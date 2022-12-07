Lirik Lagu The Good I'll Do - Zach Bryan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
7 Desember 2022, 03:01 WIB
Penyanyi Zach Bryan.
Penyanyi Zach Bryan. /YouTube/Zach Bryan

The Good I'll Do - Zach Bryan

Well, in you
The good I'll do
The good I'll do, oh
The good I'll do
The way the grass smells at night
And you've got flames all in your eyes
As they reflect the sparkler
And you say we'll never die
Grab me by the hands
Just as callused as I am
Say your proud
Well, there's blue jeans in the driveway
And you're walking inside sideways
The wine always affects you in beautiful kind ways
Ask me if I'm staying and I say that I'm sleeping on the floor
Won't you tell me that you need me
'Cause lately I've been needing someone to remind me
I'm worth more than just an evening
I awoke to kitchen smoke, you dancin' like God's moved in you before
Well, in you
The good I'll do
The good I'll do, oh
The good I'll do
Well, in you
I'm new
I'm new
Oh, how I'm new
Well, look in my eyes, I don't wanna to hide
I've been waiting for you all damn night
Sundress, I'll undress with nails on your skin, turning white
Getting high out in Austin
Drunk in Tennessee
I don't care where I am
As long as you're with me
Those boys downtown talk so much shit when I leave
Well, in you
The good I'll do
The good I'll do, oh
The good I'll do
'Cause in you
I'm new
I'm new
Oh, how I'm new
The way the grass smells at night
And you've got flames all in your eyes
As they reflect the sparkler
And you say we'll never die
Grabbed me by the hands
Just as callused as I am
And say your proud

Credit

Artis: Zach Bryan
Album: American Heartbreak
Rilis: 2022
Genre: Country
Penulis: Zachary Lane Bryan

Fakta di Baliknya

The Good I'll Do merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan Zach Bryan, penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu asal Oologah, Oklahoma, Amerika Serikat.

Penyanyi kelahiran Okinawa, Jepang ini memulai karier di dunia tarik suara ketika mulai mengunggah musik ke YouTube pada 2017. Dalam unggahannya, Bryan memperkenalkan lagu berjudul Heading South.

Terdapat salah satu hal menarik dalam album yang bertajuk DeAnn, album ini didekasikan untuk mendiang ibunya. Album itu ditulis dan direkam bersama temannya saat sedang menginap di Airbnb di Florida.

Perjalanan kariernya terus berlanjut hingga pada 8 Mei 2020, saat Bryan merilis album keduanya yang berjudul Elisabeth. Perekaman lagu-lagu untuk album ini dilakukan di gudang bekas belakang rumahnya yang terletak di Washington, USA.

x