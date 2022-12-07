Darling - Zach Bryan
Won't you hold me through the shakes darlin'?
Well, it's fine if you cut and run
At first light of the crestin' sun
But right now I'm feenin'
If you're still in town
When my better days roll around
We'll heat this ground and dance like two hearts bleedin'
This city is so loud and the hotel kicked me out
Do you think that she is still proud lookin' down?
The world got so confusin' I'm a tool for cheap amusement
They all hate me from here to Tennessee
So hold me through the shakes, although it's more than I can take
There ain't no choice for damaged boys like me
Hold me through the shakes, although it's more than you can take
And when you wake, you'll still be my darlin'
When you wake, I'm yours to take darlin'
Let me have my bloody knuckles
All my nights and dark cold trouble
When I was through, I was hopin' you might wait for me
They made me out to be
Somethin' I don't understand
How I am just a man, my darlin'
Now I'm lost in Denver
With a postcard I could send ya
But I don't know of any good it'd do
So I'll photograph the lights
'Cause they remind me of your eyes
And pray for you until I untangle this blue
Hold me through the shakes, although it's more than I can take
There ain't no choice for damaged boys like me
Hold me through the shakes, although it's more than you can take
And when you wake you'll still be my darlin'
When you wake, I'm yours to take darlin'
Hold me through the shakes, although it's more than I can take
There ain't no choice for damaged boys like me
Hold me through the shakes, although it's more than you can take
And when you wake, you'll still be my darlin'
When you wake, I'm yours to take darlin'
Credits
Artis: Zach Bryan
Album: American Heartbreak
Rilis: 2022
Genre: Country
Penulis: Zachary Lane Bryan
Fakta di Baliknya
Darling merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan Zach Bryan, penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu asal Oologah, Oklahoma, Amerika Serikat.
Penyanyi kelahiran Okinawa, Jepang ini memulai karier di dunia tarik suara ketika mulai mengunggah musik ke YouTube pada 2017. Dalam unggahannya, Bryan memperkenalkan lagu berjudul Heading South.
Terdapat salah satu hal menarik dalam album yang bertajuk DeAnn, album ini didekasikan untuk mendiang ibunya. Album itu ditulis dan direkam bersama temannya saat sedang menginap di Airbnb di Florida.
Perjalanan kariernya terus berlanjut hingga pada 8 Mei 2020, saat Bryan merilis album keduanya yang berjudul Elisabeth. Perekaman lagu-lagu untuk album ini dilakukan di gudang bekas belakang rumahnya yang terletak di Washington, USA.
