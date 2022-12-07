Condemned - Zach Bryan
I'm condemned, I'm condemned
Oh, my heart is on the mend
Nobody gives a damn about me
You can tell me that you love me
'Til your little lungs turn blue
But I'm always alone when I fall asleep
And the girls that walk downtown are like some stars that fell to Earth
They like the veins in my arms, the story in my hurt
The boys, they always tell me that my words get 'em by
They can tell how much I mean it by the bloodshot in my eye
So don't try to make it my fault
If you plan on leaving don't come at all
Lord knows no glory in the fall
If no one's around at the end of it all
I'm condemned, I'm condemned
Oh, my heart is on a mend
Lookin' for somebody who can save me
I'm condemned, I'm condemned
Just like all my worthless friends
Waitin' on the wind to set us free
Well, the debt that I've been after, all the booze and all the laughter
I guess that's just what makes us who we are
And the people that we lose and the battles that we choose
Have you pining for something too damn far
So don't try to make it my fault
If you plan on leavin', don't come at all
Lord knows no glory in the fall
If no one's around at the end of it all
I'm condemned, I'm condemned
Oh, my heart is on the mend
Nobody gives a damn about me
You can tell me that you love me
'Til your little lungs turn blue
But I'm always alone when I fall asleep
So don't try to make it my fault
If you plan on leavin', don't come at all
Lord knows no glory in the fall
If no one's around at the end of it all
I'm condemned, I'm condemned
Oh, my heart is on the mend
Nobody gives a damn about me
You can tell me that you love me
'Til your little lungs turn blue
But I'm always alone when I fall asleep
Credit
Artis: Zach Bryan
Album: DeAnn
Rilis: 2019
Genre: Country
Penulis: Zachary Lane Bryan
Fakta di Baliknya
Condemned merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan Zach Bryan, penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu asal Oologah, Oklahoma, Amerika Serikat.
Penyanyi kelahiran Okinawa, Jepang ini memulai karier di dunia tarik suara ketika mulai mengunggah musik ke YouTube pada 2017. Dalam unggahannya, Bryan memperkenalkan lagu berjudul Heading South.
Terdapat salah satu hal menarik dalam album yang bertajuk DeAnn, album ini didekasikan untuk mendiang ibunya. Album itu ditulis dan direkam bersama temannya saat sedang menginap di Airbnb di Florida.
Perjalanan kariernya terus berlanjut hingga pada 8 Mei 2020, saat Bryan merilis album keduanya yang berjudul Elisabeth. Perekaman lagu-lagu untuk album ini dilakukan di gudang bekas belakang rumahnya yang terletak di Washington, USA.
Artikel Pilihan