Mine Again - Zach Bryan

You are mine again

Every mistake that you make

All the people that you save

Took a little piece of you with them

You are mine again

And I'm so damn glad you're here

Talkin' strong, sober, and clear

Like you couldn't back then

How many sad songs it'd take

To get your stubborn ass awake?

What finally got you rising from your bed?

Was it the sunset on her cheeks

Leadin' down to a delicate collar bow

Or the judgement of your mind when you're alone?

Mine again, fondest friend, where the hell you been?

I been struggling to get back to you

And if you fight all night, I'm sure you'll gain the guts to try

To get past the things that you been through

'Cause no one plays it cool quite the way you do

All those tires you got still turnin'

Is that spear you had still burnin'?

Do you still talk that shit the way you did before?

All the woman, and the wages, and the wars that I been wagin'

I just don't feel like fightin' anymore

Mine again, fondest friend, where the hell you been?

I've been strugglin' to get back to you

And if you fight all night, I'm sure you'll gain the guts to try

To get past the things that you been through

'Cause no one plays it cool quite the way you do

Mine again

So head back home and be who you know you can

Mine again

So don't be so cruel and play God with all his plans

Well, I am mine again

Every mistake that I make

And I ain't ashamed to say who the hell I am

'Cause I am mine again

And I'm so damn glad I'm here

Talkin' strong, sober, and clear like I couldn't back then

Credit

Artis: Zach Bryan

Album: American Heartbreak

Rilis: 2022

Genre: Country

Penulis: Zachary Lane Bryan

Fakta di Baliknya

Mine Again merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan Zach Bryan, penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu asal Oologah, Oklahoma, Amerika Serikat.

Penyanyi kelahiran Okinawa, Jepang ini memulai karier di dunia tarik suara ketika mulai mengunggah musik ke YouTube pada 2017. Dalam unggahannya, Bryan memperkenalkan lagu berjudul Heading South.

Terdapat salah satu hal menarik dalam album yang bertajuk DeAnn, album ini didekasikan untuk mendiang ibunya. Album itu ditulis dan direkam bersama temannya saat sedang menginap di Airbnb di Florida.

Perjalanan kariernya terus berlanjut hingga pada 8 Mei 2020, saat Bryan merilis album keduanya yang berjudul Elisabeth. Perekaman lagu-lagu untuk album ini dilakukan di gudang bekas belakang rumahnya yang terletak di Washington, USA.