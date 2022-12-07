Happy Instead - Zach Bryan
Well, I've been pacing this room for 40 hours
Crawling up the walls and trying not to call
And I saw you walking in a supermarket aisle
I didn't say a word 'cause you had the biggest smile
And I've been thinking of you in the morning time
You woke me up so soft, I forgot the world ain't kind
I'd pull you in and you'd kiss me through a grin
And you'd say you missed me when you were busy sleeping
But what if I said, happy instead
Is the way that I reckon it should be?
And if you'd call, you'd say that you're okay
And I'd be wishing I was there
'Cause you're happy instead, happy instead
And I've been dreaming of the life we woulda had
Happy at times but mostly just mad
Maybe it'll worked out, maybe it'd been fine
But, every day your smile ain't showing seems a waste of time
So what if I said, happy instead
Is the way that I reckon it should be?
And if you'd call, you'd say that you're okay
And I'd be wishing I was there
'Cause you're happy instead, happy instead
And it's been ten years, I haven't called you once
But you called last night and my child up and jumped
He asked who you were and you did the same
Handed me the phone and I couldn't recall your name
What if I said, happy instead
Is the way that I reckon I should be?
And if you'd call, you'll hear that I was okay
And you'd be wishing you was there
'Cause I'm happy instead, happy instead
Oh, I'm happy instead
Happy instead
What if I said, happy instead
Is the way that I reckon I should be?
And if you call, you'd hear that I'm okay
And you'd be wishing you was there
'Cause I'm happy instead
Credit
Artis: Zach Bryan
Album: American Heartbreak
Rilis: 2022
Genre: Country
Penulis: Zachary Lane Bryan
Fakta di Baliknya
Happy Instead merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan Zach Bryan, penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu asal Oologah, Oklahoma, Amerika Serikat.
Penyanyi kelahiran Okinawa, Jepang ini memulai karier di dunia tarik suara ketika mulai mengunggah musik ke YouTube pada 2017. Dalam unggahannya, Bryan memperkenalkan lagu berjudul Heading South.
Terdapat salah satu hal menarik dalam album yang bertajuk DeAnn, album ini didekasikan untuk mendiang ibunya. Album itu ditulis dan direkam bersama temannya saat sedang menginap di Airbnb di Florida.
Perjalanan kariernya terus berlanjut hingga pada 8 Mei 2020, saat Bryan merilis album keduanya yang berjudul Elisabeth. Perekaman lagu-lagu untuk album ini dilakukan di gudang bekas belakang rumahnya yang terletak di Washington, USA.
Artikel Pilihan