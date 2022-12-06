Lirik Lagu Up and Up - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Up and Up - Coldplay
Fixing up a car to drive in it again
Searching for the water, hoping for the rain
Up and up
Up and up
Down upon the canvas, working meal to meal
Waiting for a chance to pick on your orange field
Up and up
Up and up
See a pearl form, a diamond in the rough
See a bird soaring high above the flood
It's in your blood
It's in your blood
Underneath the storm an umbrella is saying
Sitting with the poison takes away the pain
Up and up
Up and up, it's saying
We're gonna get it, get it together right now
Gonna get it, get it together somehow
Gonna get it, get it together and flower
Whoa
We're gonna get it, get it together I know
Gonna get it, get it together and flow
Gonna get it, get it together and go
Up and up and up
Lying in the gutter, aiming for the moon
Trying to empty out the ocean with a spoon
Up and up
Up and up
How come people suffer, how come people part?
How come people struggle
How come people break your heart?
Break your heart, oh
Yes I wanna grow, yes I wanna feel
Yes I wanna know
Show me how to heal it up
Heal it up
