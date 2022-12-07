She's Alright - Zach Bryan

Well, the moon in New York tonight was beautiful

I wish you were around to see it too

I'm so happy I could cry, why'd you have to go and die like that?

It's a shame when people ain't around to see

The smiles that they nurture, the laughter they breed

These people don't know me, and I don't plan on showing what I've seen

And I threw up on a corner in Philadelphia

She said, "Boy, there ain't no real point in helping ya"

The only thing you've ever owned were high hopes and a pocket comb, you fool

So don't act like you know who I am

'Cause the more I'll explain, the less you'll understand

Them assholes downtown are the only ones around that even try

So look up tonight

The moon, she's shining, and we'll be alright

'Cause she's still smiling

The city lights'll blow mama's mind

The more I search, the less I find

But I'm alright

'Cause she's here tonight

Oh, she's alright

And I still recall the night you're heading home

You were fighting so hard, I knew you couldn't be alone

Your hand in my hand, I knew I had to be a man from that night on

And I'll tell you all these stories one day

And we'll laugh like we used to and waste the night away

You'll say, "Boy, how I've missed ya, " but son, I was with you this whole time

So look up tonight

The moon, she's shining, and we'll be alright

'Cause she's still smiling

The city lights'll blow mama's mind

The more I search, the less I find

But I'm alright

'Cause she's here tonight

Oh, she's alright

She's alright

Oh, she's alright

The moon in New York tonight was beautiful

I wish you were around to see it too

I'm so down that I could cry, why'd my best friend up and die like that?

Hey, baby, um, I just wanna see what you're doing

I love you, bye-bye

Credit

Artis: Zach Bryan

Album: American Heartbreak

Rilis: 2022

Genre: Country

Penulis: Zachary Lane Bryan

Fakta di Baliknya

She's Alright merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan Zach Bryan, penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu asal Oologah, Oklahoma, Amerika Serikat.

Penyanyi kelahiran Okinawa, Jepang ini memulai karier di dunia tarik suara ketika mulai mengunggah musik ke YouTube pada 2017. Dalam unggahannya, Bryan memperkenalkan lagu berjudul Heading South.

Terdapat salah satu hal menarik dalam album yang bertajuk DeAnn, album ini didekasikan untuk mendiang ibunya. Album itu ditulis dan direkam bersama temannya saat sedang menginap di Airbnb di Florida.

Perjalanan kariernya terus berlanjut hingga pada 8 Mei 2020, saat Bryan merilis album keduanya yang berjudul Elisabeth. Perekaman lagu-lagu untuk album ini dilakukan di gudang bekas belakang rumahnya yang terletak di Washington, USA.