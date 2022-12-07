Lirik Lagu Blue - Zach Bryan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 7 Desember 2022, 01:09 WIB
Penyanyi Zach Bryan.
Penyanyi Zach Bryan. /YouTube/Zach Bryan

Blue - Zach Bryan

Bring me down, beat me blue
There ain't a beauty on the planet comin' close to you
In the hot shade of summer or a cool, crisp fall
I'd rather be ruined by you than be loved at all
Well my chest talkin', jay-walkin', knee-high jean queen
I've been everywhere, I swear, and you're the finest I've seen
Bring me down, beat me blue
There ain't a kindness on the planet that compares to you
In the dark of the night or the light of day
I'll long for you tomorrow as I did today
Well my day dreamin', people pleasin', bright on dark days girls
I fell hard and I've loved wide, and you're the rarest in the world
I've been known to chase endless dreams
But in my dreams, it seems I'm only chasin' you
Break me, beat me, tear me down
And drag my ass all over town
I'll whisper you these sonnets 'til I'm blue
Oh, I'll whisper you these sonnets 'til I'm blue
Bring me down, beat me blue
There ain't a Heaven on the planet that saves me like you
Hallelujah, go 'til you go on for miles
A grown-ass man grinnin' like a child
High on the mountain or the valley low
Only thing that heals my blues no matter where I go

Credit

Artis: Zach Bryan
Album: American Heartbreak
Rilis: 2022
Genre: Country
Penulis: Zachary Lane Bryan

Fakta di Baliknya

Blue merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan Zach Bryan, penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu asal Oologah, Oklahoma, Amerika Serikat.

Penyanyi kelahiran Okinawa, Jepang ini memulai karier di dunia tarik suara ketika mulai mengunggah musik ke YouTube pada 2017. Dalam unggahannya, Bryan memperkenalkan lagu berjudul Heading South.

Terdapat salah satu hal menarik dalam album yang bertajuk DeAnn, album ini didekasikan untuk mendiang ibunya. Album itu ditulis dan direkam bersama temannya saat sedang menginap di Airbnb di Florida.

Perjalanan kariernya terus berlanjut hingga pada 8 Mei 2020, saat Bryan merilis album keduanya yang berjudul Elisabeth. Perekaman lagu-lagu untuk album ini dilakukan di gudang bekas belakang rumahnya yang terletak di Washington, USA.

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Ada di Mana-mana – Selfi Yamma LIDA dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ada di Mana-mana – Selfi Yamma LIDA dan Fakta di Baliknya

7 Desember 2022, 02:10 WIB
Lirik Lagu Cintaku di Ibu Kota – Defy Cassaino dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Cintaku di Ibu Kota – Defy Cassaino dan Fakta di Baliknya

7 Desember 2022, 02:05 WIB
Lirik Lagu Kini Ecko Pergi Meninggalkanku - Ecko Show feat Intan Lembata dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kini Ecko Pergi Meninggalkanku - Ecko Show feat Intan Lembata dan Fakta di Baliknya

7 Desember 2022, 01:05 WIB
Tiket Tur Konser Westlife di Jakarta Ditambah, Catat Tanggal Pembeliannya

Tiket Tur Konser Westlife di Jakarta Ditambah, Catat Tanggal Pembeliannya

6 Desember 2022, 18:40 WIB
Aruma Terkejut Lagu 'Muak' dalam Waktu Singkat Masuk Chart 200 Spotify, Bersaing dengan Musisi Senior

Aruma Terkejut Lagu 'Muak' dalam Waktu Singkat Masuk Chart 200 Spotify, Bersaing dengan Musisi Senior

6 Desember 2022, 09:22 WIB
Bakal Bentuk Unit Baru, SM Entertainment Siap Debutkan NCT Saudi dan NCT Tokyo

Bakal Bentuk Unit Baru, SM Entertainment Siap Debutkan NCT Saudi dan NCT Tokyo

5 Desember 2022, 16:03 WIB
Shena Malsiana Ungkap Proses Merilis Album Fragmen, Beberkan Jalan yang Dihadapi

Shena Malsiana Ungkap Proses Merilis Album Fragmen, Beberkan Jalan yang Dihadapi

5 Desember 2022, 09:10 WIB
Lirik Lagu Bila – Five Minutes feat Sanny Saofit & Oni The Titans dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bila – Five Minutes feat Sanny Saofit & Oni The Titans dan Fakta di Baliknya

