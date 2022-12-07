Lirik Lagu She's Alright - Zach Bryan dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 7 Desember 2022, 01:51 WIB
Penyanyi Zach Bryan.
Penyanyi Zach Bryan. /YouTube/Zach Bryan

She's Alright - Zach Bryan

Well, the moon in New York tonight was beautiful
I wish you were around to see it too
I'm so happy I could cry, why'd you have to go and die like that?
It's a shame when people ain't around to see
The smiles that they nurture, the laughter they breed
These people don't know me, and I don't plan on showing what I've seen
And I threw up on a corner in Philadelphia
She said, "Boy, there ain't no real point in helping ya"
The only thing you've ever owned were high hopes and a pocket comb, you fool
So don't act like you know who I am
'Cause the more I'll explain, the less you'll understand
Them assholes downtown are the only ones around that even try
So look up tonight
The moon, she's shining, and we'll be alright
'Cause she's still smiling
The city lights'll blow mama's mind
The more I search, the less I find
But I'm alright
'Cause she's here tonight
Oh, she's alright
And I still recall the night you're heading home
You were fighting so hard, I knew you couldn't be alone
Your hand in my hand, I knew I had to be a man from that night on
And I'll tell you all these stories one day
And we'll laugh like we used to and waste the night away
You'll say, "Boy, how I've missed ya, " but son, I was with you this whole time
So look up tonight
The moon, she's shining, and we'll be alright
'Cause she's still smiling
The city lights'll blow mama's mind
The more I search, the less I find
But I'm alright
'Cause she's here tonight
Oh, she's alright
She's alright
Oh, she's alright
The moon in New York tonight was beautiful
I wish you were around to see it too
I'm so down that I could cry, why'd my best friend up and die like that?
Hey, baby, um, I just wanna see what you're doing
I love you, bye-bye

Credit

Artis: Zach Bryan
Album: American Heartbreak
Rilis: 2022
Genre: Country
Penulis: Zachary Lane Bryan

Fakta di Baliknya

She's Alright merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan Zach Bryan, penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu asal Oologah, Oklahoma, Amerika Serikat.

Penyanyi kelahiran Okinawa, Jepang ini memulai karier di dunia tarik suara ketika mulai mengunggah musik ke YouTube pada 2017. Dalam unggahannya, Bryan memperkenalkan lagu berjudul Heading South.

Terdapat salah satu hal menarik dalam album yang bertajuk DeAnn, album ini didekasikan untuk mendiang ibunya. Album itu ditulis dan direkam bersama temannya saat sedang menginap di Airbnb di Florida.

Perjalanan kariernya terus berlanjut hingga pada 8 Mei 2020, saat Bryan merilis album keduanya yang berjudul Elisabeth. Perekaman lagu-lagu untuk album ini dilakukan di gudang bekas belakang rumahnya yang terletak di Washington, USA.

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

