Crooked Teeth - Zach Bryan
If two fill-ups is all it costs, I guess I'll make the drive
Down past the Texas line to make sure he's not alive
Dumped him off of a river bridge in the Fall of '84
Word got around that he climbed out of that muddy red river floor
I lost my bride to the finest man, she claims to have ever known
When she got to the parking lot, his knees were already blown
Love is such a mighty drug, a mightier disease
Bet he misses her
Floatin' past the barge with one eye and crooked teeth
One eye and crooked teeth
One eye and crooked teeth
One eye and crooked teeth
Your crooked teeth been floatin' and my ladies resting fine
Seven miles out of Bismark, next to backin' all the lines
I laid her down so softly, and so kindly reassured
Lovin' ain't for tamin' a disease that can't be cured
And I would ride through Colorado on a rocky stretch of road
With no one who loves me as far as telephone poles go
I wish I was a trusted man, but a trusted man is weak
The only thing worth trusting is some brass through crooked teeth
Some brass through crooked teeth
Some brass through crooked teeth
Your crooked teeth been floatin' and my ladies resting fine
Seven miles out of Bismark, next to backin' all the lines
I laid her down so softly, and so kindly reassured
Lovin' ain't for tamin' a disease that can't be cured
I lost my bride to the finest man, she claims to have ever known
When she got to the parking lot, his knees were already blown
Love is such a mighty drug, a mightier disease
Bet he misses her
Floatin' past the barge with one eye and crooked teeth
Credit
Artis: Zach Bryan
Album: Quiet, Heavy Dreams
Rilis: 2020
Genre: Country
Penulis: Zachary Lane Bryan
Fakta di Baliknya
Crooked Teeth merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan Zach Bryan, penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu asal Oologah, Oklahoma, Amerika Serikat.
Penyanyi kelahiran Okinawa, Jepang ini memulai karier di dunia tarik suara ketika mulai mengunggah musik ke YouTube pada 2017. Dalam unggahannya, Bryan memperkenalkan lagu berjudul Heading South.
Terdapat salah satu hal menarik dalam album yang bertajuk DeAnn, album ini didekasikan untuk mendiang ibunya. Album itu ditulis dan direkam bersama temannya saat sedang menginap di Airbnb di Florida.
Perjalanan kariernya terus berlanjut hingga pada 8 Mei 2020, saat Bryan merilis album keduanya yang berjudul Elisabeth. Perekaman lagu-lagu untuk album ini dilakukan di gudang bekas belakang rumahnya yang terletak di Washington, USA.
