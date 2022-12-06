Lirik Lagu Up and Up - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Up and Up - Coldplay

Fixing up a car to drive in it again

Searching for the water, hoping for the rain

Up and up

Up and up

Down upon the canvas, working meal to meal

Waiting for a chance to pick on your orange field

Up and up

Up and up

See a pearl form, a diamond in the rough

See a bird soaring high above the flood

It's in your blood

It's in your blood

Underneath the storm an umbrella is saying

Sitting with the poison takes away the pain

Up and up

Up and up, it's saying

We're gonna get it, get it together right now

Gonna get it, get it together somehow

Gonna get it, get it together and flower

Whoa

We're gonna get it, get it together I know

Gonna get it, get it together and flow

Gonna get it, get it together and go

Up and up and up

Lying in the gutter, aiming for the moon

Trying to empty out the ocean with a spoon

Up and up

Up and up

How come people suffer, how come people part?

How come people struggle

How come people break your heart?

Break your heart, oh

Yes I wanna grow, yes I wanna feel

Yes I wanna know

Show me how to heal it up

Heal it up