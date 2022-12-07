If She Wants a Cowboy - Zach Bryan

It's perfect

One, two, three, four

Man, I got a song for y'all

Interestin'

Actual writin'

Somethin' y'all ain't never heard of

She wants a cowboy, so I just might

Find me some boots that fit me right

Chew some tobacco, ride me a Bronco

On a southern Saturday night

I ain't never rode a horse

Or worn a cowboy hat

But I find me one that fits my head

And she won't know any of that

I keep walkin' this town

Tryna' get me some advice

But all the ranch hands around

Keep on sayin' they wanna fight

And I learned to two step so I can spin her

Off her pretty little country feet

If she wants a cowboy then I'll be his cowboy

As a cowboy can be

Find me a horse that I can cover

Find me some stars to sleep under

Find me a train, I'll hop out west

If she wants a cowboy, I'll cowboy the best

She wanted a cowboy so I went off

Rode me a horse about every day

Got pretty good at ranchin' and ridin'

But she didn't care anyway

Champion buckles, and champion spurs

I got everythin' but her

Now I'm a cowboy and she wants Nashville

What the hell was all this worth

Find me a horse that I can cover

Find me some stars to sleep under

Find me a train, I'll hop out west

If she wants Nashville, I'll Nashville the best

One more

Man, I never heard a song this good

So find me a horse that I can cover

Find me some stars to sleep under

Find me a train, I'll hop out west

If she wants a cowboy, I'll cowboy the best

Alright boys, I'm leaving for the day, take it easy

That was mine, that was it

Throw it on the damn radio

Credit

Artis: Zach Bryan

Album: American Heartbreak

Rilis: 2022

Genre: Country

Penulis: Zachary Lane Bryan

Fakta di Baliknya

If She Wants a Cowboy merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan Zach Bryan, penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu asal Oologah, Oklahoma, Amerika Serikat.

Penyanyi kelahiran Okinawa, Jepang ini memulai karier di dunia tarik suara ketika mulai mengunggah musik ke YouTube pada 2017. Dalam unggahannya, Bryan memperkenalkan lagu berjudul Heading South.

Terdapat salah satu hal menarik dalam album yang bertajuk DeAnn, album ini didekasikan untuk mendiang ibunya. Album itu ditulis dan direkam bersama temannya saat sedang menginap di Airbnb di Florida.

Perjalanan kariernya terus berlanjut hingga pada 8 Mei 2020, saat Bryan merilis album keduanya yang berjudul Elisabeth. Perekaman lagu-lagu untuk album ini dilakukan di gudang bekas belakang rumahnya yang terletak di Washington, USA.