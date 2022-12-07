Leaving - Zach Bryan
It takes a hell of a heart
To know what a heart really needs
And I'm finding out that love
Ain't what loves cut out to be
If I was not my mamas boy
I'd leave you crying in this car
Punch a hole in your damn dashboard
And forget the girl you are
We've been fighting for so long
It'd be a shame to let this go
But I'd rather let it lie
Than hurt a sweet girl I know
And its getting dark now
So won't you just stay
And I'll tell you that I love you
'Til the leaving goes away
'Til the leaving leaves this house
No, we ain't going out
'Til I make some promises that I can't keep
And I wish I could explain how the toxins in my brain
Get me so damn down, that sometimes I can't speak
And you'll try to understand why I can't be a better man
But it's hard when I'm yelling at you in the street
So if leaving comes to staying
And you walk yourself away
Leave knowing that no one could
Love you more than me
And I hope the world don't mind
All the simple things I ask
Like a porch with good lighting
And to hear my lady laugh
And I'll act indifferent
Because I don't want to leave
Because leaving's for a younger man
That I don't want to be
'Til the leaving leaves this house
No, we ain't going out
'Til I make some promises that I can't keep
And I wish I could explain how the toxins in my brain
Get me so damn down, that sometimes I can't speak
And you'll try to understand why I can't be a better man
But it's hard when I'm yelling at you in the street
So if leaving comes to staying
And you walk yourself away
Leave knowing that no one could
Love you more than me
Credit
Artis: Zach Bryan
Album: Elisabeth
Rilis: 2020
Genre: Country
Penulis: Zachary Lane Bryan
Fakta di Baliknya
Leaving merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan Zach Bryan, penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu asal Oologah, Oklahoma, Amerika Serikat.
Penyanyi kelahiran Okinawa, Jepang ini memulai karier di dunia tarik suara ketika mulai mengunggah musik ke YouTube pada 2017. Dalam unggahannya, Bryan memperkenalkan lagu berjudul Heading South.
Terdapat salah satu hal menarik dalam album yang bertajuk DeAnn, album ini didekasikan untuk mendiang ibunya. Album itu ditulis dan direkam bersama temannya saat sedang menginap di Airbnb di Florida.
Perjalanan kariernya terus berlanjut hingga pada 8 Mei 2020, saat Bryan merilis album keduanya yang berjudul Elisabeth. Perekaman lagu-lagu untuk album ini dilakukan di gudang bekas belakang rumahnya yang terletak di Washington, USA.
