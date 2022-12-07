If She Wants a Cowboy - Zach Bryan
It's perfect
One, two, three, four
Man, I got a song for y'all
Interestin'
Actual writin'
Somethin' y'all ain't never heard of
She wants a cowboy, so I just might
Find me some boots that fit me right
Chew some tobacco, ride me a Bronco
On a southern Saturday night
I ain't never rode a horse
Or worn a cowboy hat
But I find me one that fits my head
And she won't know any of that
I keep walkin' this town
Tryna' get me some advice
But all the ranch hands around
Keep on sayin' they wanna fight
And I learned to two step so I can spin her
Off her pretty little country feet
If she wants a cowboy then I'll be his cowboy
As a cowboy can be
Find me a horse that I can cover
Find me some stars to sleep under
Find me a train, I'll hop out west
If she wants a cowboy, I'll cowboy the best
She wanted a cowboy so I went off
Rode me a horse about every day
Got pretty good at ranchin' and ridin'
But she didn't care anyway
Champion buckles, and champion spurs
I got everythin' but her
Now I'm a cowboy and she wants Nashville
What the hell was all this worth
Find me a horse that I can cover
Find me some stars to sleep under
Find me a train, I'll hop out west
If she wants Nashville, I'll Nashville the best
One more
Man, I never heard a song this good
So find me a horse that I can cover
Find me some stars to sleep under
Find me a train, I'll hop out west
If she wants a cowboy, I'll cowboy the best
Alright boys, I'm leaving for the day, take it easy
That was mine, that was it
Throw it on the damn radio
Credit
Artis: Zach Bryan
Album: American Heartbreak
Rilis: 2022
Genre: Country
Penulis: Zachary Lane Bryan
Fakta di Baliknya
If She Wants a Cowboy merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan Zach Bryan, penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu asal Oologah, Oklahoma, Amerika Serikat.
Penyanyi kelahiran Okinawa, Jepang ini memulai karier di dunia tarik suara ketika mulai mengunggah musik ke YouTube pada 2017. Dalam unggahannya, Bryan memperkenalkan lagu berjudul Heading South.
Terdapat salah satu hal menarik dalam album yang bertajuk DeAnn, album ini didekasikan untuk mendiang ibunya. Album itu ditulis dan direkam bersama temannya saat sedang menginap di Airbnb di Florida.
Perjalanan kariernya terus berlanjut hingga pada 8 Mei 2020, saat Bryan merilis album keduanya yang berjudul Elisabeth. Perekaman lagu-lagu untuk album ini dilakukan di gudang bekas belakang rumahnya yang terletak di Washington, USA.
