Cold Damn Vampires - Zach Bryan

Them damn, cold vampires, been keeping me awake

Tryna' build an empire of things that they can take

But don't let em' steal your hope child

And turn it something green

Damn you and damn all your ties to this machine

Ties to this machine

You moved to the city girl

To make something of yourself

But them vampires are groping you every night on East and 12th

So every night you carry, a knife and some spray

To keep them blood suckers at least a four inch blade away

A four inch blade away

Then damn, cold vampires

Been keeping me awake

Tryna' build an empire of the things that they can take

But don't let em' steal your hope child

And turn it something green

So damn you, and damn all your ties to this machine

Your ties to this machine

Well, so you want to be an artist

Make something that makes sense

'Cause them vampires will take every ounce of the blood that you can give

Never let em' speak

And don't let em' tell a lie

Let 'em know that you're walking alone to a warm home tonight

Then damn, cold vampires

Been keeping me awake

Tryna' build an empire of the things that they can take

But don't let em' steal your hope child

And turn it something green

Damn you, and damn all your ties to this machine

Ties to this machine

But there's hope for the mortal to stay clear and stay true

So look out for the vampires that are on the hunt for you

'Cause they're on the hunt for you

Then damn, cold vampires

Been keeping me awake

Tryna' build an empire of things that they can take

But don't let em' steal your hope child

And turn it something green

Damn you, and damn all your ties to this machine

Ties to this machine

Your ties to the machine

Credit

Artis: Zach Bryan

Album: American Heartbreak

Rilis: 2022

Genre: Country

Penulis: Zachary Lane Bryan

Fakta di Baliknya

Cold Damn Vampires merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan Zach Bryan, penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu asal Oologah, Oklahoma, Amerika Serikat.

Penyanyi kelahiran Okinawa, Jepang ini memulai karier di dunia tarik suara ketika mulai mengunggah musik ke YouTube pada 2017. Dalam unggahannya, Bryan memperkenalkan lagu berjudul Heading South.

Terdapat salah satu hal menarik dalam album yang bertajuk DeAnn, album ini didekasikan untuk mendiang ibunya. Album itu ditulis dan direkam bersama temannya saat sedang menginap di Airbnb di Florida.

Perjalanan kariernya terus berlanjut hingga pada 8 Mei 2020, saat Bryan merilis album keduanya yang berjudul Elisabeth. Perekaman lagu-lagu untuk album ini dilakukan di gudang bekas belakang rumahnya yang terletak di Washington, USA.