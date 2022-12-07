Revival - Zach Bryan
Gather round this table, boys
Bring your shame, I'll lose my voice
Screaming at the gods about the bad we've done
Merle said mama tried but the prison still won
Your transgressions are mine as well
Anger grows in my bones if you could not tell
But I'll find comfort in company
Lord forgive us, my boys and me
We're having an all night revival
Someone call the women and someone steal the bibles
For the sake of my survival
Baptize me in a bottle of Beam and put Johnny on the vinyl
Well the devil can scrap but the Lord has won
And I'll talk to him on the rising sun
I was coming down but now I'm talking to you
'Cause we're having an all night revival
Someone call the women and someone steal the bibles
For the sake of my survival
Baptize me in a bottle of Beam and put Johnny on the vinyl
'Cause we're having an all night revival
Someone call the women and someone steal the bibles
For the sake of my survival
Baptize me in a bottle of Beam and put Johnny on the vinyl
Gather round this table, boys
Bring your shame, I'll lose my voice
Screaming at the gods about the bad we've done
Merle said mama tried but the prison still won
Credit
Artis: Zach Bryan
Album: Elisabeth
Rilis: 2020
Genre: Country
Penulis: Zachary Lane Bryan
Fakta di Baliknya
Revival merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan Zach Bryan, penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu asal Oologah, Oklahoma, Amerika Serikat.
Penyanyi kelahiran Okinawa, Jepang ini memulai karier di dunia tarik suara ketika mulai mengunggah musik ke YouTube pada 2017. Dalam unggahannya, Bryan memperkenalkan lagu berjudul Heading South.
Terdapat salah satu hal menarik dalam album yang bertajuk DeAnn, album ini didekasikan untuk mendiang ibunya. Album itu ditulis dan direkam bersama temannya saat sedang menginap di Airbnb di Florida.
Perjalanan kariernya terus berlanjut hingga pada 8 Mei 2020, saat Bryan merilis album keduanya yang berjudul Elisabeth. Perekaman lagu-lagu untuk album ini dilakukan di gudang bekas belakang rumahnya yang terletak di Washington, USA.
Artikel Pilihan