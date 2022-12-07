Condemned - Zach Bryan

I'm condemned, I'm condemned

Oh, my heart is on the mend

Nobody gives a damn about me

You can tell me that you love me

'Til your little lungs turn blue

But I'm always alone when I fall asleep

And the girls that walk downtown are like some stars that fell to Earth

They like the veins in my arms, the story in my hurt

The boys, they always tell me that my words get 'em by

They can tell how much I mean it by the bloodshot in my eye

So don't try to make it my fault

If you plan on leaving don't come at all

Lord knows no glory in the fall

If no one's around at the end of it all

I'm condemned, I'm condemned

Oh, my heart is on a mend

Lookin' for somebody who can save me

I'm condemned, I'm condemned

Just like all my worthless friends

Waitin' on the wind to set us free

Well, the debt that I've been after, all the booze and all the laughter

I guess that's just what makes us who we are

And the people that we lose and the battles that we choose

Have you pining for something too damn far

So don't try to make it my fault

If you plan on leavin', don't come at all

Lord knows no glory in the fall

If no one's around at the end of it all

I'm condemned, I'm condemned

Oh, my heart is on the mend

Nobody gives a damn about me

You can tell me that you love me

'Til your little lungs turn blue

But I'm always alone when I fall asleep

So don't try to make it my fault

If you plan on leavin', don't come at all

Lord knows no glory in the fall

If no one's around at the end of it all

I'm condemned, I'm condemned

Oh, my heart is on the mend

Nobody gives a damn about me

You can tell me that you love me

'Til your little lungs turn blue

But I'm always alone when I fall asleep

Credit

Artis: Zach Bryan

Album: DeAnn

Rilis: 2019

Genre: Country

Penulis: Zachary Lane Bryan

Fakta di Baliknya

Condemned merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan Zach Bryan, penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu asal Oologah, Oklahoma, Amerika Serikat.

Penyanyi kelahiran Okinawa, Jepang ini memulai karier di dunia tarik suara ketika mulai mengunggah musik ke YouTube pada 2017. Dalam unggahannya, Bryan memperkenalkan lagu berjudul Heading South.

Terdapat salah satu hal menarik dalam album yang bertajuk DeAnn, album ini didekasikan untuk mendiang ibunya. Album itu ditulis dan direkam bersama temannya saat sedang menginap di Airbnb di Florida.

Perjalanan kariernya terus berlanjut hingga pada 8 Mei 2020, saat Bryan merilis album keduanya yang berjudul Elisabeth. Perekaman lagu-lagu untuk album ini dilakukan di gudang bekas belakang rumahnya yang terletak di Washington, USA.