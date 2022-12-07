Mine Again - Zach Bryan
You are mine again
Every mistake that you make
All the people that you save
Took a little piece of you with them
You are mine again
And I'm so damn glad you're here
Talkin' strong, sober, and clear
Like you couldn't back then
How many sad songs it'd take
To get your stubborn ass awake?
What finally got you rising from your bed?
Was it the sunset on her cheeks
Leadin' down to a delicate collar bow
Or the judgement of your mind when you're alone?
Mine again, fondest friend, where the hell you been?
I been struggling to get back to you
And if you fight all night, I'm sure you'll gain the guts to try
To get past the things that you been through
'Cause no one plays it cool quite the way you do
All those tires you got still turnin'
Is that spear you had still burnin'?
Do you still talk that shit the way you did before?
All the woman, and the wages, and the wars that I been wagin'
I just don't feel like fightin' anymore
Mine again, fondest friend, where the hell you been?
I've been strugglin' to get back to you
And if you fight all night, I'm sure you'll gain the guts to try
To get past the things that you been through
'Cause no one plays it cool quite the way you do
Mine again
So head back home and be who you know you can
Mine again
So don't be so cruel and play God with all his plans
Well, I am mine again
Every mistake that I make
And I ain't ashamed to say who the hell I am
'Cause I am mine again
And I'm so damn glad I'm here
Talkin' strong, sober, and clear like I couldn't back then
Credit
Artis: Zach Bryan
Album: American Heartbreak
Rilis: 2022
Genre: Country
Penulis: Zachary Lane Bryan
Fakta di Baliknya
Mine Again merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan Zach Bryan, penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu asal Oologah, Oklahoma, Amerika Serikat.
Penyanyi kelahiran Okinawa, Jepang ini memulai karier di dunia tarik suara ketika mulai mengunggah musik ke YouTube pada 2017. Dalam unggahannya, Bryan memperkenalkan lagu berjudul Heading South.
Terdapat salah satu hal menarik dalam album yang bertajuk DeAnn, album ini didekasikan untuk mendiang ibunya. Album itu ditulis dan direkam bersama temannya saat sedang menginap di Airbnb di Florida.
Perjalanan kariernya terus berlanjut hingga pada 8 Mei 2020, saat Bryan merilis album keduanya yang berjudul Elisabeth. Perekaman lagu-lagu untuk album ini dilakukan di gudang bekas belakang rumahnya yang terletak di Washington, USA.
Artikel Pilihan