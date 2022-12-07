Revival - Zach Bryan

Gather round this table, boys

Bring your shame, I'll lose my voice

Screaming at the gods about the bad we've done

Merle said mama tried but the prison still won

Your transgressions are mine as well

Anger grows in my bones if you could not tell

But I'll find comfort in company

Lord forgive us, my boys and me

We're having an all night revival

Someone call the women and someone steal the bibles

For the sake of my survival

Baptize me in a bottle of Beam and put Johnny on the vinyl

Well the devil can scrap but the Lord has won

And I'll talk to him on the rising sun

I was coming down but now I'm talking to you

'Cause we're having an all night revival

Someone call the women and someone steal the bibles

For the sake of my survival

Baptize me in a bottle of Beam and put Johnny on the vinyl

'Cause we're having an all night revival

Someone call the women and someone steal the bibles

For the sake of my survival

Baptize me in a bottle of Beam and put Johnny on the vinyl

Gather round this table, boys

Bring your shame, I'll lose my voice

Screaming at the gods about the bad we've done

Merle said mama tried but the prison still won

Credit

Artis: Zach Bryan

Album: Elisabeth

Rilis: 2020

Genre: Country

Penulis: Zachary Lane Bryan

Fakta di Baliknya

Revival merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan Zach Bryan, penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu asal Oologah, Oklahoma, Amerika Serikat.

Penyanyi kelahiran Okinawa, Jepang ini memulai karier di dunia tarik suara ketika mulai mengunggah musik ke YouTube pada 2017. Dalam unggahannya, Bryan memperkenalkan lagu berjudul Heading South.

Terdapat salah satu hal menarik dalam album yang bertajuk DeAnn, album ini didekasikan untuk mendiang ibunya. Album itu ditulis dan direkam bersama temannya saat sedang menginap di Airbnb di Florida.

Perjalanan kariernya terus berlanjut hingga pada 8 Mei 2020, saat Bryan merilis album keduanya yang berjudul Elisabeth. Perekaman lagu-lagu untuk album ini dilakukan di gudang bekas belakang rumahnya yang terletak di Washington, USA.