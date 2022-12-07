Leaving - Zach Bryan

It takes a hell of a heart

To know what a heart really needs

And I'm finding out that love

Ain't what loves cut out to be

If I was not my mamas boy

I'd leave you crying in this car

Punch a hole in your damn dashboard

And forget the girl you are

We've been fighting for so long

It'd be a shame to let this go

But I'd rather let it lie

Than hurt a sweet girl I know

And its getting dark now

So won't you just stay

And I'll tell you that I love you

'Til the leaving goes away

'Til the leaving leaves this house

No, we ain't going out

'Til I make some promises that I can't keep

And I wish I could explain how the toxins in my brain

Get me so damn down, that sometimes I can't speak

And you'll try to understand why I can't be a better man

But it's hard when I'm yelling at you in the street

So if leaving comes to staying

And you walk yourself away

Leave knowing that no one could

Love you more than me

And I hope the world don't mind

All the simple things I ask

Like a porch with good lighting

And to hear my lady laugh

And I'll act indifferent

Because I don't want to leave

Because leaving's for a younger man

That I don't want to be

'Til the leaving leaves this house

No, we ain't going out

'Til I make some promises that I can't keep

And I wish I could explain how the toxins in my brain

Get me so damn down, that sometimes I can't speak

And you'll try to understand why I can't be a better man

But it's hard when I'm yelling at you in the street

So if leaving comes to staying

And you walk yourself away

Leave knowing that no one could

Love you more than me

Credit

Artis: Zach Bryan

Album: Elisabeth

Rilis: 2020

Genre: Country

Penulis: Zachary Lane Bryan

Fakta di Baliknya

Leaving merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan Zach Bryan, penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu asal Oologah, Oklahoma, Amerika Serikat.

Penyanyi kelahiran Okinawa, Jepang ini memulai karier di dunia tarik suara ketika mulai mengunggah musik ke YouTube pada 2017. Dalam unggahannya, Bryan memperkenalkan lagu berjudul Heading South.

Terdapat salah satu hal menarik dalam album yang bertajuk DeAnn, album ini didekasikan untuk mendiang ibunya. Album itu ditulis dan direkam bersama temannya saat sedang menginap di Airbnb di Florida.

Perjalanan kariernya terus berlanjut hingga pada 8 Mei 2020, saat Bryan merilis album keduanya yang berjudul Elisabeth. Perekaman lagu-lagu untuk album ini dilakukan di gudang bekas belakang rumahnya yang terletak di Washington, USA.