Crooked Teeth - Zach Bryan

If two fill-ups is all it costs, I guess I'll make the drive

Down past the Texas line to make sure he's not alive

Dumped him off of a river bridge in the Fall of '84

Word got around that he climbed out of that muddy red river floor

I lost my bride to the finest man, she claims to have ever known

When she got to the parking lot, his knees were already blown

Love is such a mighty drug, a mightier disease

Bet he misses her

Floatin' past the barge with one eye and crooked teeth

One eye and crooked teeth

One eye and crooked teeth

One eye and crooked teeth

Your crooked teeth been floatin' and my ladies resting fine

Seven miles out of Bismark, next to backin' all the lines

I laid her down so softly, and so kindly reassured

Lovin' ain't for tamin' a disease that can't be cured

And I would ride through Colorado on a rocky stretch of road

With no one who loves me as far as telephone poles go

I wish I was a trusted man, but a trusted man is weak

The only thing worth trusting is some brass through crooked teeth

Some brass through crooked teeth

Some brass through crooked teeth

Your crooked teeth been floatin' and my ladies resting fine

Seven miles out of Bismark, next to backin' all the lines

I laid her down so softly, and so kindly reassured

Lovin' ain't for tamin' a disease that can't be cured

I lost my bride to the finest man, she claims to have ever known

When she got to the parking lot, his knees were already blown

Love is such a mighty drug, a mightier disease

Bet he misses her

Floatin' past the barge with one eye and crooked teeth

Credit

Artis: Zach Bryan

Album: Quiet, Heavy Dreams

Rilis: 2020

Genre: Country

Penulis: Zachary Lane Bryan

Fakta di Baliknya

Crooked Teeth merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan Zach Bryan, penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu asal Oologah, Oklahoma, Amerika Serikat.

Penyanyi kelahiran Okinawa, Jepang ini memulai karier di dunia tarik suara ketika mulai mengunggah musik ke YouTube pada 2017. Dalam unggahannya, Bryan memperkenalkan lagu berjudul Heading South.

Terdapat salah satu hal menarik dalam album yang bertajuk DeAnn, album ini didekasikan untuk mendiang ibunya. Album itu ditulis dan direkam bersama temannya saat sedang menginap di Airbnb di Florida.

Perjalanan kariernya terus berlanjut hingga pada 8 Mei 2020, saat Bryan merilis album keduanya yang berjudul Elisabeth. Perekaman lagu-lagu untuk album ini dilakukan di gudang bekas belakang rumahnya yang terletak di Washington, USA.