4 Desember 2022, 13:30 WIB
Hadir dengan Formasi dan Karya Baru, Don Lego Menjadi Terdakwa DCDC Pengadilan Musik

Hadir dengan Formasi dan Karya Baru, Don Lego Menjadi Terdakwa DCDC Pengadilan Musik

3 Desember 2022, 09:17 WIB
Formula Baru dalam Lagu Bertahan/Pergi dari Raisa

Formula Baru dalam Lagu Bertahan/Pergi dari Raisa

2 Desember 2022, 22:00 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Prediksi Skor Jepang vs Kroasia di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
2

Prediksi Skor Brasil vs Korea Selatan di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Pemain
3

FIFA Membuka Lowongan Volunteer Piala Dunia U20 Indonesia 2023, Berikut Syarat Lengkap dan Link Pendaftaran
4

Prediksi Skor Portugal vs Swiss di Piala Dunia 2022: Berita Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
5

Prediksi Skor Jepang vs Kroasia di Piala Dunia 2022: Kondisi Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
6

Link Live Streaming Jepang vs Kroasia di Piala Dunia 2022, Siaran Langsung di SCTV
7

Link Live Streaming Jepang vs Kroasia, Siaran Langsung Piala Dunia Qatar 2022
8

Link Live Streaming Prancis vs Polandia di Babak 16 Besar Piala Dunia Qatar 2022, Siaran Langsung di SCTV
9

Prediksi Skor Portugal vs Swiss di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head dan Susunan Pemain
10

Link Live Streaming Jepang vs Kroasia, Siaran Langsung Babak 16 Besar Piala Dunia 2022

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Media Magelang

Rekap Hasil LIVE SCORE Portugal vs Swiss Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar Lengkap Link Streaming, Klik di Sini Sekarang!

Rekap Hasil LIVE SCORE Portugal vs Swiss Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar Lengkap Link Streaming, Klik di Sini Sekarang!

7 Desember 2022, 02:22 WIB

Indramayu Hits

Maroko Hentikan Langkah Spanyol ke Perempat Final, Yassine Bounou Tepis Semua Penalti Pemain La Furia Roja

Maroko Hentikan Langkah Spanyol ke Perempat Final, Yassine Bounou Tepis Semua Penalti Pemain La Furia Roja

7 Desember 2022, 02:21 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Rabu 7 Desember 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Rabu 7 Desember 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

7 Desember 2022, 02:20 WIB

Selayar Post

Ingin Lamar Istri Orang, Pemuda Ini Dibacok Suami Sah

Ingin Lamar Istri Orang, Pemuda Ini Dibacok Suami Sah

7 Desember 2022, 02:18 WIB

Indramayu Hits

Liga 1 2022 Bergulir Lagi, Persib Bandung Hadapi Macan Putih Nanti Sore, Berapa Skornya ?

Liga 1 2022 Bergulir Lagi, Persib Bandung Hadapi Macan Putih Nanti Sore, Berapa Skornya ?

7 Desember 2022, 02:17 WIB

Jurnal Sumsel

Ramalan Zodiak Capricorn Hari Ini, Rabu 7 Desember 2022: Keuntungan Tak Terduga Kemungkinan Datang untuk Anda

Ramalan Zodiak Capricorn Hari Ini, Rabu 7 Desember 2022: Keuntungan Tak Terduga Kemungkinan Datang untuk Anda

7 Desember 2022, 02:15 WIB

Indramayu Hits

Ada FIFA World Cup, Indosiar Siarkan Pula BRI Liga 1 2022 : Ini Jadwal Lengkapnya Hari Ini

Ada FIFA World Cup, Indosiar Siarkan Pula BRI Liga 1 2022 : Ini Jadwal Lengkapnya Hari Ini

7 Desember 2022, 02:13 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Cilacap, Rabu 7 Desember 2022, Pagi Sore Malam Hujan, Siang Hari Berawan

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Cilacap, Rabu 7 Desember 2022, Pagi Sore Malam Hujan, Siang Hari Berawan

7 Desember 2022, 02:12 WIB

Indramayu Hits

Dijagokan Ketua FRN Polri Argentina Bersiap ke Semifinal, Maroko Tampil Mengejutkan

Dijagokan Ketua FRN Polri Argentina Bersiap ke Semifinal, Maroko Tampil Mengejutkan

7 Desember 2022, 02:09 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Kebumen, Rabu 7 Desember 2022, Pagi Berawan, Siang Sore Malam Hujan

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Kebumen, Rabu 7 Desember 2022, Pagi Berawan, Siang Sore Malam Hujan

