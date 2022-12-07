Blue - Zach Bryan

Bring me down, beat me blue

There ain't a beauty on the planet comin' close to you

In the hot shade of summer or a cool, crisp fall

I'd rather be ruined by you than be loved at all

Well my chest talkin', jay-walkin', knee-high jean queen

I've been everywhere, I swear, and you're the finest I've seen

Bring me down, beat me blue

There ain't a kindness on the planet that compares to you

In the dark of the night or the light of day

I'll long for you tomorrow as I did today

Well my day dreamin', people pleasin', bright on dark days girls

I fell hard and I've loved wide, and you're the rarest in the world

I've been known to chase endless dreams

But in my dreams, it seems I'm only chasin' you

Break me, beat me, tear me down

And drag my ass all over town

I'll whisper you these sonnets 'til I'm blue

Oh, I'll whisper you these sonnets 'til I'm blue

Bring me down, beat me blue

There ain't a Heaven on the planet that saves me like you

Hallelujah, go 'til you go on for miles

A grown-ass man grinnin' like a child

High on the mountain or the valley low

Only thing that heals my blues no matter where I go

Credit

Artis: Zach Bryan

Album: American Heartbreak

Rilis: 2022

Genre: Country

Penulis: Zachary Lane Bryan

Fakta di Baliknya

Blue merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan Zach Bryan, penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu asal Oologah, Oklahoma, Amerika Serikat.

Penyanyi kelahiran Okinawa, Jepang ini memulai karier di dunia tarik suara ketika mulai mengunggah musik ke YouTube pada 2017. Dalam unggahannya, Bryan memperkenalkan lagu berjudul Heading South.

Terdapat salah satu hal menarik dalam album yang bertajuk DeAnn, album ini didekasikan untuk mendiang ibunya. Album itu ditulis dan direkam bersama temannya saat sedang menginap di Airbnb di Florida.

Perjalanan kariernya terus berlanjut hingga pada 8 Mei 2020, saat Bryan merilis album keduanya yang berjudul Elisabeth. Perekaman lagu-lagu untuk album ini dilakukan di gudang bekas belakang rumahnya yang terletak di Washington, USA.