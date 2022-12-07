Cold Damn Vampires - Zach Bryan
Them damn, cold vampires, been keeping me awake
Tryna' build an empire of things that they can take
But don't let em' steal your hope child
And turn it something green
Damn you and damn all your ties to this machine
Ties to this machine
You moved to the city girl
To make something of yourself
But them vampires are groping you every night on East and 12th
So every night you carry, a knife and some spray
To keep them blood suckers at least a four inch blade away
A four inch blade away
Then damn, cold vampires
Been keeping me awake
Tryna' build an empire of the things that they can take
But don't let em' steal your hope child
And turn it something green
So damn you, and damn all your ties to this machine
Your ties to this machine
Well, so you want to be an artist
Make something that makes sense
'Cause them vampires will take every ounce of the blood that you can give
Never let em' speak
And don't let em' tell a lie
Let 'em know that you're walking alone to a warm home tonight
Then damn, cold vampires
Been keeping me awake
Tryna' build an empire of the things that they can take
But don't let em' steal your hope child
And turn it something green
Damn you, and damn all your ties to this machine
Ties to this machine
But there's hope for the mortal to stay clear and stay true
So look out for the vampires that are on the hunt for you
'Cause they're on the hunt for you
Then damn, cold vampires
Been keeping me awake
Tryna' build an empire of things that they can take
But don't let em' steal your hope child
And turn it something green
Damn you, and damn all your ties to this machine
Ties to this machine
Your ties to the machine
Credit
Artis: Zach Bryan
Album: American Heartbreak
Rilis: 2022
Genre: Country
Penulis: Zachary Lane Bryan
Fakta di Baliknya
Cold Damn Vampires merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan Zach Bryan, penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu asal Oologah, Oklahoma, Amerika Serikat.
Penyanyi kelahiran Okinawa, Jepang ini memulai karier di dunia tarik suara ketika mulai mengunggah musik ke YouTube pada 2017. Dalam unggahannya, Bryan memperkenalkan lagu berjudul Heading South.
Terdapat salah satu hal menarik dalam album yang bertajuk DeAnn, album ini didekasikan untuk mendiang ibunya. Album itu ditulis dan direkam bersama temannya saat sedang menginap di Airbnb di Florida.
Perjalanan kariernya terus berlanjut hingga pada 8 Mei 2020, saat Bryan merilis album keduanya yang berjudul Elisabeth. Perekaman lagu-lagu untuk album ini dilakukan di gudang bekas belakang rumahnya yang terletak di Washington, USA.
