selalu Berupaya untuk...

7 Desember 2022, 10:21 WIB

Teras Gorontalo

Situasi Terkini Usai Ledakan di Polsek Astana Anyar Diduga Bom Bunuh Diri Tubuh Pelaku Berserakan

Situasi Terkini Usai Ledakan di Polsek Astana Anyar Diduga Bom Bunuh Diri Tubuh Pelaku Berserakan

7 Desember 2022, 10:20 WIB

Klik Bondowoso

GEGER Bom Bunuh Diri di Polsek Astana Anyar Bandung, Ada Potongan Tubuh Manusia

GEGER Bom Bunuh Diri di Polsek Astana Anyar Bandung, Ada Potongan Tubuh Manusia

7 Desember 2022, 10:20 WIB

Sudut Ciamis

Xi Jinping dari Tiongkok akan Kunjungi Arab Saudi untuk Tingkatkan Hubungan Diplomasi

Xi Jinping dari Tiongkok akan Kunjungi Arab Saudi untuk Tingkatkan Hubungan Diplomasi

7 Desember 2022, 10:20 WIB

Berita KBB

Warga Bandung heboh Dengar Suara Ledakan keras, Diduga dari sekitaran polsek Astana Anyar

Warga Bandung heboh Dengar Suara Ledakan keras, Diduga dari sekitaran polsek Astana Anyar

7 Desember 2022, 10:20 WIB

Info Temanggung

Jokowi Usung Prabowo Subianto dan Ganjar Maju Pemilu 2024, Refly Harun: Sulit Melawan Anies Baswedan

Jokowi Usung Prabowo Subianto dan Ganjar Maju Pemilu 2024, Refly Harun: Sulit Melawan Anies Baswedan

7 Desember 2022, 10:20 WIB

Kabar Priangan

Ledakan di Polsek Astanaanyar Pagi Ini Gegerkan Warga Bandung, Lalu Lintas Jalan Astanaanyar-Bojongloa Ditutup

Ledakan di Polsek Astanaanyar Pagi Ini Gegerkan Warga Bandung, Lalu Lintas Jalan Astanaanyar-Bojongloa Ditutup

7 Desember 2022, 10:20 WIB

Jurnal Gaya

Sinopsis Cinta Setelah Cinta, 7 Desember 2022, Arya-Starla Cari Petunjuk di Lokasi Kecelakaan Wahyu!

Sinopsis Cinta Setelah Cinta, 7 Desember 2022, Arya-Starla Cari Petunjuk di Lokasi Kecelakaan Wahyu!

7 Desember 2022, 10:20 WIB

Berita DIY

Link Ujian Bucin Docs Google Form Terbaru 2022 Tren Viral TikTok, Ini Cara Main Seberapa Bucin Kamu Gratis

Link Ujian Bucin Docs Google Form Terbaru 2022 Tren Viral TikTok, Ini Cara Main Seberapa Bucin Kamu Gratis

7 Desember 2022, 10:20 WIB

Desk Jabar

Gempa Bumi Membantu Pohon Tumbuh, Sebuah Studi Menunjukkan Fakta Itu

Gempa Bumi Membantu Pohon Tumbuh, Sebuah Studi Menunjukkan Fakta Itu

7 Desember 2022, 10:20 WIB

Lingkar Madiun

Profil Biodata a. mond Lengkap, Pemeran Heo Jae Hoon di Summer Strike yang Viral, Lagi Banyak Dicari

Profil Biodata a. mond Lengkap, Pemeran Heo Jae Hoon di Summer Strike yang Viral, Lagi Banyak Dicari

7 Desember 2022, 10:20 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

Kunci Jawaban Soal UAS PAS Sejarah Indonesia Kelas 10 SMA MA Semester 1 Kurikulum Merdeka

Kunci Jawaban Soal UAS PAS Sejarah Indonesia Kelas 10 SMA MA Semester 1 Kurikulum Merdeka

7 Desember 2022, 10:20 WIB

Desk Jabar

KABAR TERKINI: Ledakan di Polsek Astana Anyar Bandung Diduga Aksi Bom Bunuh Diri

KABAR TERKINI: Ledakan di Polsek Astana Anyar Bandung Diduga Aksi Bom Bunuh Diri

7 Desember 2022, 10:19 WIB

Berita Sukoharjo

Ide Jualan Unik! Telur Disulap Jadi Cemilan Krispi Gurih yang Nagih, Jual 1000an Ludes Terus dan Untung Banget

Ide Jualan Unik! Telur Disulap Jadi Cemilan Krispi Gurih yang Nagih, Jual 1000an Ludes Terus dan Untung Banget

7 Desember 2022, 10:18 WIB

Kabar Joglo Semar

Petinggi Sunda Empire Meninggal Dunia, Lord Rangga Sempat Sampaikan Cita Cita Mulianya

Petinggi Sunda Empire Meninggal Dunia, Lord Rangga Sempat Sampaikan Cita Cita Mulianya

7 Desember 2022, 10:18 WIB

Berita KBB

Daftar Pemain dan Sinopsis FTV Ruang Rindu Catatan Harianku, Ada Rachel Amanda dan Morgan Oey

Daftar Pemain dan Sinopsis FTV Ruang Rindu Catatan Harianku, Ada Rachel Amanda dan Morgan Oey

7 Desember 2022, 10:18 WIB

Desk Jabar

Ledakan Diduga Bom Bunuh Diri Di Polsek Astana Anyar, Terduga Pelaku Tewas, 3 Polisi Terluka, Kondisi Terkini

Ledakan Diduga Bom Bunuh Diri Di Polsek Astana Anyar, Terduga Pelaku Tewas, 3 Polisi Terluka, Kondisi Terkini

7 Desember 2022, 10:17 WIB

Berita Sukoharjo

Cara Mudah Masak Sop Ayam Segar dan Gurih, Tidak Amis dengan Resep Rahasia Ini, Tinggal Cemplang-Cemplung!

Cara Mudah Masak Sop Ayam Segar dan Gurih, Tidak Amis dengan Resep Rahasia Ini, Tinggal Cemplang-Cemplung!

7 Desember 2022, 10:17 WIB

Malang Terkini

Terjadi Ledakan Diduga Bom Bunuh Diri di Lingkungan Polsek Astana Anyar Bandung, Ada Korban Jiwa!

Terjadi Ledakan Diduga Bom Bunuh Diri di Lingkungan Polsek Astana Anyar Bandung, Ada Korban Jiwa!

7 Desember 2022, 10:17 WIB
x