Happy Instead - Zach Bryan

Well, I've been pacing this room for 40 hours

Crawling up the walls and trying not to call

And I saw you walking in a supermarket aisle

I didn't say a word 'cause you had the biggest smile

And I've been thinking of you in the morning time

You woke me up so soft, I forgot the world ain't kind

I'd pull you in and you'd kiss me through a grin

And you'd say you missed me when you were busy sleeping

But what if I said, happy instead

Is the way that I reckon it should be?

And if you'd call, you'd say that you're okay

And I'd be wishing I was there

'Cause you're happy instead, happy instead

And I've been dreaming of the life we woulda had

Happy at times but mostly just mad

Maybe it'll worked out, maybe it'd been fine

But, every day your smile ain't showing seems a waste of time

So what if I said, happy instead

Is the way that I reckon it should be?

And if you'd call, you'd say that you're okay

And I'd be wishing I was there

'Cause you're happy instead, happy instead

And it's been ten years, I haven't called you once

But you called last night and my child up and jumped

He asked who you were and you did the same

Handed me the phone and I couldn't recall your name

What if I said, happy instead

Is the way that I reckon I should be?

And if you'd call, you'll hear that I was okay

And you'd be wishing you was there

'Cause I'm happy instead, happy instead

Oh, I'm happy instead

Happy instead

What if I said, happy instead

Is the way that I reckon I should be?

And if you call, you'd hear that I'm okay

And you'd be wishing you was there

'Cause I'm happy instead

Credit

Artis: Zach Bryan

Album: American Heartbreak

Rilis: 2022

Genre: Country

Penulis: Zachary Lane Bryan

Fakta di Baliknya

Happy Instead merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan Zach Bryan, penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu asal Oologah, Oklahoma, Amerika Serikat.

Penyanyi kelahiran Okinawa, Jepang ini memulai karier di dunia tarik suara ketika mulai mengunggah musik ke YouTube pada 2017. Dalam unggahannya, Bryan memperkenalkan lagu berjudul Heading South.

Terdapat salah satu hal menarik dalam album yang bertajuk DeAnn, album ini didekasikan untuk mendiang ibunya. Album itu ditulis dan direkam bersama temannya saat sedang menginap di Airbnb di Florida.

Perjalanan kariernya terus berlanjut hingga pada 8 Mei 2020, saat Bryan merilis album keduanya yang berjudul Elisabeth. Perekaman lagu-lagu untuk album ini dilakukan di gudang bekas belakang rumahnya yang terletak di Washington, USA.