Highway Boys - Zach Bryan
Highway boys on the road tonight
Got a, gig out at the Ryman
Finally learned the hard way
That all good things take time, my friend
Of a playin' lost soul
To sing his songs true
They make a southern boy cry
Turn a northeast man confused
And I awoke with a fever
Sweatin' oceans again
There's mirrors in hotel rooms
But I do not recognize them
Maybe it's the feelin'
That I get in my sleep
But all the memories in my mind
Are only mine to keep
I wanna ride that K-10 to way back when
Sleep next to the river, hear it rushin' again
Give my no-good soul back to where it belong
And do my best to keep truth in songs
And do my best to keep truth in songs
And all of my old friends miss
Havin' me around, but
Highways work both ways
And I can't stand the liars in town
If you need me you can find me
Slightly outta control
'Cause highway boys don't rest
And don't hang hats till they're home
Highway boys on the road tonight
Got a, gig out at the Ryman
They finally found out the hard way
That this sound I got is my mine, man
So if you need me, call
If you're in love, fall
Just know that highways boys
Don't stick around at all
I wanna ride that K-10 to way back when
Sleep next to the river, hear it rushin' again
Give my no-good soul back to where it belong
And do my best to keep truth in songs
And do my best to keep truth in songs
Highway boys on the road tonight
Got a gig out at the Ryman
They finally found out the hard way
That this sound I got is my mine, man
Credit
Artis: Zach Bryan
Album: American Heartbreak
Rilis: 2022
Genre: Country
Penulis: Zachary Lane Bryan
Fakta di Baliknya
Highway Boys merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan Zach Bryan, penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu asal Oologah, Oklahoma, Amerika Serikat.
Penyanyi kelahiran Okinawa, Jepang ini memulai karier di dunia tarik suara ketika mulai mengunggah musik ke YouTube pada 2017. Dalam unggahannya, Bryan memperkenalkan lagu berjudul Heading South.
Terdapat salah satu hal menarik dalam album yang bertajuk DeAnn, album ini didekasikan untuk mendiang ibunya. Album itu ditulis dan direkam bersama temannya saat sedang menginap di Airbnb di Florida.
Perjalanan kariernya terus berlanjut hingga pada 8 Mei 2020, saat Bryan merilis album keduanya yang berjudul Elisabeth. Perekaman lagu-lagu untuk album ini dilakukan di gudang bekas belakang rumahnya yang terletak di Washington, USA.
Artikel Pilihan