Heavy Eyes - Zach Bryan
Remember when David dashed
A 12 pack of Budweiser heavy for the road?
Two kids in the back drunk off their ass
Screaming in an old Bronco
And I recall what she said
That she wanted me dead
But there ain't no grave deep enough
Remember all the nights we had?
You said it, "Ain't so bad"
Keep those heavy eyes looking up
Remember when Mary brought her own Jane?
Lucas thought he was gonna die
The stars started falling out of a night cloud
From a clear Midwestern sky
I recall what she said
Screaming that the sky is red
Burning to a younger man's mind
Remember all the days we had?
I'd say it ain't so bad
Keep those heavy eyes soft and kind
Oh when I'm old
I will recall all the nights we spent outlaws
It's getting cold but that sun is cresting
And heavy eyes ain't born for resting
Who's gonna drive us home?
The boys and me are walking staggered vision blurred
One thing you'll come to know
The boys back home live for things like dead man's curve
I recall what he said
He'd rather be gone and dead
Than livin' like those sad folks in town
I can't take this soul with me
If I go, I'm goin' quickly
Keep those heavy eyes free and proud
Oh when I'm old
I will recall all the nights we spent outlaws
It's getting cold but that sun is cresting
And heavy eyes ain't born for resting
Oh when I'm old
I will recall all the nights we spent outlaws
It's getting cold but the sun in cresting
And heavy eyes ain't born for resting
Credit
Artis: Zach Bryan
Album: American Heartbreak
Rilis: 2022
Genre: Country
Penulis: Zachary Lane Bryan
Fakta di Baliknya
Heavy Eyes merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan Zach Bryan, penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu asal Oologah, Oklahoma, Amerika Serikat.
Penyanyi kelahiran Okinawa, Jepang ini memulai karier di dunia tarik suara ketika mulai mengunggah musik ke YouTube pada 2017. Dalam unggahannya, Bryan memperkenalkan lagu berjudul Heading South.
Terdapat salah satu hal menarik dalam album yang bertajuk DeAnn, album ini didekasikan untuk mendiang ibunya. Album itu ditulis dan direkam bersama temannya saat sedang menginap di Airbnb di Florida.
Perjalanan kariernya terus berlanjut hingga pada 8 Mei 2020, saat Bryan merilis album keduanya yang berjudul Elisabeth. Perekaman lagu-lagu untuk album ini dilakukan di gudang bekas belakang rumahnya yang terletak di Washington, USA.
