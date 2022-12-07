From Austin - Zach Bryan
There is concrete below me and a sky above so blue
I'm finally leavin' Austin and I wish it was with you
I am just a sickness and you seem to be the cure
How much can a southern girl honestly endure?
Remember northwest mountains, they were snow-capped in June
You were nappin' on my arms on a Sunday afternoon
But babe, I've gotta heal myself from the things I've never felt
Repression is my Heaven but I'd rather go through hell
It's 'bout time that I left Austin, 'bout time you settled down
With a man who doesn't move as quick as trains rollin' through town
'Bout time that I faced the hard times I've let go
Love was just an ocean, I would drown before I float
You remember gettin' drunk on the outskirts of this town
When I gave you all I had but it still let you down?
Everyone I've ever loved has either left or died
Wish I was born with concrete shoes but I'm leavin' tonight
It's 'bout time that I left Austin, 'bout time you settled down
With a man who doesn't move as quick as the trains rollin' through town
'Bout time that I faced the hard times I've let go
Love was just an ocean, I would drown before I float
Float
Float
There's concrete below me and a sky above so blue
People ruin people, I don't wanna ruin you
I am just a sickness and you seem to be the cure
How much can a southern girl honestly endure?
And I'm finally gone from Austin, you finally settled down
With a man who didn't move as quick as the trains that rolled through town
I've finally had to face the hard times I've let go
If lovin' you was an ocean, I'd have drowned so you could float
Credit
Artis: Zach Bryan
Album: American Heartbreak
Rilis: 2022
Genre: Country
Penulis: Zachary Lane Bryan
Fakta di Baliknya
From Austin merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan Zach Bryan, penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu asal Oologah, Oklahoma, Amerika Serikat.
Penyanyi kelahiran Okinawa, Jepang ini memulai karier di dunia tarik suara ketika mulai mengunggah musik ke YouTube pada 2017. Dalam unggahannya, Bryan memperkenalkan lagu berjudul Heading South.
Terdapat salah satu hal menarik dalam album yang bertajuk DeAnn, album ini didekasikan untuk mendiang ibunya. Album itu ditulis dan direkam bersama temannya saat sedang menginap di Airbnb di Florida.
Perjalanan kariernya terus berlanjut hingga pada 8 Mei 2020, saat Bryan merilis album keduanya yang berjudul Elisabeth. Perekaman lagu-lagu untuk album ini dilakukan di gudang bekas belakang rumahnya yang terletak di Washington, USA.