7 Desember 2022, 02:08 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Banjarnegara, Rabu 7 Desember 2022, Pagi Berawan, Siang Sore Malam Hujan

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Banjarnegara, Rabu 7 Desember 2022, Pagi Berawan, Siang Sore Malam Hujan

7 Desember 2022, 02:05 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Purwokerto, Rabu 7 Desember 2022, Pagi Berawan, Siang Sore Malam Hujan

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Purwokerto, Rabu 7 Desember 2022, Pagi Berawan, Siang Sore Malam Hujan

7 Desember 2022, 02:01 WIB

Media Magelang

ASIKTV, KORA TV, SCORE 808 Live Streaming Portugal vs Switzerland Piala Dunia 2022, Klik Vidio.com Legal

ASIKTV, KORA TV, SCORE 808 Live Streaming Portugal vs Switzerland Piala Dunia 2022, Klik Vidio.com Legal

7 Desember 2022, 02:00 WIB

Jurnal Gaya

Jadwal Acara Trans7 Hari Ini, 7 Desember 2022, Saksikan Spot Lite, Si Unyil hingga Makan Receh 

Jadwal Acara Trans7 Hari Ini, 7 Desember 2022, Saksikan Spot Lite, Si Unyil hingga Makan Receh 

7 Desember 2022, 02:00 WIB

Sumenep News

Kupas Olahan Tahu Putih Mendang Mending Anak Kos, Pakai Resep Jadul Ekonomis dengan Cara Praktis

Kupas Olahan Tahu Putih Mendang Mending Anak Kos, Pakai Resep Jadul Ekonomis dengan Cara Praktis

7 Desember 2022, 02:00 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulsel Rabu, 7 Desember 2022, Pagi, Siang Hari Cerah Berawan, Dini Hari Sebagian Wilayah Hujan

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulsel Rabu, 7 Desember 2022, Pagi, Siang Hari Cerah Berawan, Dini Hari Sebagian Wilayah Hujan

7 Desember 2022, 02:00 WIB

Jurnal Sumsel

Ramalan Zodiak Sagitarius Hari Ini, Rabu 7 Desember 2022: Kuncinya Hari Ini adalah Refleksi Diri

Ramalan Zodiak Sagitarius Hari Ini, Rabu 7 Desember 2022: Kuncinya Hari Ini adalah Refleksi Diri

7 Desember 2022, 02:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Bandung Barat Hari Ini Rabu 7 Desember 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Bandung Barat Hari Ini Rabu 7 Desember 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

7 Desember 2022, 02:00 WIB

Bandung Raya

Link Live Streaming Gratis Portugal Vs Switzerland FIFA WORLD CUP 2022: Starting Line Up dan Prediksi Skor

Link Live Streaming Gratis Portugal Vs Switzerland FIFA WORLD CUP 2022: Starting Line Up dan Prediksi Skor

7 Desember 2022, 02:00 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Bek Brasil Dani Alves Memuji Penampilan Bintang Argentina Lionel Messi di Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar

Bek Brasil Dani Alves Memuji Penampilan Bintang Argentina Lionel Messi di Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar

7 Desember 2022, 01:59 WIB

Media Magelang

Link Streaming Vidio.com Portugal vs Swiss Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar Hari Rabu 6 Desember 2022

Link Streaming Vidio.com Portugal vs Swiss Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar Hari Rabu 6 Desember 2022

7 Desember 2022, 01:59 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Pubalingga, Rabu 7 Desember 2022, Pagi Berawan, Siang Sore Malam Hujan

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Pubalingga, Rabu 7 Desember 2022, Pagi Berawan, Siang Sore Malam Hujan

7 Desember 2022, 01:57 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

LINK LIVE STREAMING Portugal vs Swiss, Gratis Nonton Piala Dunia 2022 via TV Online

LINK LIVE STREAMING Portugal vs Swiss, Gratis Nonton Piala Dunia 2022 via TV Online

7 Desember 2022, 01:50 WIB

Bandung Raya

20 Link Live Streaming Portugal vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2022, Klik Linknya Langsung Nonton

20 Link Live Streaming Portugal vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2022, Klik Linknya Langsung Nonton

7 Desember 2022, 01:50 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Sedang Berlansung Link Live Streaming Portugal vs Swiss, Siaran Langsung World Cup 2022

Sedang Berlansung Link Live Streaming Portugal vs Swiss, Siaran Langsung World Cup 2022

7 Desember 2022, 01:45 WIB
x