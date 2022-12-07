Open the Gate - Zach Bryan
I heard you died out in Cheyenne
With my mother's ring on your hand
A note in your pocket said I love you till I die
I can hear the bulls are coming to claim what they've been huntin'
The son of a cowboy can't claim his daddy's right
And my baby, she's been cryin' at the thought of me dyin'
She knows there's no stopping a man and his foolish pride
So, open the gates, I'm here to prove
I'm better than my father was
And where he came from, too
Open the gates, I'm here to ride To-hell-I-go, with daddy by my side
And I ain't never feared nothing that was four legged and buckin'
Throw me on a hurricane and I'll ride it to the coast
You'll never know that your son came to do what you should've done
On a summer day a long time ago, top a bull named To-hell-I-go
So, open the gates, I'm here to prove
I'm better than my father was
And where he came from, too
Open the gates, I'm here to ride To-hell-I-go, with daddy by my side
Will I die out in Cheyenne with my baby there cryin'?
In a belly that's been growin' by the day
And I know that my son will do what his father should've done
A long, long time ago on a bull named To-hell-I-go
So, open the gates, he's here to prove
He's better than his father was
And where he came from too
Open the gates he's here to ride To-hell-I-go's calf
The daddy by his side
Credit
Artis: Zach Bryan
Album: American Heartbreak
Rilis: 2022
Genre: Country
Penulis: Zachary Lane Bryan
Fakta di Baliknya
Open the Gate merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan Zach Bryan, penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu asal Oologah, Oklahoma, Amerika Serikat.
Penyanyi kelahiran Okinawa, Jepang ini memulai karier di dunia tarik suara ketika mulai mengunggah musik ke YouTube pada 2017. Dalam unggahannya, Bryan memperkenalkan lagu berjudul Heading South.
Terdapat salah satu hal menarik dalam album yang bertajuk DeAnn, album ini didekasikan untuk mendiang ibunya. Album itu ditulis dan direkam bersama temannya saat sedang menginap di Airbnb di Florida.
Perjalanan kariernya terus berlanjut hingga pada 8 Mei 2020, saat Bryan merilis album keduanya yang berjudul Elisabeth. Perekaman lagu-lagu untuk album ini dilakukan di gudang bekas belakang rumahnya yang terletak di Washington, USA.
