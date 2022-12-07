November Air - Zach Bryan
You remember sittin' there one rainy night in a well-used chair
Tellin' me how well you used to dance
The western wind will come again and make you feel like you did
When all those cowboys didn't stand a chance
Said this life took most of you, gave you twice and the day was through
You said it all turned out awfully fair
So tell me tales of all the times and all the seasons you got by
Breathin' in that cold November air
No one was there
No one was there
When no one was there
Two kids 'bout twenty-three and the sun sets you'll never see
You were yellin' "Supper" from the yard
And they grew old and sailed away, call you on phones from far away
Wrote you novels on postcards
And all you ever wanted was to see your children fly
Maybe one day they're stars
But there ain't no leavin' this small town this evenin'
You can't even drive your own car
Through November air
Through November air
Through November air
Dear Mama, how's it goin'?
Was the weather fair last week?
Dear Mama, they were wonderful
All the sights you'll never see
And dear ma, if I could hold you, I'd grab you by the arms
Tell you what it means
You could take a worthless poor boy from the flats
And make him mean something
Tell us what you wanted to, and all we did, we needed you
Your dreams were too small to care
But I'm always reminded, if you look hard you'll find it
Memory gives warmth to right here
Through November air
Through November air
Through November air
Dear Mama, how's it goin'?
Was the weather fair last week?
Dear Mama, they were wonderful
All the sights you'll never see
And dear ma, if I could hold you, I'd grab you by the arms
Tell you what it means
You could take a worthless poor boy from the flats
And make him mean something
You remember sittin' there one rainy night in a well-used chair
Tellin' me how well you used to dance
The western wind will come again
And make you feel like you did
When all those cowboys didn't stand a chance
Credit
Artis: Zach Bryan
Album: Quiet, Heavy Dreams
Rilis: 2020
Genre: Country
Penulis: Zachary Lane Bryan
Fakta di Baliknya
November Air merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan Zach Bryan, penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu asal Oologah, Oklahoma, Amerika Serikat.
Penyanyi kelahiran Okinawa, Jepang ini memulai karier di dunia tarik suara ketika mulai mengunggah musik ke YouTube pada 2017. Dalam unggahannya, Bryan memperkenalkan lagu berjudul Heading South.
Terdapat salah satu hal menarik dalam album yang bertajuk DeAnn, album ini didekasikan untuk mendiang ibunya. Album itu ditulis dan direkam bersama temannya saat sedang menginap di Airbnb di Florida.
Perjalanan kariernya terus berlanjut hingga pada 8 Mei 2020, saat Bryan merilis album keduanya yang berjudul Elisabeth. Perekaman lagu-lagu untuk album ini dilakukan di gudang bekas belakang rumahnya yang terletak di Washington, USA.
