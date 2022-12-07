The Good I'll Do - Zach Bryan

Well, in you

The good I'll do

The good I'll do, oh

The good I'll do

The way the grass smells at night

And you've got flames all in your eyes

As they reflect the sparkler

And you say we'll never die

Grab me by the hands

Just as callused as I am

Say your proud

Well, there's blue jeans in the driveway

And you're walking inside sideways

The wine always affects you in beautiful kind ways

Ask me if I'm staying and I say that I'm sleeping on the floor

Won't you tell me that you need me

'Cause lately I've been needing someone to remind me

I'm worth more than just an evening

I awoke to kitchen smoke, you dancin' like God's moved in you before

Well, in you

The good I'll do

The good I'll do, oh

The good I'll do

Well, in you

I'm new

I'm new

Oh, how I'm new

Well, look in my eyes, I don't wanna to hide

I've been waiting for you all damn night

Sundress, I'll undress with nails on your skin, turning white

Getting high out in Austin

Drunk in Tennessee

I don't care where I am

As long as you're with me

Those boys downtown talk so much shit when I leave

Well, in you

The good I'll do

The good I'll do, oh

The good I'll do

'Cause in you

I'm new

I'm new

Oh, how I'm new

The way the grass smells at night

And you've got flames all in your eyes

As they reflect the sparkler

And you say we'll never die

Grabbed me by the hands

Just as callused as I am

And say your proud

Credit

Artis: Zach Bryan

Album: American Heartbreak

Rilis: 2022

Genre: Country

Penulis: Zachary Lane Bryan

Fakta di Baliknya

The Good I'll Do merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan Zach Bryan, penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu asal Oologah, Oklahoma, Amerika Serikat.

Penyanyi kelahiran Okinawa, Jepang ini memulai karier di dunia tarik suara ketika mulai mengunggah musik ke YouTube pada 2017. Dalam unggahannya, Bryan memperkenalkan lagu berjudul Heading South.

Terdapat salah satu hal menarik dalam album yang bertajuk DeAnn, album ini didekasikan untuk mendiang ibunya. Album itu ditulis dan direkam bersama temannya saat sedang menginap di Airbnb di Florida.

Perjalanan kariernya terus berlanjut hingga pada 8 Mei 2020, saat Bryan merilis album keduanya yang berjudul Elisabeth. Perekaman lagu-lagu untuk album ini dilakukan di gudang bekas belakang rumahnya yang terletak di Washington, USA.