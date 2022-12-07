Highway Boys - Zach Bryan

Highway boys on the road tonight

Got a, gig out at the Ryman

Finally learned the hard way

That all good things take time, my friend

Of a playin' lost soul

To sing his songs true

They make a southern boy cry

Turn a northeast man confused

And I awoke with a fever

Sweatin' oceans again

There's mirrors in hotel rooms

But I do not recognize them

Maybe it's the feelin'

That I get in my sleep

But all the memories in my mind

Are only mine to keep

I wanna ride that K-10 to way back when

Sleep next to the river, hear it rushin' again

Give my no-good soul back to where it belong

And do my best to keep truth in songs

And do my best to keep truth in songs

And all of my old friends miss

Havin' me around, but

Highways work both ways

And I can't stand the liars in town

If you need me you can find me

Slightly outta control

'Cause highway boys don't rest

And don't hang hats till they're home

Highway boys on the road tonight

Got a, gig out at the Ryman

They finally found out the hard way

That this sound I got is my mine, man

So if you need me, call

If you're in love, fall

Just know that highways boys

Don't stick around at all

I wanna ride that K-10 to way back when

Sleep next to the river, hear it rushin' again

Give my no-good soul back to where it belong

And do my best to keep truth in songs

And do my best to keep truth in songs

Highway boys on the road tonight

Got a gig out at the Ryman

They finally found out the hard way

That this sound I got is my mine, man

Credit

Artis: Zach Bryan

Album: American Heartbreak

Rilis: 2022

Genre: Country

Penulis: Zachary Lane Bryan

Fakta di Baliknya

Highway Boys merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan Zach Bryan, penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu asal Oologah, Oklahoma, Amerika Serikat.

Penyanyi kelahiran Okinawa, Jepang ini memulai karier di dunia tarik suara ketika mulai mengunggah musik ke YouTube pada 2017. Dalam unggahannya, Bryan memperkenalkan lagu berjudul Heading South.

Terdapat salah satu hal menarik dalam album yang bertajuk DeAnn, album ini didekasikan untuk mendiang ibunya. Album itu ditulis dan direkam bersama temannya saat sedang menginap di Airbnb di Florida.

Perjalanan kariernya terus berlanjut hingga pada 8 Mei 2020, saat Bryan merilis album keduanya yang berjudul Elisabeth. Perekaman lagu-lagu untuk album ini dilakukan di gudang bekas belakang rumahnya yang terletak di Washington, USA.