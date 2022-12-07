From Austin - Zach Bryan

There is concrete below me and a sky above so blue

I'm finally leavin' Austin and I wish it was with you

I am just a sickness and you seem to be the cure

How much can a southern girl honestly endure?

Remember northwest mountains, they were snow-capped in June

You were nappin' on my arms on a Sunday afternoon

But babe, I've gotta heal myself from the things I've never felt

Repression is my Heaven but I'd rather go through hell

It's 'bout time that I left Austin, 'bout time you settled down

With a man who doesn't move as quick as trains rollin' through town

'Bout time that I faced the hard times I've let go

Love was just an ocean, I would drown before I float

You remember gettin' drunk on the outskirts of this town

When I gave you all I had but it still let you down?

Everyone I've ever loved has either left or died

Wish I was born with concrete shoes but I'm leavin' tonight

It's 'bout time that I left Austin, 'bout time you settled down

With a man who doesn't move as quick as the trains rollin' through town

'Bout time that I faced the hard times I've let go

Love was just an ocean, I would drown before I float

Float

Float

There's concrete below me and a sky above so blue

People ruin people, I don't wanna ruin you

I am just a sickness and you seem to be the cure

How much can a southern girl honestly endure?

And I'm finally gone from Austin, you finally settled down

With a man who didn't move as quick as the trains that rolled through town

I've finally had to face the hard times I've let go

If lovin' you was an ocean, I'd have drowned so you could float

Credit

Artis: Zach Bryan

Album: American Heartbreak

Rilis: 2022

Genre: Country

Penulis: Zachary Lane Bryan

Fakta di Baliknya

From Austin merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan Zach Bryan, penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu asal Oologah, Oklahoma, Amerika Serikat.

Penyanyi kelahiran Okinawa, Jepang ini memulai karier di dunia tarik suara ketika mulai mengunggah musik ke YouTube pada 2017. Dalam unggahannya, Bryan memperkenalkan lagu berjudul Heading South.

Terdapat salah satu hal menarik dalam album yang bertajuk DeAnn, album ini didekasikan untuk mendiang ibunya. Album itu ditulis dan direkam bersama temannya saat sedang menginap di Airbnb di Florida.

Perjalanan kariernya terus berlanjut hingga pada 8 Mei 2020, saat Bryan merilis album keduanya yang berjudul Elisabeth. Perekaman lagu-lagu untuk album ini dilakukan di gudang bekas belakang rumahnya yang terletak di Washington, USA.