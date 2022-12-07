Darling - Zach Bryan

Won't you hold me through the shakes darlin'?

Well, it's fine if you cut and run

At first light of the crestin' sun

But right now I'm feenin'

If you're still in town

When my better days roll around

We'll heat this ground and dance like two hearts bleedin'

This city is so loud and the hotel kicked me out

Do you think that she is still proud lookin' down?

The world got so confusin' I'm a tool for cheap amusement

They all hate me from here to Tennessee

So hold me through the shakes, although it's more than I can take

There ain't no choice for damaged boys like me

Hold me through the shakes, although it's more than you can take

And when you wake, you'll still be my darlin'

When you wake, I'm yours to take darlin'

Let me have my bloody knuckles

All my nights and dark cold trouble

When I was through, I was hopin' you might wait for me

They made me out to be

Somethin' I don't understand

How I am just a man, my darlin'

Now I'm lost in Denver

With a postcard I could send ya

But I don't know of any good it'd do

So I'll photograph the lights

'Cause they remind me of your eyes

And pray for you until I untangle this blue

Hold me through the shakes, although it's more than I can take

There ain't no choice for damaged boys like me

Hold me through the shakes, although it's more than you can take

And when you wake you'll still be my darlin'

When you wake, I'm yours to take darlin'

Hold me through the shakes, although it's more than I can take

There ain't no choice for damaged boys like me

Hold me through the shakes, although it's more than you can take

And when you wake, you'll still be my darlin'

When you wake, I'm yours to take darlin'

Credits

Artis: Zach Bryan

Album: American Heartbreak

Rilis: 2022

Genre: Country

Penulis: Zachary Lane Bryan

Fakta di Baliknya

Darling merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan Zach Bryan, penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu asal Oologah, Oklahoma, Amerika Serikat.

Penyanyi kelahiran Okinawa, Jepang ini memulai karier di dunia tarik suara ketika mulai mengunggah musik ke YouTube pada 2017. Dalam unggahannya, Bryan memperkenalkan lagu berjudul Heading South.

Terdapat salah satu hal menarik dalam album yang bertajuk DeAnn, album ini didekasikan untuk mendiang ibunya. Album itu ditulis dan direkam bersama temannya saat sedang menginap di Airbnb di Florida.

Perjalanan kariernya terus berlanjut hingga pada 8 Mei 2020, saat Bryan merilis album keduanya yang berjudul Elisabeth. Perekaman lagu-lagu untuk album ini dilakukan di gudang bekas belakang rumahnya yang terletak di Washington, USA.