November Air - Zach Bryan

You remember sittin' there one rainy night in a well-used chair

Tellin' me how well you used to dance

The western wind will come again and make you feel like you did

When all those cowboys didn't stand a chance

Said this life took most of you, gave you twice and the day was through

You said it all turned out awfully fair

So tell me tales of all the times and all the seasons you got by

Breathin' in that cold November air

No one was there

No one was there

When no one was there

Two kids 'bout twenty-three and the sun sets you'll never see

You were yellin' "Supper" from the yard

And they grew old and sailed away, call you on phones from far away

Wrote you novels on postcards

And all you ever wanted was to see your children fly

Maybe one day they're stars

But there ain't no leavin' this small town this evenin'

You can't even drive your own car

Through November air

Through November air

Through November air

Dear Mama, how's it goin'?

Was the weather fair last week?

Dear Mama, they were wonderful

All the sights you'll never see

And dear ma, if I could hold you, I'd grab you by the arms

Tell you what it means

You could take a worthless poor boy from the flats

And make him mean something

Tell us what you wanted to, and all we did, we needed you

Your dreams were too small to care

But I'm always reminded, if you look hard you'll find it

Memory gives warmth to right here

Through November air

Through November air

Through November air

Dear Mama, how's it goin'?

Was the weather fair last week?

Dear Mama, they were wonderful

All the sights you'll never see

And dear ma, if I could hold you, I'd grab you by the arms

Tell you what it means

You could take a worthless poor boy from the flats

And make him mean something

You remember sittin' there one rainy night in a well-used chair

Tellin' me how well you used to dance

The western wind will come again

And make you feel like you did

When all those cowboys didn't stand a chance

Credit

Artis: Zach Bryan

Album: Quiet, Heavy Dreams

Rilis: 2020

Genre: Country

Penulis: Zachary Lane Bryan

Fakta di Baliknya

November Air merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan Zach Bryan, penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu asal Oologah, Oklahoma, Amerika Serikat.

Penyanyi kelahiran Okinawa, Jepang ini memulai karier di dunia tarik suara ketika mulai mengunggah musik ke YouTube pada 2017. Dalam unggahannya, Bryan memperkenalkan lagu berjudul Heading South.

Terdapat salah satu hal menarik dalam album yang bertajuk DeAnn, album ini didekasikan untuk mendiang ibunya. Album itu ditulis dan direkam bersama temannya saat sedang menginap di Airbnb di Florida.

Perjalanan kariernya terus berlanjut hingga pada 8 Mei 2020, saat Bryan merilis album keduanya yang berjudul Elisabeth. Perekaman lagu-lagu untuk album ini dilakukan di gudang bekas belakang rumahnya yang terletak di Washington, USA.