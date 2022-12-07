Oklahoma City - Zach Bryan

Old friend, it's been awhile, and I ain't spoke to you in years

And often times boys from this town put wheels down and disappear

Mrs. Cole asked about you just three days back

And I had no answer to give her

I told her that you moved way out West to write some songs

And grow a little more bitter

The kids talk about you around here like you're some kind of legend

I wonder if they know a thousand sunrises ago you were eager just like them?

But if you ever decide to bring your pain

And your pride back to this side of Oklahoma City

There'll be a porch light on from the post you leaned on

'Fore you wound up on the wrong side of pity

And often times I pray for you and often times I don't

Is it the goodbyes that haunt you, or the fear of new hellos?

Won't stay long 'cause you won't stop your running

Wait for tomorrow 'til tomorrow's not coming

Heard you landed in Tulsa while he slipped away

Is that the reason your fleeing the fields we hauled hay?

Heat this July or the dark last December

Look in my eyes and you might remember

Weed out in Norman, the Stillwater strip

Run far enough boy and you're bound to trip

But if you ever decide to bring your pain

And your pride back to this side of Oklahoma City

There'll be a porch light on from the post you leaned on

'Fore you wound up on the wrong side of pity

And often times I pray for you and often times I don't

Is it the goodbyes that haunt you, or the fear of new hellos?

Never stay long 'cause you won't stop your running

Wait for tomorrow 'til tomorrow's not coming

(Send it)

If you ever decide to bring your pain

And your pride back to this side of Oklahoma City

There'll be a porch light on from the post you leaned on

'Fore you wound up on the wrong side of pity

And often times I pray for you and often times I don't

Is it the goodbyes that haunt you, or the fear of new hellos?

Never stay long 'cause you won't stop your running

Wait for tomorrow 'til tomorrow's not coming

Credit

Artis: Zach Bryan

Album: American Heartbreak

Rilis: 2022

Genre: Country

Penulis: Zachary Lane Bryan

Fakta di Baliknya

Oklahoma City merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan Zach Bryan, penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu asal Oologah, Oklahoma, Amerika Serikat.

Penyanyi kelahiran Okinawa, Jepang ini memulai karier di dunia tarik suara ketika mulai mengunggah musik ke YouTube pada 2017. Dalam unggahannya, Bryan memperkenalkan lagu berjudul Heading South.

Terdapat salah satu hal menarik dalam album yang bertajuk DeAnn, album ini didekasikan untuk mendiang ibunya. Album itu ditulis dan direkam bersama temannya saat sedang menginap di Airbnb di Florida.

Perjalanan kariernya terus berlanjut hingga pada 8 Mei 2020, saat Bryan merilis album keduanya yang berjudul Elisabeth. Perekaman lagu-lagu untuk album ini dilakukan di gudang bekas belakang rumahnya yang terletak di Washington, USA.