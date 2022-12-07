Heavy Eyes - Zach Bryan

Remember when David dashed

A 12 pack of Budweiser heavy for the road?

Two kids in the back drunk off their ass

Screaming in an old Bronco

And I recall what she said

That she wanted me dead

But there ain't no grave deep enough

Remember all the nights we had?

You said it, "Ain't so bad"

Keep those heavy eyes looking up

Remember when Mary brought her own Jane?

Lucas thought he was gonna die

The stars started falling out of a night cloud

From a clear Midwestern sky

I recall what she said

Screaming that the sky is red

Burning to a younger man's mind

Remember all the days we had?

I'd say it ain't so bad

Keep those heavy eyes soft and kind

Oh when I'm old

I will recall all the nights we spent outlaws

It's getting cold but that sun is cresting

And heavy eyes ain't born for resting

Who's gonna drive us home?

The boys and me are walking staggered vision blurred

One thing you'll come to know

The boys back home live for things like dead man's curve

I recall what he said

He'd rather be gone and dead

Than livin' like those sad folks in town

I can't take this soul with me

If I go, I'm goin' quickly

Keep those heavy eyes free and proud

Oh when I'm old

I will recall all the nights we spent outlaws

It's getting cold but that sun is cresting

And heavy eyes ain't born for resting

Oh when I'm old

I will recall all the nights we spent outlaws

It's getting cold but the sun in cresting

And heavy eyes ain't born for resting

Credit

Artis: Zach Bryan

Album: American Heartbreak

Rilis: 2022

Genre: Country

Penulis: Zachary Lane Bryan

Fakta di Baliknya

Heavy Eyes merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan Zach Bryan, penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu asal Oologah, Oklahoma, Amerika Serikat.

Penyanyi kelahiran Okinawa, Jepang ini memulai karier di dunia tarik suara ketika mulai mengunggah musik ke YouTube pada 2017. Dalam unggahannya, Bryan memperkenalkan lagu berjudul Heading South.

Terdapat salah satu hal menarik dalam album yang bertajuk DeAnn, album ini didekasikan untuk mendiang ibunya. Album itu ditulis dan direkam bersama temannya saat sedang menginap di Airbnb di Florida.

Perjalanan kariernya terus berlanjut hingga pada 8 Mei 2020, saat Bryan merilis album keduanya yang berjudul Elisabeth. Perekaman lagu-lagu untuk album ini dilakukan di gudang bekas belakang rumahnya yang terletak di Washington, USA.